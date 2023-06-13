June 16, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Online and Withee, WI

9:00AM – Machinery auction. Accepting machinery until June 3. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, Withee, WI. 715-308-9408. www.premierlivestockandacutions.com

Allenton, WI

11:00AM – Richard Amerling Estate, farm equipment and machinery auction. 6101 Hwy 28, Allenton. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

**Argyle, WI

10:30AM – Farm equipment and machinery auction, B&M Auctions of WI, LLC. 608-328-4878 or www.bm-auctions.com

West Bend, WI

10:00AM – Daniel Ritger Estate Auction: Farm, antique and household items. 4700 block of County D, West Bend, WI. Dan was an auctioneer for over 40 years and died unexpectedly in Oct. 2022. Trucks and trailers, skidloader and attachments, tractors and equipment and more. Ritger & Drendel. For more info call 608-575-3325.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

**Brandon, WI

10:00AM – Harlan & Judy Bossenbroek antique tractors & farm equipment auction. N4582 Hwy 49, Brandon, WI. VZ Real Estate & Jones Auction & Realty. www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

Janesville, WI

10:00AM – Vehicles, woodworking and shop tools, guns, antiques, collectibles, household, lawn and garden and more. 4630 North Katherine Dr., Janesville, WI. George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123 or www.georgeauction.com

MONDAY, JUNE 19

**Online, WI

June Downing Consignment Auction. Open house, Mon.- Fri., 8AM-4PM. Online auction closes at 6 p.m. June 19. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656 or www.hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online and Ladysmith, WI

1:00PM – 235± Acre Farm, 10 parcels, cranberry bogs, wooded waterfront, recreational land, barndominium. Open House June 15, 1-3PM, 1906 Hwy 27, Exeland, WI. Onsite auction at JS Supper Club, W9594 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. Hansen Auction Group. 715-607-4411 or www.hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Online & Marytown, WI

Dave’s Equipment annual farm equipment and more auction. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

Online Only

5:00PM – Printing & graphic arts equipment, forklift, pallet equipment, scaffolding and more. McGinn Bindery LLC, George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-469-7375 or www.georgeauction.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

**Sparta, WI

9:30AM – Mike & Ann Linnehan Retirement Auction, 20389 Hwy 27, Sparta, WI. Wilkinson Auction & Realty, www.WilkinsonAuctions.com

**Online Auction

11:30AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction, Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI: www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

**Cambridge, WI

10:00AM ‒ Curtis and Lottie Stenjem auction. Tractors, machinery, trailer, ATVs, log splitter, greenhouse, portable buildings, poultry farm misc., tools, household, antiques & collectibles. W9697 Britzke Rd., Cambridge, WI. George Auction Service: (608) 882-6123 or www.georgeauction.com

**Loyal, WI and Online

10:00AM ‒ Special dairy and feeder cattle auction. Herd dispersal, 30 Holsteins and Holstein Jersey Cross. Hay first at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

**Online and Collins, WI

11:00AM Collins Combo auction. Online and on site at Rockland Town Hall, 615 Milwaukee St., Collins, WI. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

**PawPaw, IL

10:30AM ‒ Daniel Allen Farm estate auction: semi trucks and tractors, vehicles, UTV's, boat and more. ESPE Auctions: 815-761-7426 or Espeauctions.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Online and Wonewoc, WI

11:00AM – 102.39 acres offered in 3 parcels. Estate with home, farm buildings and good pasture. N1948 Brockman Rd., Wonewoc, WI. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

**Online Auction

6:00 PM ‒ Cub Cadet mower collection, tools & more. Lots start closing at 6PM on June 27. Jones Auction & Realty Service: www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

**Online auction

6:00PM ‒ 7930, 4440 & 3155 John Deere tractors, 9400 John Deere combine, machinery, tools & household of Steve Cooper of Galesville, WI. Auction closes at 6PM June 27. Hansen Auction Group: 715-985-3191 or hansenauctiongroup.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

**Online Auction

After 24 years in the manure handling business, Matt Schlender is retiring. Big Iron Auctions: 800-937-3558, www.bigiron.com

**Online Auction

11:30AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction, Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI: www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

**Online Auction

6:00PM ‒ Commercial logging equipment, Escanaba, MI. Auction begins closing at 6PM June 28. Hansen Auction Group: 920-383-1012 or hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, JULY 11

**Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Accepting all classes of farm, construction and recreational items. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

**Lostant, IL and Online

9:30AM – Terry and Laura Patyk farm retirement auction. Online and live at 1526 E. 3rd Rd. Lostant, IL. S&K Auctions LLC: 309-202-8378 or www.skauctions.net

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, AUGUST 23 & 24

**Online Auction

8:00AM ‒ Major tillable land portfolio of approx. 7,458 acres in six Wisconsin counties (Barron, Dunn, Polk, Chippewa, Marathon & Clark). Schrader Auction: 800-451-2709, schraderauction.com