Auction Calendar: August 11, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

**Online

Next feeder cattle auction. Aug. 11. Selling cattle by private treaty Mon. -Thurs. 10AM-3PM; Calf auction Mon.& Thurs. beginning at 11:30AM, Tues. 1PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestockyards.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Oregon, IL

10:00AM – Bill Luepkes retirement auction, 2887 E. Brick Rd., Oregon, IL. Live and online bidding at www.EquipmentFacts.com or 815-732-6439.

Delavan, MN and Online

10:00AM – Clean farm machinery live and online. Maring Auctions. 800-801-4502 or maringauction.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Berlin, WI

9:00AM ‒ farm machinery, sporting equipment, collectibles and more. Dennis Page. Wagners' Auction & Auction Agency Real Estate LLC. 920-748-3000 or www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

**Online

August Arcadia farm & heavy equipment consignment auction. Online bidding ends Aug. 14. Hanson Auction Group. 715-985-3191 or hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

**Online

Farm equipment online auction. Bidding opens 10AM Aug. 8 and begins closing at 10AM Aug. 15. Machinery available for inspection at 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN. Gehling Auction Co., gehlingauction.com or 507-765-2131.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

**Online

Wisconsin Area Equipment auction. Timed online, selling from multiple locations. Bidding closes at 1PM Aug. 24. Steffes Group, 320-693-9371.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Special feeder and dairy auction. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00PM – 70 head of Holstein cattle and more from KS Farms. Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55, Kaukauna, WI. 414-587-4402.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

**Berlin, WI

10:00AM – Real estate and personal property of Lincoln and Karen Betler, N3034 32nd La., Berlin, WI. Nolan Sales LLC., 715-754-5221 or nolansales.com

**Evansville, WI

9:00AM – Evansville Consignment Auction, 2-3 sales rings. 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate,LLC. 608-882-6123.

**Newton, WI

12:30PM – Newton Firefighter’s 76th Picnic & Auction. Farm equipment and dairy, onsite and online. Miller ‘N Company Auctions and Appraisals, LLC. www.millernco.com or 920-980-4999.

Baldwin, WI and Online

10:00AM ‒ Harvey Serier Estate auction. Complete line of farm machinery. Live bidding starts Aug. 19 at 10AM. Online bidding starts July 26 at 3PM. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656or hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online and Red Wing, MN

10:00AM Emery and Ginny Fitschen farm retirement auction. Inspection Aug. 12 from 9AM-6PM at 29642 County 53 Blvd, Red Wing, MN. Maring Auction LLC, www.maringauctions.com 651-380-0313.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 19 & 20

Live and Online

2-day equipment auction. Aug. 19 at 9AM live and online bidding on tractors, trucks, trailers, combine heads and more. Aug. 20 pallet items online bidding only. Hoge Auctioneering LLC. hogeauctioneering.com or 319-435-2302.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Online

10:00AM – No reserve, pre-harvest Auction Ziegler Ag Equipment at several Ziegler Ag Equipment locations. Merit Auctions. www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

**Online

Paul Marty Family Farm and Construction Equipment Retirement auction. Open house Aug. 21 10AM-3PM, W8654 Michael La., Waterloo, WI. Bidding ends Aug. 22. Dan and Amy Skalitzky Farm Retirement Auction, Open house Aug. 21, 10AM-3PM at N8360 Skalitzky La., Waterloo. Bidding ends Aug. 23. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com

Online

Area farmers and contractors online auction. Houghton’s Auction Lot, 505 N Main St. Zumbrota, MN. Online auction closes at 6PM. Houghton's Auction Service, Zumbrota, MN.651-764-4285 or www.houghtonauctions.com

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22 & 23

**Online

16.22 acre vacant land parcel currently being used for ag purposes In Jefferson Co. sold online through Aug. 22 at 2PM. 30+ acre land parcel in Dodge Co. sold online through Aug. 23. Jones Auction Service. jonesauctionservice.com or 920-261-6820.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Online

10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 5,113 +/- acres spread across four WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Marshfield, WI

1:00PM – Quality, tillable land auction selling 2,315+ acres. Auction to be held at Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI. Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc.www.schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00AM – Large farm machinery consignment auction. St. Anne Consignment Auctions & Equipment Sales. www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or 815-427-8350.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

New Paris, IN

40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectibles & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.

**Loyal, WI

Special Breeding Bull Sale. Auction time to be determined. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Martin at 715-654-5308.

**Online

Ag-pro pre-harvest auction. Lots close at 11AM Aug. 31. Merit Auctions. www.meritauctions.com 833-273-9300.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM – 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Polo, IL

8:30AM – Hazelhurst annual Fall Consignment Auction. Location: Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL. Public Auction Service.815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00AM ‒ Annual Fall farm machinery consignment auction. Auction Specialists. 920-921-2901 or www.auctionsp.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Online

8:00AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. For a complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com, Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723.