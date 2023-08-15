August 18, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Berlin, WI

10:00AM – Real estate and personal property of Lincoln and Karen Betler, N3034 32nd La., Berlin, WI. Nolan Sales LLC., 715-754-5221 or nolansales.com

**Evansville, WI

9:00AM – Evansville Consignment Auction, 2-3 sales rings. 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123.

Newton, WI

12:30PM – Newton Firefighter’s 76th Picnic & Auction. Farm equipment and dairy, onsite and online. Miller ‘N Company Auctions and Appraisals, LLC. www.millernco.com or 920-980-4999.

Baldwin, WI and Online

10:00AM ‒ Harvey Serier Estate auction. Complete line of farm machinery. Live bidding starts Aug. 19 at 10AM. Online bidding starts July 26 at 3PM. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656or hansenauctiongroup.com

Online and Red Wing, MN

10:00AM Emery and Ginny Fitschen farm retirement auction. Inspection Aug. 12 from 9AM-6PM at 29642 County 53 Blvd, Red Wing, MN. Maring Auction LLC, www.maringauctions.com 651-380-0313.

**Online

Wisconsin Area Equipment auction. Timed online, selling from multiple locations. Bidding closes at 1PM Aug. 24. Steffes Group, 320-693-9371.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 19 & 20

Live and Online

2-day equipment auction. Aug. 19 at 9AM live and online bidding on tractors, trucks, trailers, combine heads and more. Aug. 20 pallet items online bidding only. Hoge Auctioneering LLC. hogeauctioneering.com or 319-435-2302.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

**Suring, WI

10:00AM Large double auction in Hickory Corners, Dan Christensen & Dennis McMahon, 8947 County G, Suring. Farm machinery, collector cars and more. Yoap & Yoap. 920-604-1704.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Online

10:00AM – No reserve, pre-harvest Auction Ziegler Ag Equipment at several Ziegler Ag Equipment locations. Merit Auctions. www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

**Online

Paul Marty Family Farm and Construction Equipment Retirement auction. Open house Aug. 21 10AM-3PM, W8654 Michael La., Waterloo, WI. Bidding ends Aug. 22. Dan and Amy Skalitzky Farm Retirement Auction, Open house Aug. 21, 10AM-3PM at N8360 Skalitzky La., Waterloo. Bidding ends Aug. 23. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com

Online

Area farmers and contractors online auction. Houghton’s Auction Lot, 505 N Main St. Zumbrota, MN. Online auction closes at 6PM. Houghton's Auction Service, Zumbrota, MN.651-764-4285 or www.houghtonauctions.com

MONDAY & TUESDAY, AUGUST 21 & 22

**Online

8:30AM – Two-day, timed online, no reserve dealer and farmer auction. Early listings are now live. Sullivan Auctioneers a BigIron company. www.sullivanauctioneers.com or 844-847-2161.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

**Evansville, WI

10:00AM – Vick Spanton Auction.15337 West Elmer Rd., Evansville, WI. Vehicles, motorcycles, household and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate. 608-882-6123 or georgeauction.com

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22 & 23

Online

16.22 acre vacant land parcel currently being used for ag purposes In Jefferson Co. sold online through Aug. 22 at 2PM. 30+ acre land parcel in Dodge Co. sold online through Aug. 23. Jones Auction Service. jonesauctionservice.com or 920-261-6820.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Online

10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 5,113 +/- acres spread across four WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – 115 Head of Holstein dairy cattle: cows, springing cows and heifers, open heifers, bull, calves and more. Richland Cattle Center. 24321 Hwy58, Richland Center, WI. Stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Marshfield, WI

1:00PM – Quality, tillable land auction selling 2,315+ acres. Auction to be held at Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI. Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc.www.schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

**Online

10:00AM – Unreserved farm equipment auction. Equipment located at multiple locations in Minn. and Wis. Midwest Machinery Company, www.bigiron.com or 320-365-1638.

**Online

August Consignment Sale. Online auction ends Aug. 21 at 5:30PM. 1264 5th Ave., Prairie Farm, WI. Hansen and Young. www.hansenandyoung.com.

**Oregon, WI

10:00AM – James Groenier estate, 875 Clover La., Oregon, WI. Woodworking and fishing equipment, antiques, collectibles and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate. 608-882-6123 or georgeauction.com

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Special feeder and dairy auction. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

**Online & Withee, WI

9:00AM – Machinery Auction. 3 rings selling all day. Visit equipmentfacts.com for details and pictures. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-229-2500.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

**Wautoma, WI

9:00AM – W. Yoder Classic Car and Sign Auction, N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. Yoder Auction. YoderSold.com or 920-787-5549.

**Arena, WI

9:00AM – Nancy Davis and Bob Linley Estates auction. Sports memorabilia collection, tractors, machinery and more.8735 Linley Rd., Arena, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate. 608-882-6123 or georgeauction.com

**Ridott, IL

10:00AM – Roger and Donna Recoy Estate, 733 Rock City Rd., Ridott, IL. Real estate, farm equipment, tools and misc. Filer Auction and Appraisal. Filerauction.com or 815-871-7936.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

**St. Anne, IL

8:00AM – Large farm machinery consignment auction. St. Anne Consignment Auctions & Equipment Sales. www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or 815-427-8350.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – 115 Head of Holstein dairy cattle: cows, springing cows and heifers, open heifers, bull, calves and more. Richland Cattle Center. 24321 Hwy58, Richland Center, WI. Stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

New Paris, IN

40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectibles & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.

**Loyal, WI

Special Breeding Bull Sale. Auction time to be determined. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Martin at 715-654-5308.

Online

Ag-pro pre-harvest auction. Lots close at 11AM Aug. 31. Merit Auctions. www.meritauctions.com 833-273-9300.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM – 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

**Polo, IL

8:30AM – Hazelhurst annual Fall Consignment Auction. Location: Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL. Public Auction Service.815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00AM ‒ Annual Fall farm machinery consignment auction. Auction Specialists. 920-921-2901 or www.auctionsp.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Online

8:00AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. For a complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com, Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723.