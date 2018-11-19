Alice in Dairyland kicks off Christmas tree season
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, cuts down a tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15 to mark the 2018 Christmas tree season.
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, cuts down a tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15 to mark the 2018 Christmas tree season. DATCP
Fullscreen
Surrounded by New Glarus and Albany fourth and fifth grade students, Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, gets ready to help cut a tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn to mark the 2018 Christmas tree season on Nov. 15.
Surrounded by New Glarus and Albany fourth and fifth grade students, Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, gets ready to help cut a tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn to mark the 2018 Christmas tree season on Nov. 15. DATCP
Fullscreen
Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (right) is pictured with owners of Winterberry Tree Farm Greg and Vickie Lancaster after Riley helped cut down a tree to mark the 2018 Christmas tree season.
Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (right) is pictured with owners of Winterberry Tree Farm Greg and Vickie Lancaster after Riley helped cut down a tree to mark the 2018 Christmas tree season. DATCP
Fullscreen
Evergreen trees at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn can be selected in the fall for the Christmas season.
Evergreen trees at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn can be selected in the fall for the Christmas season. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
A Christmas tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn is claimed for the 2018 season.
A Christmas tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn is claimed for the 2018 season. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer,
Fullscreen
New Glarus and Albany fourth and fifth grade students visit an education station during a visit to Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn to learn about the Christmas tree industry on Nov. 15.
New Glarus and Albany fourth and fifth grade students visit an education station during a visit to Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn to learn about the Christmas tree industry on Nov. 15. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Greg Lancaster, owner of Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, shows student how needles grow on branches of fir trees during a visit to learn more about the Christmas tree industry on Nov. 15.
Greg Lancaster, owner of Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, shows student how needles grow on branches of fir trees during a visit to learn more about the Christmas tree industry on Nov. 15. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer,
Fullscreen
Greg Lancaster, owner of Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, teaches fourth and fifth grade students how to identify different types of evergreen trees by how the needles grow on the branch. Students visited the farm on Nov. 15 to learn about the Christmas tree industry.
Greg Lancaster, owner of Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, teaches fourth and fifth grade students how to identify different types of evergreen trees by how the needles grow on the branch. Students visited the farm on Nov. 15 to learn about the Christmas tree industry. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Albany fourth grader, Macknzie Clason, examines the branch of a pine tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students visited the farm to learn about the Christmas tree industry and see Alice in Dairyland help cut the a Christmas tree to mark the start of the 2018 season.
Albany fourth grader, Macknzie Clason, examines the branch of a pine tree at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students visited the farm to learn about the Christmas tree industry and see Alice in Dairyland help cut the a Christmas tree to mark the start of the 2018 season. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Greg Lancaster, owner of Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, teaches Albany fourth graders about Christmas trees during a visit on Nov. 15. Alice In Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, helped cut the first tree of the season.
Greg Lancaster, owner of Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, teaches Albany fourth graders about Christmas trees during a visit on Nov. 15. Alice In Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, helped cut the first tree of the season. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Greg Lancaster, owner of Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, shows fourth and fifth grade students how needles come off the branch on pine trees on Nov. 15. Students visited the farm to learn about the Christmas tree industry and to see Alice in Dairyland help cut a tree to mark the beginning of the 2018 Christmas tree season.
Greg Lancaster, owner of Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn, shows fourth and fifth grade students how needles come off the branch on pine trees on Nov. 15. Students visited the farm to learn about the Christmas tree industry and to see Alice in Dairyland help cut a tree to mark the beginning of the 2018 Christmas tree season. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Vickie Lancaster shows students how a fresh wreath is made at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students learned about the Christmas tree industry and watched Alice in Dairyland help cut the first Christmas tree.
Vickie Lancaster shows students how a fresh wreath is made at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students learned about the Christmas tree industry and watched Alice in Dairyland help cut the first Christmas tree. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Vickie Lancaster gets help from an Albany fourth grade student in making a fresh wreath as students visited Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm on Nov. 15 to learn about the Christmas tree industry.
Vickie Lancaster gets help from an Albany fourth grade student in making a fresh wreath as students visited Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm on Nov. 15 to learn about the Christmas tree industry. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, talks with New Glarus fourth and fifth grade students at Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students spent the mornign learning about Wisconsin agriculture and the Christmas tree industry.
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, talks with New Glarus fourth and fifth grade students at Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students spent the mornign learning about Wisconsin agriculture and the Christmas tree industry. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, talks with New Glarus fourth and fifth grade students at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students spent the morning learning about Wisconsin agriculture and the Christmas tree industry.
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, talks with New Glarus fourth and fifth grade students at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students spent the morning learning about Wisconsin agriculture and the Christmas tree industry. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
FFA members quiz fourth and fifth graders visiting Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15.
FFA members quiz fourth and fifth graders visiting Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Christmas trees wait for buyers at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn.
Christmas trees wait for buyers at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, shows New Glarus students the mink coat she got from the Wisconsin fur industry, a gift given to each Alice in Dairyland.
Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, shows New Glarus students the mink coat she got from the Wisconsin fur industry, a gift given to each Alice in Dairyland. Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    BROOKLYN - Like every tree grower, every farmer, in Wisconsin, Greg Lancaster loves rain, but this year he had hundreds of trees die because of too much rain, even on their high limestone ground in Green County.

    "It's been a year of way too much rain," said Lancaster who owns Winterberry Tree Farm, south of Madison. 

    Typically, once a tree gets to be about waist high, a wet year or a dry year doesn't affect the trees, but evergreen trees don't like water over their root system, "so any time that happens during the growing season, they just suffocate and die," said Lancaster. "So it's been a tough year."

    Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm and Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, kicked off the 2018 Christmas tree season on Nov. 15 when Riley helped cut down a Christmas tree. Riley spent the morning talking with New Glarus and Albany fourth and fifth grade students about Wisconsin agriculture and the state's tree industry. 

    Students moved through education stations hosted by the Albany and New Glarus FFA chapters and the Green County Conservation League.

    Riley pointed out the benefits of buying real Christmas trees to students such as habitats for animals, recycling trees by grinding for mulch and putting nutrients back into the ground, supporting farms and benefiting the environment. 

    Lancaster and his wife, Vickie, showed students how wreaths were made with evergreen branches and how to tell the difference between pine and other evergreen trees. 

    Holding up a branch, Lancaster pointed to needles coming off the main stem in little bundles telling students this is characteristic of pine trees. Other evergreens such as firs, spruce or juniper have needles that come off the branch individually. 

    While balsam fir is the most aromatic variety of Christmas tree, Lancaster said he doesn't smell the fragrant scents of the evergreens because he's around them all the time. 

    Related: Want to cut your own tree this Christmas? Wisconsin has plenty of tree farms.

    When it comes to a tree holding onto needles, Lancaster said they all do well, but typically the shorter the needle, the longer the tree will last. 

    If looking for a tree to hold heavier ornaments, Frasier firs have stronger branches. 

    Being in the industry for about 25 years, Lancaster has seen trends change. Balsam fir was the most popular choice for Christmas trees for "umpteen years," but about 20 years ago that changed to Frasier fir, he pointed out.

    Over the years he and his wife have seen a decrease in the number of wreaths sold. They used to be able to sell a wreath to maybe one out of every three people who came to buy a tree, but "that's not the case anymore," said Lancaster.

    While he's seen a decrease in the number of real trees sold also, most people buy real trees for the experience of visiting the tree farm as a family to pick out a tree. 

    "So buying a wreath isn't as much of an experience," Lancaster said. 

    Since buying a real tree is mostly about the experience, Lancaster doesn't think Amazon selling real trees will impact the industry.

    SIGN UP: Get the latest agricultural and farming news in our weekly newsletter

    "People want to go to a lot, get needles on them, smell the trees," Lancaster said. 

    As the nation's fifth largest Christmas tree producer, Wisconsin has an annual harvest of more than 600,000 trees valued at more than $16 million from more than 850 tree farms in the state, covering more than 23,600 acres, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. 

    With an agricultural background, Lancaster knows how to grow trees, but the reason they got into the Christmas tree season had little to do with agriculture. 

    "We got into the Christmas tree business so that we could celebrate Christ in Christmas and remind people of the real reason for Christmas," Lancaster explained. "So we do things a little differently than most choose and cut Christmas tree farms. We use it as an opportunity to remind people what Christmas is about."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/11/19/kicking-off-2018-christmas-tree-season-alice-dairyland/2060554002/