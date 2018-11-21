Hear from a variety of speakers, including National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson, at the Dec. 7th event "Food and Agriculture at a Crossroads: Setting Competition Priorities to Protect Producers, Consumers, and the Supply Chain." (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

MADISON -- The American Antitrust Institute and the University of Wisconsin Law School will present “Food and Agriculture at a Crossroads: Setting Competition Priorities to Protect Producers, Consumers, and the Supply Chain.”

This free event will be from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fri., Dec. 7 at the UW Law School in Madison.

Experts in antitrust and regulation from government, industry, university, and advocacy will share their perspectives. Among the speakers will be National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson, who will discuss market competition issues that affect farmers, the agricultural industry, and consumers.

The morning and afternoon discussions will each close with a roundtable session that will give participants the opportunity to react and candidly discuss themes, issues, and policy recommendations regarding competition enforcement.

Topics will include:

• Squeezed From Both Ends: Protecting Agricultural Producers in the Context of Seller and Buyer Market Power

• Consumer Food Sovereignty: Rising Concentration and Its Effects on Food Prices, Choice, and Quality

• Food Supply Chains: Integration, Globalization, and What It Means for Competition and Stability

Registration is free, but space is limited. If you plan to attend, register as soon as possible by clicking here.

On Thurs., Dec. 6, the evening before the roundtable, Wisconsin Farmers Union, UW Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems and Family Farm Defenders will host a reception for media to meet with farmers and learn directly from them about how the lack of antitrust enforcement is impacting their farms.

If you are a farmer or reporter and would like to attend, please contact Kara O’Connor at 608-514-4541 or koconnor@wisconsinfarmersunion.com, so we can share the details as they become available.

Wisconsin Farmers Union plans to offer assistance to help defray travel expenses for members interested in attending.

