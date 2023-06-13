Weekly Market Report: June 13, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report for the week of June 13, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: June 08, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 180.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 174.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 155.00 to 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 154.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 144.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 93.00 to 103.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 92.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:100.00 to 120.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 180.00 to 360.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 125.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 290.00-540.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 180.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: June 12, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 to 182.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 162.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 117.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 123.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 405.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 620.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 5/18/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-210.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 185.00-213.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 08, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-169.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 92.00 to 101.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 108.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 300.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 12, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 176.00 to 180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 168.00 to 175.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 162.00 to 177.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 156.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 156.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-145.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 104.00 to 116.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 103.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 122.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (06/06/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 280.00 to 370.00.

Light Weight Calves: 200.00 to 280.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00-170.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 320.00-500.00; Bulls 390.00-560.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 140.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: June 12, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 181.00-194.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 165.00-180.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-187.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 154.00-163.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-153.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

Wednesday 06/07/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 129.00& down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 124.50.

Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 104.50.

Canners & Shells: 83.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 108.00 to 124.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 105.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 270.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 195.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 160.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 500.00 & down; heifers 460.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 08, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 157.00 to 179.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 157.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 122.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-130.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-275.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 450.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 08/08/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 13, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 158.00-173.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-155.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 118.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 95.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 160.00-174.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 122.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-420.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 160.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 640.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 160.00-240.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-240.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-235.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-160.00; Over 800 lbs: 110.00-160.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: June 12, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 112.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 175.00 to 182.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 275.00 to 360.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 275.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 350.00 to 615.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 560.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 125.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: June 08, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady/Lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 101.00 to 123.00.

Most Market Cows: 82.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 81.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 148.00 to 163.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 140.00-147.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 139.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 124.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-430.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 640.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-105.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

Fennimore: June 7, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 100.00-112.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 225.00-315.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 1.00-1.60/lb; Holstein Heifer Calves: N/A; Beef X-Bred Calves: 300.00-520.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 12, 2023

On Friday in Kansas cash trading was moderate with good demand. Compared to last week live purchases traded 6.00-8.00 higher at 186.00. In Nebraska cash trading was slow with light demand. Compared to the last reported market on Wednesday live purchases traded 1.00-2.00 lower at 189.00. Not enough dressed for a market trend. Wednesday was the last reported dressed purchase market at 300.00. In the Cornbelt cash trading was limited on light demand. In the Panhandle cash trading was mostly inactive with very light demand. Not enough purchases in these two regions for a market trend. Thursday was the last reported market in the Panhandle with live purchases at 185.00. Wednesday was the last reported market in the Cornbelt with live and dressed purchases trading at 190.00 and from 298.00-300.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 08, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 1206, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 179.00-192.00; Mixed Grading: 137.00-177.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 179.00-193.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 117.00-177.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 151.00-161.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 112.00-149.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-107.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 95.00-120.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: Up to 1600.00/hd; cow/calf pairs: 1875.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-255.00; 150-250 lbs: 140.00-165.00; Beef Calves: 255.00-335.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 220.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 202.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 155.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 221.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 172.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 147.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: June 09, 2023

Compared to last week: No comparable Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (50% Dairy Steers, 50% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: June 07, 2023

Bucks: 75.00-82.50.; Ewes: 20.00-75.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.42-1.58/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.40-2.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 08, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-240.00; Ewes: 40.00-80.00; Bucks: 40.00-80.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 12, 2023

As of 05/20/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.70; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.60-1.90; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: June 12, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.20-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.30-1.90/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.75; Cull Rams: .55-.75/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: June 13, 2023

As of 06/07/23: Feeder Lambs: 150.00-200.00; Market Lambs: 100.00-125.00; Cull Ewes: 35.00-40.00; Cull Rams: 40.00-125.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 13, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 50.00-175.00; 70-90 lbs: 50.00-170.00; Over 90 lbs: 75.00-150.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 120.00-150.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 10.00-45.00; Yearling Ewes: 60.00-115.00.

Goats

Fennimore: June 07, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.30/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-1.75/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.70-1.90/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.35-3.35/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 08, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 12, 2023

As of 05/20/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 130.00.

Monroe Equity Market: June 12, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .85-1.00

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.15-1.80

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.40 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.35 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: June 09, 2023

Compared to last week: : Early weaned pigs are steady, and feeder pigs are 1.00 per head lower. Demand is steady to weak for moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: June 12, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 12.00-14.00; Light Sows: 9.00-11.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 55.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 08, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 13, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-60.00; Sows: 23.00-25.00; Boars: 10.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: June 13, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 45.00-100.00N/hd; 50-60 lbs:50.00-115.00/hd; 60-80 lbs:85.00-115.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 85.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 95.00-110.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: June 13, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 6.1500/14.0350

Sept: 5.4775/12.5400

Dec: 5.5275/-------

Mar.’24: 5.6100/12.4525

May: 5.6550/12.4625

July: 5.6600/12.5000

Sept: 5.2400/11.8225

Jan’25: ------/11.9200

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: June 13, 2023

Midwest and producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Supplies and offerings are light to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 3.5% compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.04-1.06

Hay

Fennimore: June 07, 2023

Large Square Hay: 135.00-145.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 110.00-120.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 4.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:N/A; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: N/A.

Lomira Equity Market: June 09, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 80.00-110.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: June 07, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 230.00/ton; Good: 170.00-190.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, 5.00/bale. Hay, Lg. Round: Good: 90.00-125.00./ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 40.00-53.00/bale; Sm. square: 4.00-4.50/bale.

Grass, lg. square: N/A; Lg. Round, Good: 125.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 07, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-190.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-140.00; Low Quality Straw: 105.00/ton; Baleage: No test.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 23, 2023

After consecutive weeks of decreasing prices, this week's dry whey prices were steady to higher. There is plenty of whey available, and some block trades continue to keep prices in the middle/upper $.20s in place, though more prices were reported in the low to mid $.30s this week, particularly brand preferred and/or individual spot load trades. Milk remains wholly available for Class III processing, discounts and milk discarding are being regularly reported in the upper Midwest. Higher protein complex markets remain under some pressure. These factors have kept sweet whey powder production busy throughout most of 2023. Some domestic end users, those who have been on the sidelines in recent weeks/months, s

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2300 - .2500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2650 - .3800; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2700 - .3500.

Dairy Market Review: June 09, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3625. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3745 (-0.0743).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5700 and 40# blocks at $1.4225. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5820 (+0.0782) and blocks, $1.4615 (+0.0159).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is plentiful for cheesemaking throughout the country, and contacts in the Midwest report volumes being traded from $11 to $4 under Class. Cheesemakers are operating busy production schedules in the Midwest and West. Midwestern cheesemakers report demand is trending higher, as some say they are seeing at least slight improvements from prior weeks. Cheesemakers say most of their near-term cheese inventories are spoken for.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is readily available in the Central and West regions. Contacts in the East note cream has tightened some this week, as hot weather and increased demand from ice cream makers are reducing availability. Despite this, butter makers in the region are running active schedules with some continuing to churn seven days a week. In the Central region, some butter makers have downtime scheduled this week, though overall production is active.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production varies across the country as seasonally warmer temperatures come into play. Midwest milk output tightened in the southern portion of the region, while warmer temperatures moving toward the upper Midwest is expected to impact cow comfort levels there as well. In the West, farm level milk production is mostly steady. Meanwhile, cooler temperatures in portions of the mountainous states have led to stronger milk output. Class I milk sales are seasonally slower for most of the country, aligning with the sluggish demand from educational institutions. Heavy amounts of spot milk are being taken in by Midwest cheesemakers, reported from $4 - $11 under Class III.