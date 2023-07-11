Weekly Market Report: Week of July 11, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of July 11, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: July 06, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 176.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 160.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 139.00 to 149.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 138.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 102.00 to 124.00.

60% sold for: 71.00 to 101.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:95.00 to 115.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 330.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-635.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: July 10, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 178.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 159.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 122.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 122.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 380.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 645.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 6/15/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-220.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-200.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 10, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 90.00 to 103.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 108.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 10, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 176.00 to 182.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 175.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 179.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 157.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 152.00 to 156.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-148.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 107.00 to 117.00.

Cutters & Utility: 74.00 to 106.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 125.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 100.00 & down.

CALVES (07/05/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 250.00 to 340.00.

Light Weight Calves: 140.00 to 250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 120.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 300.00-540.00; Bulls 440.00-600.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: July 10, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 178.00-187.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 162.00-177.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-184.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 154.00-164.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 133.00-153.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 130.00 and down.

Wednesday 07/05/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 145.00-152.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

High Yielding Cows: 108.00 to 132.50.

Cutters & Utility: 83.00 to 107.50.

Canners & Shells: 82.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 112.00 to 126.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 108.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 185.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 570.00 & down; heifers 520.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 06, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 175.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 124.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-120.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00-250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 475.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 06/22/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 11, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00-162.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-156.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 130.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 165.00-175.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 118.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-400.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 200.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 700.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 180.00-200.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-175.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-190.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 170.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-185.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-166.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-166.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-166.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-155.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: July 10, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 110.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 156.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 168.00 to 172.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 110.00 to 120.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 300.00 to 365.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 300.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 650.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 575.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 06, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 128.00.

Most Market Cows: 82.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 81.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 147.00 to 163.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 135.00-146.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 134.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 127.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 180.00-360.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 660.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 30.00-190.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

**Fennimore: June 28, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-111.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 200.00-275.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 1.25-1.75/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: 1.00-1.40/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 300.00-530.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 10, 2023

For Friday in Nebraska negotiated cash trading and demand were moderate. Compared to last week live purchases traded 1.00-1.50 higher from 183.00-185.00, and dressed purchases traded steady at 290.00. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was moderate with good demand. Compared to the last reported on Thursday, live purchases traded 1.00-3.00 higher from 182.00- 185.00. Dressed purchases, when compared to last week, traded steady at 290.00. In the Southern Plains negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand. In the Texas Panhandle, a few, live purchases traded steady at 178.00, when compared to the last reported market on Thursday. In Kansas, not enough purchases for a market trend. The last reported market was on Thursday with live purchases at 178.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: July 06, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1700.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 10, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 170.00-188.00; Mixed Grading: Up to 169.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 170.00-184.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 169.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 150.00-163.05; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: Up to 149.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-107.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 108.00-129.50.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 180.00-245.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 150.00; Beef Calves: 250.00-440.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 175.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 260.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 175.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 167.50/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 199.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 151.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 260.00; 400-600 lbs: No test; 600-800 lbs: Up to 181.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 150.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 07, 2023

Compared to last week: No feeder steer trades this week. Feeder heifers were to lightly tested on Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: June 28, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 0.35-0.75/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.60/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.27-1.85/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 10, 2023

Finished Market Lambs: 160.00-200.00;Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Under 100 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Ewes: 30.00-60.00; Bucks: 30.00-60.00.

Lomira Equity Market: July 10, 2023

As of 06/24/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.60-2.00; Feeder Lambs: 65 lbs. & down: 1.40-2.00, 70 to 100lbs. 1.60-2.40; Ewes: .45-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: July 10, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.72-2.35; Feeder Lambs: 1.50-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .35-.75; Cull Rams: .80-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: July 10, 2023

As of 07/05/23: Feeder Lambs: 1.10 & down; Market Lambs: 1.00-1.25; Cull Ewes: 0.35-0.65; Cull Rams: 0.40-1.25.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 30, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 135.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 135-210.00; Over 90 lbs: 145.00-195.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 150.00-192.50; shorn: 75.00-143.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 40.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 37.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 50.00-95.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: June 28, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.85/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.75-1.85/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.25-1.75/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.30-3.40/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 10, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 125.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 10, 2023

As of 06/24/2023:

Fed Goats: 140.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 140.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: July 10, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .65-1.35

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.45-1.75

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 1.95 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.80 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: July 07, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady. All feeder pigs steady to 2.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: July 10, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 30.00-34.00; Light Sows: 25.00-29.00; Boars: 10.00-14.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 10, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 15.00-30.00; Heavy Sows: 15.00-30.00; Boars: 5.00-13.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-100.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 10, 2023

Butchers: 75.00-80.00; Sows: 40.00-46.00; Boars: 20.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 40.00-50.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:45.00-105.00/hd; Up to 75.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 75.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 140.00-195.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: July 11, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 5.7650/15.2475

Sept: 4.9600/13.7825

Dec: 5.0275/-------

Mar.’24: 5.1375/13.4625

May: 5.2050/13.3900

July: 5.2400/13.3400

Sept: 5.0750/12.5975

Jan’25: ------/12.4400

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: July 03, 2023

Midwest delivered and producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady. Demand into retail and food service channels ranges moderate to good. Supplies and offerings are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to at times active. Demand is light to moderate. Supplies are light to moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.05-1.07

Hay

Fennimore: June 28, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 175.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 6.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:175.00-185.00/ton; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: July 07, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 80.00-110.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 55.00-80.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 45.00-70.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square grass mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 28, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 260.00-305.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, N/A; Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 170.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 49.00-53.00/bale; 3x4. 80.00/bale.

Grass, lg. square: Good: 180.00/ton; Lg. Round, Good: 3.25/bale.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 05, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-180.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 160.00-220.00/ton; Low Quality: No Test; Straw: 100.00-140.00; Low Quality Straw: No test; Baleage: No test.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: July 10, 2023

Dry whey market bears did not take a day off this week, as prices moved lower on the tops of the price range and mostly price series. Domestic demand is similar to previous weeks. Milk availability has started to edge lower in all parts of the region, though. Spot milk offers are beginning to quiet down for cheesemakers in the region, which could impact near-term markets, but current market tones are evidence of spot milk moving into Class III processing at $11 and $10 under Class. That said, higher protein market tones have steadied from their bearish stint, so some contacts expect some processing shifts to whey protein concentrates. Animal feed whey markets remain bearish.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2000 - .2300.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2400 - .3000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2500- .2700.

Dairy Market Review: July 07, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4800. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4725 (+0.0565).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.3800 and 40# blocks at $1.3925. The weekly average for barrels is $1.3506 (-0.0329) and blocks, $1.3750 (+0.0415).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for Class III production in all regions. Some cheesemakers in the Midwest report high temperatures, and declining milk output could cause processors in the south and southwestern states to bring milk in from other states in the coming weeks. Cheese inventories are balanced in the Midwest, and available to meet current barrel and block demands in the West. I

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available throughout the country, though some contacts in the East report ice cream makers are ramping up production and are drawing on available supplies. Contacts in the Central region report moderate demand for butter, but say sales are meeting seasonal expectations.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production and availability vary throughout the country. Contacts in some areas experiencing higher temperatures note a decline in output, though others in some cooler parts of the country note steady production. Contacts in the Midwest say milk and cream volumes have been ample in recent weeks, but volumes are now moving to the southern parts of the region. In the Pacific Northwest, demand for Class II milk from ice cream makers is trending higher. In the East, contacts note steady to strong Class II demand. In the Midwest, Class III spot milk prices edged higher this week but continue to move at below Class prices.