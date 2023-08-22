Auction Calendar: August 25, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

**Online & Withee, WI

9:00AM – Machinery Auction. 3 rings selling all day. Visit equipmentfacts.com for details and pictures. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

**Wautoma, WI

9:00AM – W. Yoder Classic Car and Sign Auction, N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. Yoder Auction. YoderSold.com or 920-787-5549.

Arena, WI

9:00AM – Nancy Davis and Bob Linley Estates auction. Sports memorabilia collection, tractors, machinery and more.8735 Linley Rd., Arena, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate. 608-882-6123 or georgeauction.com

Ridott, IL

10:00AM – Roger and Donna Recoy Estate, 733 Rock City Rd., Ridott, IL. Real estate, farm equipment, tools and misc. Filer Auction and Appraisal. Filerauction.com or 815-871-7936.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00AM – Large farm machinery consignment auction. St. Anne Consignment Auctions & Equipment Sales. www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or 815-427-8350.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – 115 Head of Holstein dairy cattle: cows, springing cows and heifers, open heifers, bull, calves and more. Richland Cattle Center. 24321 Hwy58, Richland Center, WI. Stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

New Paris, IN

40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectibles & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM ‒ Special Breeding Bull Sale. Auction time to be determined. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Martin at 715-654-5308.

Online

Ag-pro pre-harvest auction. Lots close at 11AM Aug. 31. Merit Auctions. www.meritauctions.com 833-273-9300.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

**Online and Withee, WI

11:00AM ‒ Special one-owner dairy cattle auction, complete herd dispersal. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**Online and Omro, WI

Don & Jeanne Bredbeck auction: Online bidding starts at 9AM for live items and 11AM for live and online items. Wagners Auction and Real Estate. For more info and to bid visit wagnersauctionandrealestate.com or call 920-685-2982.

SUNDAY & MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 & 4

**Online and Dexter, MN

9:00AM ‒ Annual Labor Day 2-day auction. Online only bidding on Sept. 3 and live and online bidding on Sept. 4. Hamilton Auction Co. Visit hamiltonauctioncompany.com for opening and closing bidding dates and times.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

**Online and Withee, WI

11:00AM ‒ Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow and beef bull auction. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

**Online and West Bend, WI

Washington County land auction. 376+ acres will be sold in 10 tracts. Bidding open Sept. 5-12. Steffes Auction Group. Steffesgroup.com or 320-693-9371.

**Online

September Monthly Construction, Recreational Farm, Farm Equipment and more auctions at multiple locations. Online bidding ends Sept. 5. Hansen Auction Group. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

**Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM – 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Polo, IL

8:30AM – Hazelhurst annual Fall Consignment Auction. Location: Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL. Public Auction Service.815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

**Online

Waupun Fall Equipment Consignment Sale. Online sales date from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10. Call 920-210-0650 to consign. Jones Auction Services.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

**Marion, WI

9:00AM ‒ Farm machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales Inc., E7029 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI.Call 715-754-5292 or carleysales.com

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

**Online and Withee, WI

10:00AM ‒ Fall Round up sheep and goat auction. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00AM ‒ Annual Fall farm machinery consignment auction. Auction Specialists. 920-921-2901 or www.auctionsp.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Online

8:00AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. For a complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com, Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723.