One of our family traditions is watching National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to kick off the holiday season. If you are familiar with the movie, one of the best scenes involves the Griswold family heading out to cut their own Christmas tree, driving under a semi trailer, crashing into the Christmas tree farm lot, forgetting a chainsaw and driving home with an uprooted fir on top of their car.

Wisconsin is the nation’s fifth-largest Christmas tree producer, with an annual harvest of more than 600,000 trees valued at more than $16 million, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. There are more than 850 Christmas tree farms in the state, covering more than 23,600 acres.

With about 1.8 million Christmas trees grown at tree farms in Wisconsin, buying a real tree supports the local economy and is a natural biodegradable product, according to the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. For every tree harvested, growers plant one to three new seedlings.

For many people, finding the perfect Christmas tree is part of the nostalgic, holiday magic. If you are like Clark Griswold and enjoy that family tradition, despite all odds, here is a list of cut your own Christmas tree farms across the state. Be careful on your drive and don't forget the chainsaw, but many farms provide saws, so don't worry.

The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association lists nearly 60 farms in 11 regions across the state where people can cut their own trees and create memories. Regions 1 and 2 are in the southern part of the state with higher numbered regions in the northern part of the state.

Cut your own varieties include Balsam fir, Fraser fir, Canaan fir, Scotch pine, White pine, Colorado blue spruce, White spruce. Some farms have their own website, many others can be found on Facebook.

Region 1

If you live in the southeastern part of Wisconsin, there is a plethora of choices when it comes to cutting your own tree.

Sugar Creek Farm, N6447 Church Rd., Burlington. Phone: 262-767-1177. Website: http://www.sugarcreektreefarm.com/. Open daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. starting the Friday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

Valley View Tree Farm, W798 Valley View Rd., Burlington. Phone: 262-210-7235, 262-534-7234. Cut your own varieties: Balsam fir, Fraser fir, Nordman fir, White pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce. Open 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 - Dec. 24.

Stumpf's U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm, 340 Horns Corners Rd., Cedarburg. Website: http://www.ucuttrees.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Nov. 23 - Dec. 23.

Out On A Limb Tree Farm; 7776 S. County Line Rd., Clinton. Phone: 608-676-4372. Open Nov. 23 then weekends only 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Sundays.

Riehle's Tree Farm Inc, W377 S5944 Cty Rd CI, Dousman. Phone 262-965-2748. Open the day after Thanksgiving; daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Evergreen Acres, N9171 Nelson Rd, East Troy. Phone 262-495-4502; 262-470-4502. Open daily, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nov. 23 - Dec. 24.

Noffke Tree Farms, 10341 N Granville Rd, Mequon. Phone: 262-242-5157. Website: www.noffketrees.com. Open 9 a.m. - dusk, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Nov. 23 - Dec. 16.

Trees for Less Nursery, 11550 N Wasaukee Rd, Mequon. Phone 262-242-7522. Website: www.treesforless.com. Cut your own varieties: Balsam fir. Open 8 a.m. to dark, Nov. 17 - Dec. 23.

Muskego Choose & Cut, Durham and Woods Rd. Muskego. Phone; 414-422-0151. Cut your own varieties: Balsam fir, White pine, Spruce, Colorado blue spruce. Open 9 a.m. - dusk, Nov. 23 - Dec. 23, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Poplar Creek Tree Farm, 3895 S. Woelfel Rd., New Berlin. Phone 262-442-1275. Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nov. 23, then Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23.

Zabrowski Family Evergreens, W260 N8631 Hwy. 164, Hartland. Phone 262-246-3312. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 23-25, Dec 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16.

Country Side Trees, W7015 N Walworth Rd, Walworth. Phone 262-275-5105. Website: http://www.countrysidetreeswi.com/. Open weekdays 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nov. 17 - Dec. 24. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Region 2

Ottman Family Christmas Tree Farm, 759 Primrose Center Rd., Belleville. Phone 608/832-4848 or 608/334-9352. Website: http://www.ottmanfamilychristmastrees.com/. Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., daily Nov. 17 - Dec. 23. Open at noon on Nov. 17.

Wirthmore Evergreens, 12071 Highway G, Darlington. Phone 608-776-2922. Website: http://www.wirthmoreevergreens.com/. Open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov., 23 and weekends.

Tannenbaum Acres, 4839 West State Road 11, Janesville. Phone 608-752-9897. Website: http://www.tannenbaumacres.com/. Open 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nov. 22, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nov. 23, 1 - 5 p.m., Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cooks' Woods, 2176 Ebenezer Road, Fennimore. Phone 608-943-8099; 608-778-6954. Website: https://www.cookswoods.biz/. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nov. 17 - Dec. 23.

Summers Christmas Tree Farm, 4610 Rocky Dell Rd, Middleton. Phone 608-831-4414. Website: https://summerschristmastreefarm.com/. Open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, Nov. 23 - Dec 24.

Hann's Christmas Farm, 848 Tipperary Rd, Oregon. Phone 608-835-5464. Website: http://www.hannschristmasfarm.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., through Dec. 24; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Sun Valley Christmas Trees, LLC., 6000 Sun Valley Parkway, Oregon. Phone: 608-835-2133, Cell: 608-719-7570. Website: http://www.sunvalleychristmastreesllc.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday - Friday, Nov. 23 until trees are gone.

Region 3

Silent Night Evergreens, W6717 County Road P, Endeavor. Phone: 608-587-2445 or cell 608-617-6772. Website: http://www.silentnightevergreens.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturdays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 24 - Dec. 16.

Riverside Christmas Trees, 982 Canal Rd., Marshall. Phone 608-655-4257. Open 2 - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 - Dec. 16. Closed Thanksgiving. Open 8:20 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

Francis Trees, W3468 Long Crossing Rd, Rio. Phone 920-992-5548, 608-444-0699. Website: http://www.francistrees.com/. Open 9 a.m. - dark, Nov. 23 and every weekend to Christmas.

Miller's Christmas Trees, N3763 Otsego Rd, Rio.Phone 608-206-6239. Website: https://www.treerex.com/. Open daily 9 a.m. - dark, Nov. 17 - Christmas.

Rolling Hills Tree Farm, W5062 County Road F, Waldo. Phone 920-528-8271. Open 9 a.m. - dark, daily, Nov. 23 - Dec. 23.

Z-Farm LLC, W5062 County Road F, Waldo. Phone 920-262-8888. Open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday - Sunday, starting Nov. 21.

Region 4

Wagner Tree Farm, N2477 24th Ave, Lyndon Station. Phone 608-393-4014. Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 24 - Dec. 16.

Caledonia Tree Farm, N3551 County Rd. U, Merrimac. Phone 608-235-5428. Open 9 a.m. - dark, Saturday and Sunday, weekends after Thanksgiving.

Pederson’s Christmas Tree Farm, N3462 County Highway M, West Salem. Phone 608-786-1746; 608-799-5243. Open weekends 9 a.m. - 4 p.m, weekdays 12 - 4 p.m., starting Nov. 23.

Region 5

Balsam Creek Lane Tree Farm, E8762 Silver Creek Rd, Bear Creek. Phone 920-213-2620 or 920-213-3481. Website: https://mrchristmastree.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9.

Taylor's Trees, 1505 Hwy 147 West, Mishicot. Website: http://www.taylortrees.com/. Open 12 - 4 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 - 25, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9.

Happ’s Christmas Trees, N4329 County Rd G, Wild Rose. Phone: 920-765-3731. Website: http://www.happschristmastrees.com/wisconsin-cut-your-own/. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Nov. 16 - 18, 23-25; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday - Sunday, Nov. 29- Dec. 2, 6 - 9, 13 - 16, 21 - 22.

Huckleberry Tree Farms, W3783 Huckleberry Rd., Princeton. Phone 920-295-0106. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 7 - 9, 14 - 16.

Henriksen Tree Farm, one mile west of Redgranite off Highway 21. Phone 920-361-2863; cell 920-642-3312. Open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16.

Harmony Hill Evergreens, W4178 CTY Rd TT, Saxeville. Phone 414-507-6476; 715-256-0771 Website: http://www.harmonyhillevergreens.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, beginning after Thanksgiving.

Waupaca Christmas Tree Farm, E1274 Hwy 54, Waupaca. Phone 715-258-0880. Website: http://www.anrtreefarm.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 17 - 18, 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16.

Schroeder's Forevergreens, 6 miles east of Westfield on Hwy. E. Phone 608-296-3522; 920-725-9953. Website: https://www.schroedersforevergreens.com/. Open 9 a.m., 4 p.m., Nov. 17, 18, 23 -25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16.

Flease's Tree Farm, E7729 County Hwy X, Weyauwega. Phone 920-867-4215; 920-982-2267. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 23 - 25 Dec. 15; 12 - 4 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 7; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9.

Hansen Family Choose & Cut, N5484 20th Ave, Wild Rose. Phone 920-622-3276. Website: http://www.anrtreefarm.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 17, 18, 23 - 25, 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 6 - 9, 13 - 16, 19 - 21.

Region 6

Kopp Forest Products, N3410 Sidney Ave, Neillsville. Phone 715-869-0100. Open 1 - 5 p.m., weekdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., weekends, Thanksgiving - Dec. 24.

R & S Tree Farm, N4361 CTH-G, Neillsville. Phone 715-743-3831. Open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nov. 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 7 - 9, 14 - 16, 21, 23.

Vines Christmas Tree Farm, W3579 Ridge Road (Vine Road), Granton. Phone: 715-651-5386. Website: https://www.vineschristmastrees.com/. Open 9 a.m. - dusk, Nov. 23 - Dec. 24.

Holiday Creek Tree Farm, 3 miles west of Plover on Hwy 54. Phone 715-341-2252. Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 - Dec. 22.

Wolosek Christmas Trees, 2400 Tower Road, Wisconsin Rapids. 2400 Tower Road, Wisconsin Rapids. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday - sunday beginning Nov. 23.

Region 7

Lowes Creek Tree Farm, S9475 Lowes Creek Rd, Eleva. Phone 715-878-4166. Website: https://www.lowescreek-treefarm.com/. Open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 23. Closed Thanksgiving.

Bina Tree Farm, N9542 HWY. 108 Mindoro. Phone 608-386-4470. Open 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Nov. 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9.

The Christmas Farm, N9182 County Highway M, Phone 608-857-3593. Website: http://www.thechristmasfarm.net/. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.,m.,, Friday - Sunday, Nov. 23 - Dec. 9.

Region 8

Uncle Paul's Trees, 11489 State Hwy. 32, Breed. Phone 920-841-2130. Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday - Sunday, Nov. 16 - 18, 23 - 25, 30, Dec. 2, 7 - 9.

Ottman's Fir Farm, 9248 County Trunk A Fish Creek. Phone (262)719-0489. Website: http://www.ottmansfirfarm.com/. Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 17, 18, 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16.

Wojcik's Tree Farm, 4336 Twin Elm Dr., Pulaski. Phone: 920-619-9926 or 920-619-6921. Open 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nov. 23 - Dec. 22.

Hanauer’s Tree Farms, Phone: 715-526-6523. No street address — three ways to find Hanauer's on your GPS. Enter coordinates in one of these formats: Decimal N44.84300 W(-)88.71329 or Degrees Minutes Seconds (DMS) N44 50’ 34.8 W088 42’ 47.8”; or the intersection of Kathryn Rd & Butternut Rd, Shawano County. Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 23 - 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9.

Golik's Christmas Tree Farm, 988 Cross Rd, Sobieski. Phone 920-822-5207.Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 23 until Christmas.

Krueger Tree Farm, S1072 State Highway 42, Sturgeon Bay. Phone 920-856-6163 or 920-493-8237. Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, Thanksgiving to Christmas.

North Countree Christmas, N10965 Schlies Rd, Wausaukee. . Phone 715-856-5784. Open dawn to dusk, daily after Thanksgiving.

Region 9

Smiling Johns Christmas Trees LLC, U CUT WE CUT®, W3750 Center Rd, Merrill. Phone 715-536-3260. Open 8 a.m. - dusk, Friday - Sunday, after Nov. 22.

Highland Trees, 239507 Del Rio Rd., Wausau. Phone 715-675-7585. Website: http://www.highlandtreeswausau.com/. Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays - Sundays, Thanksgiving - Christmas Eve.

Newby's Evergreen Farms, 233050 County Rd. J, Wausau. Phone 715-574-7272; 715-842-7271. Website: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, beginning Nov. 23.

Region 10

Mickelson's Tree Farm, 1773 County Rd H, Deer Park. Phone 715-248-3781. Open 1 - 6 p.m., weekdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 - Dec. 16.

Pleasant Valley Tree Farms, N7240 810th St, Elk Mound. Phone 715-879-5179. Open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 17 - Dec. 23, closed Thanksgiving.

Region 12

Lee's Trees, 10840 W Twin Lake Rd, Hayward. Phone 715-462-4264. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, Nov. 24 - Dec. 16, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Friday after Thanksgiving.

