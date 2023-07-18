Market Report: Week of July 18, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of July 18, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: July 13, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 173.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 160.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 155.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 142.00 to 154.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 141.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 100.00 to 120.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 99.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:95.00 to 117.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 390.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-610.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: July 17, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef 165.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 125.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 127.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 365.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 495.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 6/15/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-220.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-200.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 17, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 90.00 to 103.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 108.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 540.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 17, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 176.00 to 180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 175.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 175.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 156.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 152.00 to 156.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-148.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 107.00 to 117.00.

Cutters & Utility: 76.00 to 106.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-75.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 125.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 100.00 & down.

CALVES (07/11/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 280.00 to 350.00.

Light Weight Calves: 180.00 to 280.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 120.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 300.00-500.00; Bulls 410.00-550.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: July 17, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 181.00-189.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 165.00-180.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 148.00-185.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 153.00-166.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-152.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 129.00 and down.

Wednesday 07/12/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-150.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

High Yielding Cows: 106.00 to 124.00.

Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 105.50.

Canners & Shells: 74.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 110.00 to 124.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 108.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 185.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 550.00 & down; heifers 540.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 13, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 168.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 108.00 to 127.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 107.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-120.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 440.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 07/13/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 18, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00-165.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-156.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 127.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 94.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 165.00-175.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-375.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 75.00 to 205.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 70.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 585.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 180.00-230.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-200.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-185.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-220.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-165.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-185.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-185.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-185.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-185.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: July 17, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 110.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 156.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 170.00 to 175.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 110.00 to 120.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 350.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 300.00 to 600.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 600.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 18, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 130.00.

Most Market Cows: 83.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 82.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 148.00 to 162.50.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 130.00-147.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 134.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 125.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 99.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-340.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 520.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 85.00-240.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 98.00-109.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 200.00-275.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 1.50-1.80/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: 0.50-1.40/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 370.00-580.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 17, 2023

For Monday negotiated cash trading was inactive on very light demand in all major feeding regions. Not enough purchases in any region for a market trend. Last week in Kansas live purchases, on a light test, traded from 175.00-184.00. In Nebraska for the previous week live and dressed purchases traded at 186.00 and from 290.00-292.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt for the prior week live and dressed purchases traded from 184.00-185.00 and from 290.00-295.00, respectively. In the Texas Panhandle two weeks ago, live purchases at 178.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: July 13, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 17, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 170.00-185.00; Mixed Grading: 150.00-169.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 170.00-184.50; Mixed Grading:110.00-169.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 150.00-160.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 138.50-149.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-110.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 111.00-127.00; Market Bulls: 110.00-130.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: Up to 2075.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 250.00-360.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: Up to 390.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 240.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 260.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 210.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 182.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 200.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 189.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 165.00; 400-600 lbs: Up to 158.00; 600-800 lbs: Up to 145.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 144.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 14, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand remains good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (27.8% Steers, 72.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 0.30-0.60/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.42/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.30-1.75/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 17, 2023

Finished Market Lambs: 100.00-150.00;Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Under 100 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Ewes: 30.00-60.00; Bucks: 30.00-60.00.

Lomira Equity Market: July 17, 2023

As of 06/24/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.60-2.00; Feeder Lambs: 65 lbs. & down: 1.40-2.00, 70 to 100lbs. 1.60-2.40; Ewes: .45-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: July 17, 2023

As of 07/15/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.80-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.70-2.10/lb.; Cull Ewes: .40-.60; Cull Rams: .45-.70/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: July 18, 2023

As of 07/12/23: Feeder Lambs: 1.50 & down; Market Lambs: 1.00-1.50; Cull Ewes: 0.35-0.65; Cull Rams: 0.40-1.25.

**Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 11, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 75.00-190.00; 70-90 lbs: 50-190.00; Over 90 lbs: 50.00-182.50.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 170.00-185.00; shorn: 115.00-155.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-85.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 47.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 15.00-165.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.15/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.65-1.80/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.40-1.65/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.50-3.35/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 17, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 125.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 17, 2023

As of 06/24/2023:

Fed Goats: 140.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 140.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: July 17, 2023

As of 07/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.00-1.50

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.10-1.70

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.80 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.50 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: July 14, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady to mostly lower. All feeder pigs 4.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for large offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: July 17, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 33.00-35.00; Light Sows: 30.00-32.00; Boars: 10.00-14.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 17, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 25.00-60.00; Light Sows: 15.00-30.00; Heavy Sows: 15.00-30.00; Boars: 5.00-13.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-100.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 18, 2023

Butchers: 66.00-68.00; Sows: 33.00-46.00; Boars: 15.00-20.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

**Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 11, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 25.00-70.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 25.00-75.00/hd; 60-80lbs 70.00-95.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 70.00-95.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 75.00-130.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: July 18, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Aug.’23:-----/14.9600

Sept: 5.1900/14.2100

Dec: 5.2450/-------

Mar.’24: 5.3475/13.8650

May: 5.4075/13.7725

July: 5.4300/13.7250

Sept: 5.2450/12.8825

Jan’25: ------/12.7375

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: July 18, 2023

Midwest delivered and producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is generally moderate to occasionally fairly good with best movement into retail channels. Offerings range light to moderate. Supplies are moderate to at times light. The Midwest shell egg inventory declined 9.0% when compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.05-1.07

Hay

**Fennimore: July 05, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: N/A; Sm. Square Hay: 4.00-5.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:135.00-190.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00/bale; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: July 14, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 75.00-100.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 45.00-70.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: July 11, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square grass mix: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 28, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 260.00-305.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, N/A; Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 170.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 49.00-53.00/bale; 3x4. 80.00/bale.

Grass, lg. square: Good: 180.00/ton; Lg. Round, Good: 3.25/bale.

**Reedsville: July 12, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-180.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 160.00-215.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00 & down; Straw: 100.00-120.00; Low Quality Straw: No test; Baleage: No test.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: July 13, 2023

Dry whey prices continued to shift lower this week at every point except the top of the mostly price series, which held steady. Widely available milk in the upper Midwest has kept Class III processors busy throughout the first half of the calendar year. Milk prices remained below Class III this week for the most part, but cheesemakers are suggesting spot milk offers have begun to noticeably quiet down in recent weeks. Southern states' milk output has clearly been hindered by strong humidity and hot temperatures. All that said, dry whey processing has been hearty for the better part of 2023.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2000 - .2300.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2200 - .2900; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2350- .2700.

Dairy Market Review: July 14, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.5500 The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.5115 (+0.0390).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.3925 and 40# blocks at $1.4800. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4005(+0.0499) and blocks, $1.4860 (+0.1110).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: The spot milk range for Central region cheesemakers grew this week. The farther south, the tighter the milk availability. Prices were reported from $11 under to flat Class. In comparison, prices last year during this week were $3 to $1 under Class III. Milk handlers and cheesemakers expect increasing milk prices in the near-term. Cheese demand notes vary from region to region, and they are also dependent on cheese variety. Midwestern and Eastern cheesemakers are reporting steady to strong sales. Some barrel and cheddar manufacturers in the Midwest say they are working near capacity and are still busy trying to fulfill customers' needs.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Heat has begun to play a stronger role in limiting cream availability for churning throughout the country, but particularly in the south and southwestern states. Butter churning has slowed in general, and some butter makers are strictly churning contracted cream volumes. Butter demand is steady to strong ahead of the late summer/early fall season throughout all regions.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk availability is variant throughout the country and within respective regions this week. Southern, southwestern, and southeastern milk output recessions have been regularly reported in recent weeks. Heat and humidity are playing a strong role in suppressing cow comfort in the southern United States. Upper Midwest and mid- and northeastern states' farmers are starting to report slow, yet steady, milk drawdowns. Some relatively cooler evenings, sweatshirt weather according to a number of farmer contacts, in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwestern states have yet to crimp milk output as quickly as it has been hampered in the south.

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com