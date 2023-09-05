Auction Calendar: Sept. 8, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM – 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.

DeForest, WI

10:00AM ‒ Farm equip. and machinery, antiques and household items. Bill Stade Auction. stadeauction.com or 920-674-5502.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Polo, IL

8:30AM – Hazelhurst annual Fall Consignment Auction. Location: Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL. Public Auction Service.815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com

**Tomahawk, WI

11:00AM ‒ Michael Barnes estate, N10954 Count A. Tomahawk, WI. Nolan Sales. nolansales.com.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Fountain City, WI

James and Terri Jo Litscher auction, W450 Buehler Valley Rd., Fountain City, WI. Auction closes at 9/11 at 6PM. Hansen Auction Group. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Hillsboro, WI

9:00AM ‒ Hillsboro Farm Equip. consignment auction. 51752 Co. HH, Hillsboro, WI. Wilkinson Auction and Realty. wilkinsonauctions.com

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction. 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI. Richland Cattle Center. 608-585-3700.

**Janesville, WI

1:00PM ‒ Land auction, 42,88 acres in two parcels in Rock County. Visit www.georgeauction.com for property location. Auction to be held at Southern WI. Regional Airport conference room, 1716 W. Airport Rd., Janesville. George Auction Service & Real Estate.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Online

6:00PM ‒ Mark and Marie Witzel auction, W11035 County S. Columbus, WI. Bobs Auction Service. www.colbob.com 920-210-5278.

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM ‒ Special feeder and dairy cattle auction. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Martin at 715-654-5308.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

**Fennimore, WI

9:00AM ‒ Large machinery consignment auction. Jeff's Tractors and Machinery, www.jeffstractorllc.com 608-822-6491.

**Campbellsport, WI

12:00PM ‒ KMS dairy herd dispersal. N3685 Mitchell Rd., Campbellsport, WI. Miller n Company Auction. www.millernoco.com or 920-980-4999.

**Bonduel, WI

12:00PM ‒ Ross Klosterman Estate, N3745 Broadway Rd., Bonduel, WI. Nolan Sales. nolansales.com.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 & 15

**Online and West Bend, WI

11:00AM ‒ Live cattle auction, part of Gordon and Kathy Michaels retirement auctions, 7660 Trading Post Trail, West Bend, WI. Steffes Auctioneers. Steffesgroup.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

**East Troy, WI

10:00AM ‒ Darrel Chapman Estate, N9291 Adams Rd., East Troy, WI. Bill Stade Auction Co., www.stadeauction.com or 262-736-4141.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

**Online

Specialty Fabrications Inc., John and Jeff Barlow, 2716 County N, Cottage Grove, WI. Lots begin ending at 5PM Sept. 19. For viewing times visit George Auction Service and Real Estate at www.georgeauction.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Online

Waupun Fall Equipment Consignment Sale. Online sales date from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10. Call 920-210-0650 to consign. Jones Auction Services.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

**Loyal, WI

Organic herd dispersal. Time to be determined. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Martin at 715-654-5308.

**Gresham, WI

10:00AM ‒ Harold St. Louis estate auction, W11364 Winkle Rd., Gresham, WI. Nolan Sales LLC, 800-472-0290 or www.nolansales.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

**Marion, WI

9:00AM ‒ Farm machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales Inc., E7029 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI.Call 715-754-5292 or carleysales.com

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Online and Withee, WI

10:00AM ‒ Fall Round up sheep and goat auction. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00AM ‒ Annual Fall farm machinery consignment auction. Auction Specialists. 920-921-2901 or www.auctionsp.com

**Edgar, WI

10:00AM ‒ Emerald Lane Angus LLC auction, 123970 Wuertzburg Rd., Edgar, WI. Nolan Sales. nolansales.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

**Birnamwood, WI

11:00AM ‒ Patrick Meverden real estate, N10441 Maple Rd., Birnamwood, WI. Nolan Sales. nolansales.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

**Antigo, WI

11:00AM ‒ Ken and Bonnie Ourada auction, W10848 County N, Antigo, WI. Nolan Sales. nolansales.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Online

8:00AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. For a complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com, Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723.