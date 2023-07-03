July 7, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Black Earth, WI

11:00AM – Dairy cattle auction. Bill Stade Auctions. Stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

MONDAY, JULY 10

**Cornell, MI

9:00AM – Wood shop and yard auction. Yoder Auction, yodersold.com or 920-787-5549.

Holmen, WI

8:00AM – Antique windmills & parts. Online auction ends on July 10. Open house by appt. only at W6836 County T, Homen, WI. Hansen & Young Inc., 715- 837-1016 or www.hansenandyoung.com

Online

LeRoy Jeske Retirement Auction - Complete Line of Farm Machinery. Online auction ends at 6PM July 10. Hansen Auction Group, hansenauctiongroup.com or 715-487-5123.

Online

Carla Kostka - Grain facility, dairy plant equip., outdoor equip., Divco delivery truck, horse-drawn carriage and more. Online auction ends at 6PM July 10. Hansen Auction Group, hansenauctiongroup.com or 715-487-5123.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30PM – Dairy auction. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. greatnorthernsalesarena.com or 920-960-0655.

Neosho, WI

6:00PM – Antique tractors, primitives, farm equip. and more. Online bidding ends July 11. Preview date is July 6 from 2:30-4:30PM. Jones Auction & Realty Service. jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

**Loyal, WI

9:00AM – Now taking consignments for machinery auction. Oberholtzer Auction, oberholtzerauctions.com or 715-255-9600.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – Dairy cattle auction, Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI. www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY JULY 13

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special dairy and feeder cattle sale. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions. Oberholtzerauctions.com or 715-255-9600.

Pelican Lake, WI

John Deere 2-cylinder restored collector tractors, 440 industrial crawlers & misc. and parts. Online auction. Hansen Auction Group. Hansenauctiongroup.com or 715-487-5123.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Online

10:00AM – Online farm equip. and machinery auction. Gehling Auction 1-800-770-0347 or denny@gehlingauction.com

TUESDAY, JULY 18

**Cedarburg, WI

Farm equipment, skid steers, farm and industrial equipment and more. Open house 1-4PM, July 12, 1903 Granville Rd., Cedarburg, WI. Online bidding ends July 18. Hansen Auction Group. Hansenauctiongroup.com or 920-383-1012.

**Elkhorn, WI

10:00AM – Tractor and equip., shop equip., tools, Amish-made furniture, household, lawn & garden and more. W4841 Steeple Chase Lane, Elkhordn, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Georgeauction.com or 608-882-6123.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

**Evansville, WI

9:00AM – Evansville Consignment Auction, consignments wanted. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC 608-882-6123, www.georgeauction.com

**Online auction

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Maring Auction LLC, maringauction.com or 507-789-5421.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

**Online and Reedsville, WI

11:45AM – Farm retirement and special estate auction. Live and online.Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals. Visit Millernco.com for details or call 920-980-4999.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Online

10:00AM – Major tillable land portfolio 7,458 +/- acres spread across six WI counties: Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa, Marathon & Clark. Visit online for inspection dates. Schrader Auction. schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

New Paris, IN

Farm Collectables & Antique Collector, Tractor Auction. Three days Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Polk Auction Co., polkauction.com or 877-915-4440.