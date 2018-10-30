Pigs are social animals and enjoy eating together, making mat feeding an advantage for any operation. Having the ability to eat together makes it more likely for pigs to transition into the post-weaning stage easier and with less stress. (Photo: Submitted by Purina)

ARLINGTON, Wis. — Wisconsin pork farmers are invited to join University of Wisconsin-Extension, the Wisconsin Pork Association, and the UW-Agriculture Colleges (Madison, Platteville, and River Falls) for the Badger Swine Symposium on Friday, November 9, 2018. The Badger Swine Symposium is being hosted at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station. The program is FREE to attend, with lunch sponsored by the Pork Checkoff. Pre-registration is due by November 2 so we can plan for lunch.

This year the symposium is featuring research and science completed here in Wisconsin at UW-Madison. The morning will kick off with an update on the swine health rule implemented this year by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Following the update will be presentations on current research from professors and graduate students. Presentation topics for the day will include heat stress infertility in boars and gene editing in pigs. Research on the role of calcium in milk fever and uterine prolapses of sows will be discussed. Finally, topics focusing on using big data and feed mill manufacturing quality control will round out the day.

You can view the full agenda for the day and download a full registration brochure at: https://goo.gl/mckLJw. Anyone planning to attend should register online or by calling the Wisconsin Pork Association office at 1-800-822-7675. You can direct questions on the program to Lyssa Seefeldt at 608-297-3141 or Mandy Masters with the Wisconsin Pork Association at 608-723-7551.

The University of Wisconsin-Extension provides research-based information to help citizens of Wisconsin make informed decisions based on science. UW-Extension extends the boundaries of the university to the boundaries of the state, helping the people of Wisconsin and beyond access university resources and engage in learning, wherever they live and work.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/10/30/badger-swine-symposium-set-november-9/1824739002/