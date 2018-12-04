A 30-foot-high corn silage stack broke loose burying a man on a Michigan farm. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer File photo)

HARTFORD, MI (AP) - A 35-year-old Middleville man has died after being buried beneath cattle feed on a dairy farm in southwestern Michigan.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports that a 30-foot-high corn silage stack broke loose about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, on the farm in Van Buren County's Hartford, southwest of Grand Rapids.

The county sheriff's office says the man was a sub-contractor for a Grand Rapids company that was at the farm to conduct testing. Another worker found the man buried. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/12/04/mich-man-suffocated-under-pile-silage/2211265002/