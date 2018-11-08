A Wisconsin farmer won one of three coveted top prizes of $100,000 playing the Holiday Countdown scratch game. (Photo: Wisconsin Lottery)

Volunteer firefighter and farmer Steven Lehman of South Wayne has won the first top prize of $100,000 playing the Holiday Countdown scratch game.

Lehman shared that he scratched his ticket during a break from milking his cows. He asked his future son-in-law how much his ticket had won, and that's when he told him he had just won $100,000.

Lehman purchased his $15 Holiday Countdown ticket at South Wayne Mart at 210 West Highway 11 in South Wayne.

Lehman was overjoyed to hear that the retailer would receive and incentive for selling him his winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

There are a total of three $100,000 top prizes in the Holiday Countdown scratch game – two $100,000 top prizes are still available. In addition to the three top prizes, players can win between $15 and $5,000. Each scratch ticket costs $15.

The odds of winning the top prize in Holiday Countdown are 1:180,000.

