Auction Calendar: Aug. 4, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Elkhorn, WI

10:00AM – Ron Bidlack Estate Auction, W4282 Maclean Rd., Elkhorn, WI. Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty. www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com or 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

**Oregon, WI

10:00AM – Richard Richardson Auction, 4716 Carter St., Oregon, WI. Truck, Harley motorcycle and items, Packer and Badger items, collectibles and more. George Auction Service and Real Estate. www.georgeauction.com 608-882-6132.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

Zumbrota, MN

9:00AM – Area Farmers and Contractors Auction, 505 N Main St. Zumbrota, MN. Houghton’s Auction Service. www.houghtonauctions.com or 651-764-4285.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Special feeder and dairy auction. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Online

Next feeder cattle auction. Aug. 11. Selling cattle by private treaty Mon. -Thurs. 10AM-3PM; Calf auction Mon.& Thurs. beginning at 11:30AM, Tues. 1PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestockyards.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Oregon, IL

10:00AM – Bill Luepkes retirement auction, 2887 E. Brick Rd., Oregon, IL. Live and online bidding at www.EquipmentFacts.com or 815-732-6439.

**Delavan, MN and Online

10:00AM – Clean farm machinery live and online. Maring Auctions. 800-801-4502 or maringauction.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

**Berlin, WI

9:00AM ‒ farm machinery, sporting equipment, collectibles, 1940 Plymouth and more. Dennis Page. Wagners' Auction & Auction Agency Real Estate LLC. 920-748-3000 or www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

**Online

August Arcadia farm & heavy equipment consignment auction. Online bidding ends Aug. 14. Hanson Auction Group. 715-985-3191 or hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Online

Farm equipment online auction. Bidding opens 10AM Aug. 8 and begins closing at 10AM Aug. 15. Machinery available for inspection at 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN. Gehling Auction Co., gehlingauction.com or 507-765-2131.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

**Berlin, WI

10:00AM – Real estate and personal property of Lincoln and Karen Betler, N3034 32nd La., Berlin, WI. Nolan Sales LLC., 715-754-5221 or nolansales.com

Evansville, WI

9:00AM – Evansville Consignment Auction, 2-3 sales rings. 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate,LLC. 608-882-6123.

Newton, WI

12:30PM – Newton Firefighter’s 76th Picnic & Auction. Farm equipment and dairy, onsite and online. Miller ‘N Company Auctions and Appraisals, LLC. www.millernco.com or 920-980-4999.

**Baldwin, WI and Online

10:00AM ‒ Harvey Serier Estate auction. Complete line of farm machinery. Live bidding starts Aug. 19 at 10AM. Online bidding starts July 26 at 3PM. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656or hansenauctiongroup.com

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 19 & 20

**Live and Online

2-day equipment auction. Aug. 19 at 9AM live and online bidding on tractors, trucks, trailers, combine heads and more. Aug. 20 pallet items online bidding only. Hoge Auctioneering LLC. hogeauctioneering.com or 319-435-2302.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Online

10:00AM – No reserve, pre-harvest Auction Ziegler Ag Equipment at several Ziegler Ag Equipment locations. Merit Auctions. www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

**Online

Area farmers and contractors online auction. Houghton’s Auction Lot, 505 N Main St. Zumbrota, MN. Online auction closes at 6PM. Houghton's Auction Service, Zumbrota, MN.651-764-4285 or www.houghtonauctions.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

**Online

16.22 acre vacant land parcel currently being used for ag purposes In Jefferson County being sold online through Aug. 22 at 2PM. Jones Auction Service. jonesauctionservice.com

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Online

10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 5,113 +/- acres spread across four WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

**Online

Online land auction of 30+ acres in the town of Portland, Dodge County. Bidding ends Aug. 23. Jones Auction Service. jonesauctionservice.com

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Marshfield, WI

1:00PM – Quality, tillable land auction selling 2,315+ acres. Auction to be held at Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI. Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc.www.schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00AM – Large farm machinery consignment auction. St. Anne Consignment Auctions & Equipment Sales. www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or 815-427-8350.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

New Paris, IN

40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectables & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.

**Loyal, WI

Special Breeding Bull Sale. Auction time to be determined. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Martin at 715-654-5308.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM – 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Polo, IL

8:30AM – Hazelhurst annual Fall Consignment Auction. Location: Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL. Public Auction Service.815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Fond du Lac

9:00AM ‒ Annual Fall farm machinery consignment auction. Auction Specialists. 920-921-2901 or www.auctionsp.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Online

8:00AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. For a complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com, Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723.