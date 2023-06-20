Weekly Market Report: June 20, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of June 20, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: June 15, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 175.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 172.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 155.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 154.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 144.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 108.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 94.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:100.00 to 120.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 335.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 275.00-565.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 200.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: June 19, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 179.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 116.50.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 117.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 440.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 680.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 6/15/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-220.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-200.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 15, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-169.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 92.00 to 106.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 118.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 140.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 19, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 176.00 to 180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 175.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 162.00 to 175.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 157.00 to 162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 156.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-145.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 96.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 95.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 122.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (06/13/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 280.00 to 400.00.

Light Weight Calves: 200.00 to 280.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 140.00-220.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 400.00-580.00; Bulls 430.00-625.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 160.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: June 19, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 178.00-189.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 164.00-177.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-183.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 154.00-163.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-153.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 129.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/14/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 140.00-150.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 130.00& down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 124.00.

Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 104.50.

Canners & Shells: 79.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 109.00 to 125.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 106.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 510.00 & down; heifers 460.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 15, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00 to 180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 119.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-130.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-350.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 450.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 06/08/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 20, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 159.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-162.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 115.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 165.00-181.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 160.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 660.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 180.00-285.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-192.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 170.00-285.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-213.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-191.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-160.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-157.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-157.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 19, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 108.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 175.00 to 178.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 325.00 to 400.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 320.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 615.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 610.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 15, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady/Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 100.00 to 129.00.

Most Market Cows: 80.00 to 99.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 79.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 160.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 135.00-144.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 134.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 122.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 99.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady/Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-460.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 640.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 50.00-205.00.

Light and off quality calves: 175.00 & down.

Fennimore: **June 14, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 91.00-109.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 300.00-385.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: .50-1.55/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00-140.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 380.00-580.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 19, 2023

For Friday in the Texas Panhandle negotiated cash trading was slow on light demand. Compared to last week live purchases traded 3.00 lower at 182.00, on a light test. In Kansas negotiated cash trading was slow on moderate demand. Compared to last week live purchases traded mostly 4.00 lower at 182.00. For Friday in Nebraska negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was slow on light to moderate demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend in two these regions. In Nebraska Thursday was the last reported market with live purchases at mostly 185.00 and dressed purchases at 296.00. In the Western Cornbelt last week live and dressed purchases traded at 190.00 and from 298.00-300.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 15, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 12, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 170.00-186.00; Mixed Grading: 145.00-168.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 170.00-185.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 112.00-168.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 152.00-162.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 70.00-151.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 78.00-97.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 77.00 & down; Market Bulls: 110.00-115.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: 1575.00-2275.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 185.00-225.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: Up to 385.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 180.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 205.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 216.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 179.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 200.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 192.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 168.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: June 16, 2023

Compared to last week: : Feeder steers not established. No recent comparison of heifers to test trends. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (14.6% Dairy Steers, 57.8% Heifers, 27.7% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: June 12, 2023

Bucks: 0.60-0.90/lb.; Ewes: 45.00-82.50.; Choice Lambs: 1.40-1.45/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.40-2.30/lb.

Johnson Creek

Monroe Equity Market: June 15, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-240.00; Ewes: 40.00-80.00; Bucks: 40.00-80.00.

Lomira

Monroe Equity Market: June 19, 2023

As of 05/20/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.70; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.60-1.90; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: June 19, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.72-2.35; Feeder Lambs: 1.50-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .35-.75; Cull Rams: .80-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: June 20, 2023

As of 06/14/23: Feeder Lambs: 30.00-160.00; Market Lambs: 100.00-125.00; Cull Ewes: 35.00-40.00; Cull Rams: 40.00-125.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 135.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 135-210.00; Over 90 lbs: 145.00-195.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 150.00-192.50; shorn: 75.00-143.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 40.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 37.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 50.00-95.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: June 12, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.10-2.10/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.35-2.45/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.60-2.50/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.00-5.20/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 15, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 19, 2023

As of 05/20/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 130.00.

Monroe Equity Market: June 19, 2023

As of 06/17/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .63-1.35

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.55-1.75

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 1.95 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.80 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: June 16, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady to 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs steady to 2.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offering.

Lomira Equity Market: June 19, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 20.00-22.00; Light Sows: 16.00-19.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 15, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 20, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-65.50; Sows: 23.00-25.00; Boars: 10.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 20, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 40.00-50.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:45.00-105.00/hd; Up to 75.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 75.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 140.00-195.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: June 20, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 6.4000/14.7475

Sept: 5.9075/13.5100

Dec: 5.9525/-------

Mar.’24: 6.0325/13.3000

May: 6.0625/13.2300

July: 6.0525/13.2175

Sept: 5.5000/12.5950

Jan’25: ------/12.4200

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: June 20, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged for Extra Large and Large, while one cent higher for Medium. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Supplies are moderate. Offerings are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.05-1.07

Hay

Fennimore: June 14, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: N/A; Sm. Square Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:140.00-180.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: June 16, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 80.00-110.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: June 13, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 14, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 250.00/ton; Good: N/A; Sm. Square: Good, 4.25/bale. Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 135.00./ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 40.00-53.00/bale; Sm. square: 5.00.

Grass, lg. square: N/A; Lg. Round, Good: N/A.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 14, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 130.00-200.00/ton; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 140.00-240.00/ton; Low Quality: 130.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-140.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 15, 2023

Dry whey prices slipped lower on the range and on the top of the mostly series. The bottom of the mostly series moved slightly higher. Whey availability is still ample. Dry whey trading activity was active, though, as some end users are not as hesitant to purchase an extra load at the current price levels. Feed whey end users reported more trading activity this week, as prices slipped lower on the bottom of the range.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2000 - .2500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2000 - .3600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2750 - .3250.

Dairy Market Review: June 16, 2023

BUTTER:Grade AA closed at $2.3650. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3670 (-0.0075).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5250 and 40# blocks at $1.3750. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5400 (-0.0420) and blocks, $1.3965 (-0.0650).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese market tones continue to meet bearish impediments. Demand is mixed throughout the country, but food service activity is reportedly slower as schools break for the summer. Retail demand notes are generally steady. Milk remains widely available in the upper Midwest. Spot prices reported this week ranged from $12 to $3.50 under Class III. There were some cheesemakers in the Midwest relaying a stabling milk market, but clearly there is plenty of milk available for cheesemakers there.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Plenty of cream is available for processing needs. A few butter manufacturers report taking on less outside cream, as scheduled major equipment maintenance is set to start. Although ice cream makers are drawing on more cream volumes, supplies remain ample for butter producers. Churns are busy, with some reports of plant managers keeping seven-day manufacturing schedules. Food service and retail demand is strong to steady.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is mixed. Milk production is trending seasonally lower in the central region. Higher temperatures and precipitation in Arizona and California have reduced output. The remainder of the country held steady milk production. Milk supplies are available throughout the country, with some continued disposal reported in the upper Midwest. In Arizona, handlers indicated some open processing capacity was filled with out of state volumes. Class I demand is lighter overall as many educational facilities have started summer breaks. Ice cream manufacturing has contributed to heavier Class II demand. Class III and IV demand is steady. Class III spot milk prices reportedly reached $12 under in the central region. Although a dry stretch helped upper Midwest farmers get plantings in, current precipitation levels are yielding possible growing concerns in the central and eastern regions.