Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of Aug. 22, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Aug. 17, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 181.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 180.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 160.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 159.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 144.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 102.00 to 113.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 101.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 125.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 350.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-630.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef 160.00-173.50.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 164.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 140.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 122.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 350.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 480.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 08/17/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 238.00-316.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 209.00-226.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 193.00-226.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 210.00-242.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 198.00-219.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 150.00-170.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-150.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 138.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 128.00-140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 130.00-134.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-184.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 163.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 148.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 120.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 96.00 to 106.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 92.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 117.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 80.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 540.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 175.00 to 180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 174.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 164.00 to 176.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 158.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 155.00 to 162.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-150.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 101.00 to 112.00.

Cutters & Utility: 76.00 to 100.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-75.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 125.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 100.00 & down.

CALVES (08/15/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 260.00 to 330.00.

Light Weight Calves: 130.00 to 260.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 80.00-170.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 350.00-555.00; Bulls 425.00-620.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 181.00-189.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 165.00-180.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 155.00-186.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 154.00-171.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 137.00-153.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 136.00 and down.

Wednesday 08/16/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 145.00-155.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 139.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

High Yielding Cows: 110.00 to 133.00.

Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 106.50.

Canners & Shells: 74.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Lower

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 119.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 104.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 610.00 & down; heifers 520.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 17, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 to 180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 154.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 163.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Softer

Higher 20% sold for: 97.00 to 108.00.

60% sold for: 85.00 to 96.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 84.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-120.00.

CALVES: Softer

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-280.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 90.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 500.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 08/10/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 140.00 to 190.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 210.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 170.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-175.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 159.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 155.00-160.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 154.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 96.00 to 115.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 150.00-169.00.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 116.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head:

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-360.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 140.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 75.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 625.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 180.00-255.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-192.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-180.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 175.00-235.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-220.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-150.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-165.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Aug. 21, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 110.00 to 115.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 85.00 to 95.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 85.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 160.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 155.00 to 160.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 170.00 to 175.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 110.00 to 120.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 320.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 350.00 to 600.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 350.00 to 550.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Aug. 21, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady/Lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 104.00 to 120.00.

Most Market Cows: 80.00 to 103.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 79.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 169.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 141.00-151.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 140.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 122.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-360.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 605.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-140.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

Fennimore: Aug. 16, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: .94-1.18/lb; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 240.00-310.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 100.00-175.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 105.00-190.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 450.00-650.00.

National Cattle Summary: Aug. 22, 2023

For Monday in all trading regions negotiated cash trade was at a standstill. The latest established market in all regions was last week. In the Texas Panhandle Live FOB purchases traded from 178.00-179.00. In Kansas Live FOB purchases traded at 179.00. In Nebraska Live FOB purchases traded from 185.00-188.00 and dressed Delivered purchases traded from 294.00-295.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 21, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 175.00-192.00; Mixed Grading: 156.00-174.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 175.00-185.00; Mixed Grading:110.00-174.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 155.00-166.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 117.00-154.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-109.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 118.50-127.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: 1725.00-1800.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 185.00-275.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 275.00-420.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 180.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 192.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 195.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: under 600 lbs: Up to 186.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 175.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 161.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 162.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 156.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 142.50/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Aug. 18, 2023

Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Aug. 16, 2023

Bucks:.70-.85/lb. Ewes: .25.00-.87/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.35-1.57/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.35-2.05/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

Lambs: 100 lbs and up: 140.00-180.00; 100 lbs and down: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 40.00-70.00; Bucks: 40.00-70.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

As of 7/29/23: Finished Market Lambs: 160.00-200.00; Lambs: 65 lbs and down: 140.00-180.00; 70 to 100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 50.00-100.00; Bucks: 50.00-100.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

As of 07/15/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.80-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.70-2.10/lb.; Cull Ewes: .40-.60; Cull Rams: .45-.70/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

As of 08/16/23: Feeder Lambs: .70-.75; Market Lambs: No test; Cull Ewes: 0.40-0.75; Cull Rams: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 22, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 70.00-175.00; 70-90 lbs: 115.00-160.00; Over 90 lbs: 125.00-165.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 125.00-205.00; shorn: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 60.00-95.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 57.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 55.00-130.00.

Goats

Fennimore: Aug. 16, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.45/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.65-2.00/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.40-2.10/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.50-3.80/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 240.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 135.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

As of 07/29/2023:

Fed Goats: 140.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 120.00 to 180.00.

Boer Kids: 170.00 to 280.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

As of 07/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.00-1.50

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.10-1.70

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.80 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.50 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Aug. 18, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 7.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate to heavy offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 43.00-45.00; Light Sows: 40.00-42.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00-75.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 21, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 55.00-85.00; Light Sows: 35.00-50.00; Heavy Sows: 30.00-50.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-100.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-65.00; Sows: 59.00-63.00; Boars: 27.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 20.00-25.00/head; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 22, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: up to 65.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 90.00-92.50/hd; 60-80lbs: lite test 105.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: 102.50-140.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Aug. 22, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Sept: 4.6650/13.5150

Nov: -------/13.4600

Dec: 4.7950/-------

Jan.’24: -------/13.5600

Mar.’24: 4.9350/13.6000

May: 5.0150/13.6325

July: 5.0550/13.6350

Sept: 4.9950/13.0200

Jan’25: ------/12.8875

Eggs

USDA Egg Report" Aug. 22, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 4 cents higher for Large, unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 1.4% compare to a week ago. Market activity is moderate. All breaking stock prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady to instances fully steady. Offerings are light to very light on light to moderate demand. Supplies are moderate to at times light. Schedules are full-time to reduced.

Extra Large: 1.36-1.38; Large: 1.34-1.36; Medium: 1.07-1.09

Hay

Fennimore: Aug. 16, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 155.00-170.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 140.00-155.00/ton; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-5.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 70.00-90.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 25.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-50.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 15, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square grass mix: 50.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 80.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 30.00-35.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Aug. 16, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 245.00/ton; Good: 150.00-230.00/ton; Sm. Square: N/A; Hay, Lg. Round: Premium: 175.00/ton; Good: 100.00-135.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 40.00/bale; Sm. square: Good: N/A.

Grass, lg. square: 100.00-130.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 22, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-180.00/ton; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 160.00-235.00; Low Quality Hay: 100.00/ton and down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-130.00/ton; poor quality lower.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Aug. 17, 2023

Dry whey prices were up on the bottom of the range and bottom of the mostly series. Trading activity was somewhat active, as prices are holding in a somewhat steady pattern. Block volumes moving below $.20/lb were not reported this week. Current inventories are still available for spot trading, but some ancillary factors are building up which have given contacts a more bullish perspective moving into the latter half of Q3. Most notably, tight milk availability for Class III production and school district Class I ordering have changed the milk availability narrative in recent weeks. Also, contacts continue to point out at least some slightly bullish WPC 80% market tones for Q3/Q4, particularly when compared to the first half of the year. Animal feed whey trading was quiet this week, as spot prices are unchanged. All said, market tones remain uncertain regarding dry whey.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .1850 - .2000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2100 - .2800; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2450- .2600.

Dairy Market Review: Aug. 18, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.7000. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.7205 (+0.0515).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8075 and 40# blocks at $2.0275. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8135 (+0.0080) and blocks, $2.0150 (+0.0445).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is tightening in the West, though cheesemakers say Class III volumes are sufficient for steady cheesemaking. Demand for cheese is steady in the Midwest and West, but western contacts say export cheese sales are on the lighter end. Contacts in the East note steady retail demand but say food service orders of mozzarella cheese are strong. Cheese inventories vary across the Midwest, but an increasing number of contacts report some snugness in their cheese supplies..

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream volumes are tight in the East and Central regions, and some Central region cream users are purchasing loads from the West. Cream output is declining in the West, though contacts in the West say availability is tighter in the southern reaches of the region. West region butter production varies as churns at some facilities are not running, while churning is steady at others. Butter makers in the West are working to build inventories ahead of the holiday season. Some contacts in the region indicate inventories of unsalted bulk butter supplies are tightening. .

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is declining in the West and in the southern parts of the Midwest region. Class I plants in the Northeast and Midwest are operating busy schedules, bottling milk for students returning to school. Class III loads of spot milk are reported from flat to $2.50 over, as cheesemakers say milk offers have grown quiet. Milk volumes are sufficient to meet processors' needs in the Pacific Northwest and in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. In the Mid-Atlantic, condensed skim processing is declining as milk is being directed towards bottling. The market for condensed skim is tightening in the Midwest, though contacts note availability varies.