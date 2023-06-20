June 23, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Online and Collins, WI

11:00AM Collins Combo auction. Online and on site at Rockland Town Hall, 615 Milwaukee St., Collins, WI. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

PawPaw, IL

10:30AM ‒ Daniel Allen Farm estate auction: semi trucks and tractors, vehicles, UTV's, boat and more. ESPE Auctions: 815-761-7426 or Espeauctions.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Online and Wonewoc, WI

11:00AM – 102.39 acres offered in 3 parcels. Estate with home, farm buildings and good pasture. N1948 Brockman Rd., Wonewoc, WI. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

**Online Auction

6:00 PM ‒ Cub Cadet mower collection, tools & more. Lots start closing at 6PM on June 27. Jones Auction & Realty Service: www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

**Online auction

6:00PM ‒ 7930, 4440 & 3155 John Deere tractors, 9400 John Deere combine, machinery, tools & household of Steve Cooper of Galesville, WI. Auction closes at 6PM June 27. Hansen Auction Group: 715-985-3191 or hansenauctiongroup.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM Dairy livestock auction, Richland Cattle Center, Richland Center, Wis. 920-723-2520 or www.stadeauction.com

**Online Auction

After 24 years in the manure handling business, Matt Schlender is retiring. Big Iron Auctions: 800-937-3558, www.bigiron.com

**Online Auction

Online Auction

6:00PM ‒ Commercial logging equipment, Escanaba, MI. Auction begins closing at 6PM June 28. Hansen Auction Group: 920-383-1012 or hansenauctiongroup.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

**West Bend, WI

10:00AM ‒ Mark Penoske and Steve Proeber auction. Tractors and farm equip., yard items, gates and livestock items. 5036 County D, West Bend, Wis. Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists, www.ritgerdrendel.com

**Columbus, WI

9:30AM ‒ June Madison Area Equipment Consignment Auction. Construction equip., trucks, trailers, tractors, farm equip., mower, tools and more. Online bidding available at www.wilkinsonauctions.com. Onsite location: The PIT, W1189 County K, Columbus, Wis. Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., 920-918-6290.

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Special dairy sale. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. James Larson, Galesville, WI herd dispersal, 45 Holsteins, 1 fancy Blue Roan cow, heifers; Muscoda herd, 33 Holsteins and 2 Jerseys; and 24 Holstein parlor/free stall cows. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600 or www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

**Online

John Deere lawn tractors, hoods, snowblowers, parts and more. Open House 10AM-3PM June 30 at 654 E. Oshkosh St., Ripon, Wis. Bidding ends 6PM July 5. Hansen Auction Group, 920-383-1012 or hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online

Toy tractor collection, boats & tractors and more. Open House from 10AM-3PM June 29 at W5244 County S, Black Creek, Wis. Online bidding closes at 6PM on July 5. Hansen Auction Group. 920-383-1012 or hansenauctiongroup.com

THURSDAY, JULY 6

**Online

Antique tractor collection from Robert and Donna Schmidt. Preview date: 2:30-4:30PM, July 6. Online bidding from June 13-July 11, at N3730 County EE, Neosho, WI. Antique tractors, primitives, farm equipment & more. Jones Auction & Realty Service. jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

MONDAY, JULY 10

**Online

LeRoy Jeske retirement auction includes complete line of farm machinery. Open House at 1681 County C, Sobieski, Wis. To be determined. Hansen Auction Group. 715-487-5123 or hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online

Carla Kostka - grain facility, dairy plant equip., outdoor equip., Divco delivery truck, horse-pulled carriage, lumber, office supplies. Open House from 10AM-2PM June 28 at S13240 Young Rd., Osseo,Wis. Hansen Auction Group. 715-487-5123 or hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, JULY 11

**Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Accepting all classes of farm, construction and recreational items. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

THURSDAY, JULY 13

**Online

John Deere 2 cylinder restored collector tractors, 440 industrial crawlers & misc. parts. Open House at 924 County G, Pelican Lake, Wis., by appt. only. Bidding closes on July 13. Hansen Auction Group. 715-487-5123 or hansenauctiongroup.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

**Lostant, IL and Online

9:30AM – Terry and Laura Patyk farm retirement auction. Online and live at 1526 E. 3rd Rd. Lostant, IL. S&K Auctions LLC: 309-202-8378 or www.skauctions.net

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

**Online

Farm equipment and machinery auction. Bidding begins to close at 10AM Aug. 15. Gehling Auction, Preston, Minn. 800-770-0347 or denny@gehlingauction.com

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, AUGUST 23 & 24

Online Auction

8:00AM ‒ Major tillable land portfolio of approx. 7,458 acres in six Wisconsin counties (Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa, Marathon & Clark). Schrader Auction: 800-451-2709, schraderauction.com