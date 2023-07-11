July 14, 2023: Auction Calendar
** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper
MONDAY, JULY 17
**Online
Vehicles and tools. Hansen & Young. 715-837-1015 or www.hansenandyoung.com
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Cedarburg, WI
Farm equipment, skid steers, farm and industrial equipment and more. Open house 1-4PM, July 12, 1903 Granville Rd., Cedarburg, WI. Online bidding ends July 18. Hansen Auction Group. Hansenauctiongroup.com or 920-383-1012.
Elkhorn, WI
10:00AM – Tractor and equip., shop equip., tools, Amish-made furniture, household, lawn & garden and more. W4841 Steeple Chase Lane, Elkhorn, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Georgeauction.com or 608-882-6123.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
**Richland Center, WI
11:30AM – Dairy cattle auction. Stade Auction. 920-723-2520 or www.stadeauction.com
Evansville, WI
9:00AM – Evansville Consignment Auction, consignments wanted. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC 608-882-6123, www.georgeauction.com
Online auction
10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Maring Auction LLC, maringauction.com or 507-789-5421.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
**Loyal, WI
10:00AM – Special Dairy Sale. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Online and Reedsville, WI
11:45AM – Farm retirement and special estate auction. Live and online.Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals. Visit Millernco.com for details or call 920-980-4999.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
**Jefferson, WI
9:30AM ‒ 24th annual "Old World" farm auction. Located at Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Stade Auction. 920-723-2520 or www.stadeauction.com
FRIDAY, JULY 28
**Online & Stoughton, WI
10:00AM – Richard Iverson Estate. 70+ collector tractors. Online and live auction at 2588 Iverson Rd., Stoughton, WI. Wilkinson Auctions. wilkinsonauctions.com
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
**Online
Next feeder cattle auction. Aug. 11. Selling cattle by private treaty Mon. -Thurs. 10AM-3PM; Calf auction Mon.& Thurs. beginning at 11:30AM, Tues. 1PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestockyards.com.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
**Online
Farm equipment online auction. Bidding opens 10AM Aug. 8 and begins closing at 10AM Aug. 15. Machinery available for inspection at 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN. Gehling Auction Co., gehlingauction.com or 507-765-2131.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Online
10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 7,458 +/- acres spread across six WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa, Marathon & Clark. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
**New Paris, IN
40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectables & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
**Online & Merrill, WI
9:00AM 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.