July 14, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

MONDAY, JULY 17

**Online

Vehicles and tools. Hansen & Young. 715-837-1015 or www.hansenandyoung.com

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Cedarburg, WI

Farm equipment, skid steers, farm and industrial equipment and more. Open house 1-4PM, July 12, 1903 Granville Rd., Cedarburg, WI. Online bidding ends July 18. Hansen Auction Group. Hansenauctiongroup.com or 920-383-1012.

Elkhorn, WI

10:00AM – Tractor and equip., shop equip., tools, Amish-made furniture, household, lawn & garden and more. W4841 Steeple Chase Lane, Elkhorn, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Georgeauction.com or 608-882-6123.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – Dairy cattle auction. Stade Auction. 920-723-2520 or www.stadeauction.com

Evansville, WI

9:00AM – Evansville Consignment Auction, consignments wanted. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC 608-882-6123, www.georgeauction.com

Online auction

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Maring Auction LLC, maringauction.com or 507-789-5421.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special Dairy Sale. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Online and Reedsville, WI

11:45AM – Farm retirement and special estate auction. Live and online.Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals. Visit Millernco.com for details or call 920-980-4999.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

**Jefferson, WI

9:30AM ‒ 24th annual "Old World" farm auction. Located at Stade Auction Center, N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Stade Auction. 920-723-2520 or www.stadeauction.com

FRIDAY, JULY 28

**Online & Stoughton, WI

10:00AM – Richard Iverson Estate. 70+ collector tractors. Online and live auction at 2588 Iverson Rd., Stoughton, WI. Wilkinson Auctions. wilkinsonauctions.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

**Online

Next feeder cattle auction. Aug. 11. Selling cattle by private treaty Mon. -Thurs. 10AM-3PM; Calf auction Mon.& Thurs. beginning at 11:30AM, Tues. 1PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestockyards.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

**Online

Farm equipment online auction. Bidding opens 10AM Aug. 8 and begins closing at 10AM Aug. 15. Machinery available for inspection at 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN. Gehling Auction Co., gehlingauction.com or 507-765-2131.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Online

10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 7,458 +/- acres spread across six WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa, Marathon & Clark. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

**New Paris, IN

40th annual Labor Day Auction. Farm collectables & antique collector, tractor auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

**Online & Merrill, WI

9:00AM 25th annual Fall Equipment Auction. Consignment deadline Aug. 31. On site auction at 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Wausau Auctioneers. wausauauctineers.com or 715-581-1915.