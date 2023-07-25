Weekly market report: July 25, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of July 25, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: July 20, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 172.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 169.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 158.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 157.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 144.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 113.00.

60% sold for: 66.00 to 94.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 415.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-640.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: July 24, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef 160.00-181.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 163.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 125.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 121.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 350.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 500.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 7/20/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 154.00-202.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 170.00-192.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 192.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 150.00-191.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 159.00-164.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 148.00-162.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 147.00-171.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 133.00-148.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 24, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 90.00 to 103.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 108.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 540.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 24, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 176.00 to 182.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 175.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 180.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 158.00 to 163.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 153.00 to 157.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-148.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 110.00 to 115.00.

Cutters & Utility: 76.00 to 109.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-75.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 125.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 100.00 & down.

CALVES (07/11/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 260.00 to 355.00.

Light Weight Calves: 180.00 to 270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00-175.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 300.00-540.00; Bulls 400.00-575.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: July 24, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 183.00-192.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 168.00-182.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-187.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 160.00-172.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 140.00-159.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 135.00 and down.

Wednesday 07/19/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 151.00-160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-150.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 129.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 126.50.

Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 104.50.

Canners & Shells: 79.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 110.00 to 121.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 108.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 390.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 185.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 580.00 & down; heifers 550.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 18, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 to 177.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 154.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 108.00 to 124.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 107.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-120.00.

CALVES: Stronger

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 220.00-365.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 560.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 07/13/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 24, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00-168.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-160.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 120.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 94.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 155.00-165.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-380.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 155.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 75.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 360.00 to 620.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 200.00-290.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-220.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-185.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 200.00-290.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-220.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-170.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-167.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: July 24, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 105.00 to 120.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 85.00 to 95.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 85.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 156.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 177.00 to 182.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 110.00 to 120.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 325.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 625.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 620.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 24, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 131.00.

Most Market Cows: 75.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 74.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 155.00 to 169.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 145.00-154.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 144.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 128.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 225.00-350.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 550.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 50.00-240.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 98.00-109.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 200.00-275.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 1.50-1.80/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: 0.50-1.40/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 370.00-580.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 24, 2023

For Friday in the Southern Plains and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was slow with light to moderate demand. In the Southern Plains, compared to the last reported market on Thursday, Live FOB purchases traded steady at 188.00. In Kansas, noted for Friday, Live Delivered purchases traded from 184.00-185.00. In the Western Cornbelt, compared to the last reported market on Thursday, Live FOB purchases traded mostly steady at 188.00. Dressed Delivered purchases, compared to last week, traded mostly steady to 5.00 higher at 295.00. In the Western Cornbelt, noted for Friday, Dressed FOB purchases traded at 300.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: July 18, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 24, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 175.00-188.00; Mixed Grading: 148.00-173.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 175.00-186.00; Mixed Grading:149.00-172.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 155.00-167.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 119.50-154.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 85.00-109.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 84.00 & down; Market Bulls: 101.00-127.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: Up to 2075.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 280.00-400.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 200.00; Beef Calves: Up to 460.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 270.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 230.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 196.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 210.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 169.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 155.00; 400-600 lbs: Up to 145.00; 600-800 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 21, 2023

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were lightly tested on a Current FOB basis, however a higher undertone was noted. Demand remains good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62.5% Steers, 37.5% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 92%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IA, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 0.30-0.60/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.42/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.30-1.75/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 24, 2023

Finished Market Lambs: N/A;Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 100.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 40.00-70.00; Bucks: 40.00-70.00.

Lomira Equity Market: July 24, 2023

As of 06/24/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.60-2.00; Feeder Lambs: 65 lbs. & down: 1.40-2.00, 70 to 100lbs. 1.60-2.40; Ewes: .45-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: July 24, 2023

As of 07/15/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.80-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.70-2.10/lb.; Cull Ewes: .40-.60; Cull Rams: .45-.70/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: July 24, 2023

As of 07/19/23: Feeder Lambs: 1.20-1.30; Market Lambs: 1.40-1.70; Cull Ewes: 0.35-0.40; Cull Rams: 0.40-0.70.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 25, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 50.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 150.00-190.00; Over 90 lbs: 50.00-182.50.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 144.00-185.00; shorn: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 47.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 15.00-165.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.15/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.65-1.80/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.40-1.65/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.50-3.35/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 24, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 125.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 24, 2023

As of 06/24/2023:

Fed Goats: 140.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 140.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: July 24, 2023

As of 07/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.00-1.50

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.10-1.70

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.80 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.50 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: July 21, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs and feeder pigs are mostly steady. Demand is slow for moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: July 24, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 30.00; Light Sows: 28.00-30.00; Boars: 8.00-10.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 24, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 35.00-65.00; Light Sows: 15.00-30.00; Heavy Sows: 15.00-30.00; Boars: 5.00-13.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-100.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 24, 2023

Butchers: 58.00-60.00; Sows: 30.00-42.00; Boars: 7.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 20.00-25.00/head; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 25, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 20.00-50.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:40.00-55.00/hd; 60-80lbs 27.50-75.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: Up to 145.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: July 24, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Aug.’23:-----/15.2350

Sept: 5.6100/14.5550

Dec: 5.6900/-------

Mar.’24: 5.7825/14.1900

May: 5.8325/14.1225

July: 5.8375/14.0725

Sept: 5.5150/13.3300

Jan’25: ------/13.1700

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: July 24, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Retail demand is moderate to occasionally fairly good. Food service movement is seasonally moderate. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies range moderate to instances light. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.05-1.07

Hay

Fennimore: July 05, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: N/A; Sm. Square Hay: 4.00-5.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:135.00-190.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00/bale; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: July 21, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 75.00-95.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: July 18, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square grass mix: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: July 19, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 265.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, 3.50/bale; Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 115.00-135.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 39.00-58.00/bale; 3x4. N/A.

Grass, lg. square: Good: N/A; Lg. Round, Good: N/A.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 19, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-210.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 130.00-210.00/ton; Low Quality: 125.00 & down; Straw: 90.00-130.00; Low Quality Straw: 80.00 & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: July 20, 2023

Dry whey prices continued to slip on shaky market tones in the Midwest. Block volumes are changing hands at lower prices, while single to few spots moving domestically are still trading in the mid- to mid/upper $.20s. Cheesemakers report that cheese demand improvements have not carried over regarding whey interests. Animal feed whey prices moved lower on both ends of the range on slow to steady trading activity. Market tones remain under notable pressure, but some contacts on the sell side are hopeful that seasonally lower milk output will eventually translate into heartier dry whey markets.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .1850 - .2200.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .1850 - .2700; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2250- .2600.

Dairy Market Review: July 21, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.5825 The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.5595 (+0.0480).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6550 and 40# blocks at $1.7825. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5140 (+0.1135) and blocks, $1.6335 (+0.1475).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheesemakers in the Northeast say milk volumes are tightening as hot, humid weather, and heavy rain are having a negative impact on milk production and cow comfort. In the Midwest and West, contacts note declining milk production, though cheesemakers say volumes are available for cheesemakers to run steady production schedules. Some cheesemakers in the Midwest say plant downtime is contributing to spot availability, as milk is trading between $7 and $3 under Class. Cheese availability varies in the Midwest, though some cheesemakers say they are rapidly selling any extra loads produced. Contacts report somewhat strong demand for cheese in the region.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability for butter churning is declining across the country. Contacts in the East and Central regions note ice cream makers are pulling on supplies, while warm weather is having an impact on cream supplies in the Central and West regions. Some butter makers in the Central region say they are churning lighter schedules due to scheduled maintenance in recent weeks.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: While milk production is decreasing across most areas of the United States, milk output is somewhat steady in the mountainous areas of the Pacific Northwest. In the East, flooding and drought reinforces reductions in farm level milk output. And in parts of the Central and West regions, cow comfort levels are drastically affected by scorching summer temperatures, above 100 degrees. As for now, most processors throughout the country can find milk supplies to run sufficient operating schedules. Class I demand is steady and continues to feel the impact from the summer breaks being held at educational institutions. The Midwest Class III spot milk price is reportedly offered as low as $7 under class this week.