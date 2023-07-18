July 21, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Online and Reedsville, WI

11:45AM – Farm retirement and special estate auction. Live and online. Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals. Visit Millernco.com for details or call 920-980-4999.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

**Waterford, WI

10:00AM ‒Vivian Laurine Living Estate Auction. Trucks, antiques and collectibles. 26500 Dover Line Rd., Waterford, WI. Check online for directions due to road closures. View items at www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service. 262-492-5125.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

**Jefferson, WI

9:30AM ‒ 24th annual "Old World" farm auction. Located at Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Stade Auction. 920-723-2520 or www.stadeauction.com

MONDAY, JULY 24

**Online

Online farm machinery auction from Arkansaw, WI, features tractors, vehicles, farm equipment, farm toys, heavy equipment and more. Online auction ends July 24. D&D Farm Supply reduction auction featuring tractors, equipment and more ends Aug. 1. Bid online at www.hansenandyoung.com. Hansen & Young Auction. 715-418-1200.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Special dairy cattle auction at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Oberholtzer Auction. www.oberholtzerauctions.com or 715-255-9600.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. At W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Oberholtzer Auction. www.oberholtzerauctions.com or 715-255-9600.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

**Online & Stoughton, WI

10:00AM – Richard Iverson Estate. 70+ collector tractors. Online and live auction at 2588 Iverson Rd., Stoughton, WI. Wilkinson Auctions. wilkinsonauctions.com

**Monticello, WI

11:00AM – J&N Dairy Cattle Auction. 141 head of cattle. W6352 Dividing Ridge Rd., Monticello, WI. B&M Auctions of WI. 608-328-4878.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

**Online & Windham, MN

9:00AM – Estate of Ronald Ronnie “RV” Vought. Tractors, farm machinery and equipment and more. Inspection at 9AM-6PM, July 26-28, 36424 470th Ave, Windham, MN. For information call Joey at 507-221-0036. Maring Auction, LLC. www.maringauction.com

**Woodstock, IL

9:30AM – Fred Learman Estate tools, shop equipment, farm and garden equipment and collectibles auction. 822 Washington St., Woodstock, IL. Bill Stade Auction. www.stadeauction.com. 920-674-5500.

**Online & Beaver Dam, WI

Kelm Painting & Crane Service retirement auction. Onsite only items to be sold at 10AM at W9410 County D, Beaver Dam, WI, followed by webcast at 12PM. Bob’s Auction Service. www.colbob.com or 920-210-5758.

MONDAY, JULY 31

**Online & Zumbro Falls, MN

10:00AM – Live and online farm retirement auction. Ron and Shirley Anderson family selling the balance of their farm machinery. Location: 57435 375th Ave., Zumbro Falls, MN. Inspection at 10AM-4PM, July 28-31. For information call Matt at 507-259-9588. Maring Auction, LLC. www.maringauction.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

**Kiel, WI

10:00AM – Tractors, machinery, pickup trucks, collector vehicles, tools and more. 10715 Steinthal Rd., Kiel, WI. George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, www.georgeauction.com or 608-882-6123.

**Online

July monthly construction, heavy trucks and government consignment auction. Online bidding ends Aug. 1. Hansen Auction Group. www.hansenauctiongroup.com or 715-607-4088.

**Online

July monthly recreation, lawn and garden online auction. Online bidding ends Aug. 1. Hansen Auction Group. www.hansenauctiongroup.com or 715-607-4088.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Online

Next feeder cattle auction. Aug. 11. Selling cattle by private treaty Mon. -Thurs. 10AM-3PM; Calf auction Mon.& Thurs. beginning at 11:30AM, Tues. 1PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestockyards.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Online

Farm equipment online auction. Bidding opens 10AM Aug. 8 and begins closing at 10AM Aug. 15. Machinery available for inspection at 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN. Gehling Auction Co., gehlingauction.com or 507-765-2131.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

**Online

10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 5,113 +/- acres spread across four WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

**Marshfield, WI

1:00PM – Quality, tillable land auction selling 2,315+ acres. Auction to be held at Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI. Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc.www.schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

New Paris, IN

40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectables & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM – 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

**Online

8:00AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. For a complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com, Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723.