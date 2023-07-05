Weekly Market Report: July 3, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of July 02, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources. NOTE: Due to the July Fourth holiday, the online market report will be updated on Wednesday. The print edition this week was sent early and may not contain the most up-to-date information.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: June 20, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 177.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 176.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 142.00 to 151.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 141.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 100.00 to 117.00.

60% sold for: 76.00 to 99.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:95.00 to 115.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 410.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-550.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: July 03, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 168.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 160.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 121.50.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 380.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 6/15/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-220.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-200.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 29, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 90.00 to 103.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 118.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 03, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 172.00 to 175.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 172.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 170.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 158.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 152.00 to 157.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-148.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 107.00 to 120.00.

Cutters & Utility: 74.00 to 106.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 135.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 100.00 & down.

CALVES (06/27/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 260.00 to 360.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 120.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 360.00-560.00; Bulls 480.00-620.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: July 03, 2023

FED CATTLE:

TextEditor

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 174.00-184.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 161.00-173.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-179.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 144.00-153.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-143.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 129.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/28/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-150.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

TextEditor

High Yielding Cows: 100.00 to 115.00.

Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 99.50.

Canners & Shells: 79.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 103.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 320.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 500.00 & down; heifers 430.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 29, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 124.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-120.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-260.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 450.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 06/22/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 03, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-170.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 159.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 155.00-163.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 121.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 165.00-173.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-295.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 145.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 630.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 180.00-270.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-175.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-190.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 170.00-270.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-205.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-190.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-166.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-166.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-166.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-155.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: July 03, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 110.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 168.00 to 172.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 325.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 600.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 400.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 05, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 101.00 to 124.00.

Most Market Cows: 82.00 to 100.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 81.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 147.00 to 164.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 135.00-146.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 134.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 124.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-340.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 600.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 30.00-190.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

Fennimore: June 28, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-111.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 200.00-275.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 1.25-1.75/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: 1.00-1.40/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 300.00-530.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 03, 2023

For Friday in all major feeding regions negotiated cash trading was slow with light to moderate demand. In the Texas Panhandle, a few, live purchases traded at 179.00. In Nebraska, a few, live purchases traded from 183.00-185.00 and, a few, dressed purchases traded at 290.00. In the Western Cornbelt, a few, live purchases traded from 182.00-183.00 and, a few, dressed purchases traded at 290.00. However, not enough purchases in any of these regions for a full market trend. In Kansas the last reported market was on Tuesday with live purchases at 178.00. Last week in the Texas Panhandle live purchases traded at 180.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 182.00- 185.00 and at 290.00, respectively. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded fr

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 30, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 30, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 170.00-181.00; Mixed Grading: 134.50-169.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 170.00-182.50; Mixed Grading:Up to 92.00-169.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 148.00-159.25; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 115.00-147.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-100.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 111.00-125.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-265.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: Up to 360.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 225.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 187.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 199.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 151.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 172.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 146.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: June 30, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (20% Steers, 80% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, TN.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: June 28, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 0.35-0.75/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.60/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.27-1.85/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 29, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-190.00; Ewes: 40.00-80.00; Bucks: 40.00-80.00.

Lomira Equity Market: July 03, 2023

As of 06/24/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.60-2.00; Feeder Lambs: 65 lbs. & down: 1.40-2.00, 70 to 100lbs. 1.60-2.40; Ewes: .45-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: July 03, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.72-2.35; Feeder Lambs: 1.50-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .35-.75; Cull Rams: .80-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: July 03, 2023

As of 06/21/23: Feeder Lambs: 1.10 & down; Market Lambs: 1.00-1.25; Cull Ewes: 0.35-0.65; Cull Rams: 0.40-1.25.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 30, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 135.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 135-210.00; Over 90 lbs: 145.00-195.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 150.00-192.50; shorn: 75.00-143.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 40.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 37.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 50.00-95.00.

Goats

Fennimore: June 28, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.85/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.75-1.85/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.25-1.75/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.30-3.40/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 29, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 145.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 03, 2023

As of 06/24/2023:

Fed Goats: 140.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 140.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: July 03, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .65-1.35

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.45-1.75

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 1.95 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.80 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: June 30, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady to weak. All feeder pigs 1.00 to 2.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate to heavy offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: July 03, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 30.00-32.00; Light Sows: 25.00-29.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 29, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 15.00-28.00; Heavy Sows: 15.00-28.00; Boars: 5.00-10.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-100.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 03, 2023

Butchers: 60.00-74.00; Sows: 45.00-52.00; Boars: 10.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 40.00-50.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:45.00-105.00/hd; Up to 75.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 75.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 140.00-195.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: July 03, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 5.5725/15.6200

Sept: 4.8800/13.7750

Dec: 4.9350/-------

Mar.’24: 5.0450/13.4300

May: 5.1100/13.3500

July: 5.1400/13.3125

Sept: 4.9875/12.5700

Jan’25: ------/12.4125

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: July 03, 2023

Midwest delivered and producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady. Demand is mostly moderate. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate. All breaking stock prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is light to instances moderate on light offerings. Supplies are light to moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.05-1.07

Hay

Fennimore: June 28, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 175.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 6.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:175.00-185.00/ton; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: June 30, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 80.00-110.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 55.00-80.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 45.00-70.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square grass mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 28, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 260.00-305.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, N/A; Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 170.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 49.00-53.00/bale; 3x4. 80.00/bale.

Grass, lg. square: Good: 180.00/ton; Lg. Round, Good: 3.25/bale.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 28, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 140.00-200.00/ton; Low Quality: 135.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: No test; Low Quality: No Test; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 29, 2023

Dry whey prices are lower to steady this trading week. There is a lot of dry whey available. Processors are inclined to offer block volumes in the low/mid $.20s/lb, and single spot trades are holding market prices closer to $.30/lb in some cases. Milk remains widely available in the Upper Midwest, particularly as upcoming holiday downtime is expected to steer more milk from other Classes into cheese processing.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2000 - .2300.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2400 - .3100; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2500- .2975.

Dairy Market Review: June 30, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4400. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4160 (+0.0416).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.3450 and 40# blocks at $1.3350. The weekly average for barrels is $1.3835 (-0.1234) and blocks, $1.3335 (-0.0646).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for cheesemaking throughout the country. Some contacts in the Northeast say milk is being discarded. In the Upper Midwest milk surpluses are keeping cheese flowing into Class III plants, and cheesemakers say this week's holiday is contributing to spot volumes of milk moving as low as $11 under Class. Demand for cheese is busy in the Midwest, and some contacts report turning away new orders as they are nearly oversold. Cheese inventories in the region are not currently long.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream volumes are available in all regions, and some contacts in the Central region note cream suppliers in the region are offering larger volumes ahead of the July 4th holiday. Butter makers are operating active schedules, as some continue running seven-day schedules. In the Central region, some butter makers say they did not anticipate running current busy schedules at this point of the year but cite strong cream availability as contributing to current butter production.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Across much of the United States, milk production is trending lower along seasonal declines. Summer heat is impacting cow comfort, along with drought in parts of the East that report moderate to severe conditions. An exception is the Pacific Northwest and mountain states, where unusually cool temperatures edge milk production higher. Meanwhile, Class I demand is steady in the East and West. Reports suggest bottling activity continues to slow in the Central region, as cheesemakers report spot milk prices as low as $11 under Class.