June 30, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – 115 head of dairy cattle auction. Richland Cattle Center, Richland Center, WI. Stade Auctions. www.stadeauctions.com or 920-723-2520.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM – Special Heifer and Dairy Sale. Hay auction at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com or 715-255-9600.

**Online

LeRoy Jeske Retirement auction. Complete line of farm machinery. Open House July 6 from 11AM-2PM at 1681 County C, Sobieski, WI. Online bidding ends July 6. Hansen Auction Group. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. 715-265-4656.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

**Black Earth, WI

11:00AM – Dairy cattle auction. Location 5112 Scherbel Rd., Black Earth, WI. Bill Stade Auctions. www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

MONDAY, JULY 10

**Online, WI

8:00AM – Antique windmills & parts. Online auction ends on July 10. Open house by appt. only at W6836 County T, Homen, WI. Hansen & Young Inc., 715- 837-1016 or www.hansenandyoung.com

TUESDAY, JULY 11

**Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Accepting all classes of farm, construction and recreational items. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Neosho, WI

6:00PM – Antique tractors, primitives, farm equipment & more. Preview set for 2:30-4:30PM. Online bidding ends on July 11. Jones Auction & Realty Service. www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

THURSDAY, JULY 13

**Online

9:00AM – Conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds and more. USAuctioneers Inc., www.usauctioneers.com or 800-992-2893.

**Online

John Deere 2 cylinder restored collector tractors, 440 industrial crawlers and misc. parts. Open house by appt. only at 924 County G, Pelican Lake, WI. Online bidding ends July 13. Hansen Auction Group. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. 715-265-4656

**Online

Fort Atkinson consignment auction. Open house at W5647 County M, Fort Atkinson, WI (see online for details). Online bidding ends July 13. Hansen Auction Group. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. 715-265-4656.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

**Lostant, IL and Online

9:30AM – Terry and Laura Patyk farm retirement auction. Online and live at 1526 E. 3rd Rd. Lostant, IL. S&K Auctions LLC: 309-202-8378 or www.skauctions.net

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, AUGUST 23 & 24

Online Auction

8:00AM ‒ Major tillable land portfolio of approx. 7,458 acres in six Wisconsin counties (Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa, Marathon & Clark). Schrader Auction: 800-451-2709, schraderauction.com