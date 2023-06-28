Weekly Market Report: June 30, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of June 27, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: June 20, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 177.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 176.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 142.00 to 151.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 141.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 100.00 to 117.00.

60% sold for: 76.00 to 99.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:95.00 to 115.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 410.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-550.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: June 26, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 177.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 122.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 116.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 385.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 500.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 6/15/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-220.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-200.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 22, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 90.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 118.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 26, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 173.00 to 176.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 172.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 174.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 154.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 153.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-145.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 104.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 77.00 to 103.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-76.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 130.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (06/13/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 300.00 to 400.00.

Light Weight Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 120.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 420.00-580.00; Bulls 480.00-685.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 160.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: June 26, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 177.50-185.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 165.00-177.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-183.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 153.00-164.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 134.00-152.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 133.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/21/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-150.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 109.00 to 122.00.

Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 108.50.

Canners & Shells: 79.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 109.00 to 123.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 108.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 330.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 170.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 470.00 & down; heifers 440.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 22, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 183.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 119.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-130.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-180.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 440.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 0622/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-175.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 159.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-155.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 118.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 165.00-179.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 205.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 730.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 180.00-245.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-220.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-190.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 170.00-285.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-205.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-190.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 26, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 108.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 80.00.

Cutters: 60.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 157.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 168.00 to 172.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 300.00 to 360.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 300.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 625.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 610.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 22, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 103.00 to 130.00.

Most Market Cows: 85.00 to 102.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 84.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 164.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 140.00-149.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 139.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 126.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-430.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 660.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 30.00-160.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

**Fennimore: June 21, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-105.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 380.00-620.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 1.70-2.80/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: 1.05-1.45/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 380.00-580.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 26, 2023

For Friday negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend in any region. In Kansas the last reported market was on Thursday with live purchases at 180.00. In the Western Cornbelt the last reported market was on Thursday with live and dressed purchases from 184.00-185.00 and at 290.00, respectively. In Nebraska the last reported dressed purchase market was on Thursday at 290.00 and the last reported live purchase market was on Wednesday from 182.00-185.00. The last reported market in the Texas Panhandle was on Tuesday with live purchases at 180.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 22, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 26, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 170.00-181.00; Mixed Grading: 134.50-169.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 170.00-182.50; Mixed Grading:Up to 92.00-169.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 145.00-154.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 115.00-144.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 79.00-99.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 78.00 & down; Market Bulls: 110.00-126.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-265.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: Up to 360.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 225.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 187.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 199.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 151.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 172.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 146.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: June 23, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (14.6% Steers, 85.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: June 21, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 0.60-0.90/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.50/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.35-1.55/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 22, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-190.00; Ewes: 40.00-80.00; Bucks: 40.00-80.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 26, 2023

As of 06/24/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.60-2.00; Feeder Lambs: 65 lbs. & down: 1.40-2.00, 70 to 100lbs. 1.60-2.40; Ewes: .45-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: June 26, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.72-2.35; Feeder Lambs: 1.50-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .35-.75; Cull Rams: .80-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2023

As of 06/21/23: Feeder Lambs: 1.35-1.95; Market Lambs: 1.00-1.25; Cull Ewes: 0.35-0.65; Cull Rams: 0.40-1.25.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 135.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 135-210.00; Over 90 lbs: 145.00-195.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 150.00-192.50; shorn: 75.00-143.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 40.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 37.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 50.00-95.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: June 12, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.10-2.10/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.35-2.45/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.60-2.50/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.00-5.20/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 22, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 145.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 26, 2023

As of 06/24/2023:

Fed Goats: 140.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 140.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: June 26, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .63-1.35

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.55-1.75

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 1.95 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.80 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: June 23, 2023

Compared to last week: : Early weaned pigs are 1.00 per head lower, and feeder pigs are steady. Demand is moderate for moderate to good offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: June 26, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 22.00-25.00; Light Sows: 19.00-21.00; Boars: 5.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 22, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 15.00-28.00; Heavy Sows: 15.00-28.00; Boars: 5.00-10.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-100.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 27, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-65.50; Sows: 23.00-25.00; Boars: 17.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 40.00-50.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:45.00-105.00/hd; Up to 75.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 75.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 140.00-195.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: June 26, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 6.2525/14.9925

Sept: 5.5525/13.1050

Dec: 5.5975/-------

Mar.’24: 5.6850/12.9900

May: 5.7200/12.9800

July: 5.7125/12.9950

Sept: 5.3100/12.3950

Jan’25: ------/12.3200

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: June 27, 2023

Midwest delivered and producer prices remain steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Supplies are moderate. Offerings are light to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 10.5% compared to last week. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.05-1.07

Hay

Fennimore: June 21, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: N/A; Sm. Square Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:170.00-200.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: June 16, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 80.00-110.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: June 20, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 28, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 260.00-305.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, N/A; Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 170.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 49.00-53.00/bale; 3x4. 80.00/bale.

Grass, lg. square: Good: 180.00/ton; Lg. Round, Good: 3.25/bale.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 28, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 140.00-200.00/ton; Low Quality: 135.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: No test; Low Quality: No Test; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 22, 2023

Dry whey prices shifted higher on the bottom of the range, as trades of edible grade whey moving into feed channels were not reported at the $.20 mark this week. However, the top of the range and both sides of the mostly series moved lower. Animal feed whey prices slipped on both sides of the range.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .1900 - .2400.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2400 - .3200; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2750 - .3000.

Dairy Market Review: June 23, 2023

BUTTER:Grade AA closed at $2.4200. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3744 (+0.0074).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5000 and 40# blocks at $1.4050. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5069 (-0.0331) and blocks, $1.3981 (+0.0016).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk volumes are available for Class III production throughout all regions. In the Midwest, some milk suppliers are selling volumes to cheese plant to avoid disposal, and looking for the processors to cover freight costs. Contacts in the region continue to report spot loads of milk trading as low as $11 under Class. Cheese buyers in the Midwest are more willing to purchase inventories for storage with market prices for cheese at or below $1.50/lb. Cheese barrel inventories are tighter than blocks in the West, though stakeholders say lo

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Central region cream offers were quieter this week, though some contacts in the region anticipate increased cream availability in the coming weeks. In the Central and West regions, butter loads are available, though some western contacts report tighter unsalted bulk butter inventories. Butter sales are trending higher, following seasonal trends in the Central region. Bulk butter overages range from 0 to 10.75 cents over market value.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Temperatures nearing or over 100 degrees in parts of the South and West are depressing milk output. Contacts from the south-central states say milk availability has noticeably ebbed in recent weeks. There are similar notes from Arizona and California. Eastern and Midwestern contacts say milk availability ranges from steady to slowly declining, where temperatures are more mild at the onset of summer. Class I demand, however, is aligned throughout most of the country with lighter bottling pulls from school districts nationwide. Cheesemakers reported spot milk prices between $11 and $3.50 under Class III in the Upper Midwest this week, although they say offers have ticked markedly lower for the past two weeks.