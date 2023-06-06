June 09, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

**Jefferson, WI

11:00AM ‒ 132 head of dairy cows, including a herd dispersal. N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Bill Stade Auctioneer 920-674-5500/ www.stadeauction.com.

Stoughton, WI

10:00AM ‒ 50 guns and ammo auction. Viking Lanes, 1410 Hwy 51/138 Stoughton, WI. Ritger&Drendel Auction Specialists, www.ritgerdrendel.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Brodhead, WI

10:00AM ‒ Markus and Elizabeth Borntragger auction: Loader tractor, enclosed trailer, scissor lift, boat, portable buildings, shop tools & equipment, metal roof sheeting, sporting goods, lawn & garden, Xmas tree farm items and more. Location: 6711 South County T, Brodhead, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. (608) 882-6123/georgeauction.com

MONDAY, JUNE 12

**Online

8:00AM – Online logging and mill auctions. Business equipment and machinery. Hansen & Young. https://www.hansenandyoung.com/

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Brillion, WI & Online

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery. Auction will include retirement farm items and individual local farm consignments. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. www.catesch.net or 608-739-4404.

Forest Junction, WI

9:30AM ‒ Farm machinery and equipment. Tesch Equipment LLC, CA. catesch.net or 920-989-4000.

**Online Auction

June monthly construction, heavy trucks & government consignment online auction. Hansen Auction Group. 715-607-4088/ hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online Auction

Summer Recreational, ATV, UTV, motorcycles, campers & more. Hansen Auction Group. 715-607-4088 or hansenauctiongroup.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

**Ripon , WI

10:00AM – Farm Equipment & machinery, Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or608-524-6416

**Fennimore, WI

9:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery, Jeff's Tractor LLC (608) 988-6182/ jeffstractorsandmachinery.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

**Online and Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special dairy sale. Hay sells first followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Online and Withee, WI

9:00AM – Machinery auction. Accepting machinery until June 3. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, Withee, WI. 715-308-9408. www.premierlivestockandacutions.com

**Allenton, WI

11:00AM – Richard Amerling Estate, farm equipment and machinery auction. 6101 Hwy 28, Allenton. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

**Argyle, WI

10:30AM – Farm equipment and machinery auction, B&M AUCTIONS of WI, LLC. 608-328-4878 or www.bm-auctions.com

**West Bend, WI

10:00AM – Daniel Ritger Estate Auction: Farm, antique and household items. 4700 block of County D, West Bend, WI. Dan was an auctioneer for over 40 years and died unexpectedly in Oct. 2022. Trucks and trailers, skidloader and attachments, tractors and equipment and more. Ritger & Drendel. For more info call 608-575-3325.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

**Brandon, WI

10:00AM – Harlan & Judy Bossenbroek antique tractors & farm equipment auction. N4582 Hwy 49, Brandon, WI. VZ Real Estate & Jones Auction & Realty. www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

**Janesville, WI

10:00AM – Vehicles, woodworking and shop tools, guns, antiques, collectibles, household, lawn and garden and more. 4630 North Katherine Dr., Janesville, WI. George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123 or www.georgeauction.com

MONDAY, JUNE 19

**Online, WI

June Downing Consignment Auction. Open house, Mon.- Fri., 8AM-4PM. Online auction closes at 6 p.m. June 19. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656 or www.hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online and Ladysmith, WI

1:00PM – 235± Acre Farm, 10 parcels, cranberry bogs, wooded waterfront, recreational land, barndominium. Open House June 15, 1-3PM, 1906 Hwy 27, Exeland, WI. Onsite auction at JS Supper Club, W9594 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. Hansen Auction Group. 715-607-4411 or www.hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Online & Marytown, WI

Dave’s Equipment annual farm equipment and more auction. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

**Online Only

5:00PM – Printing & graphic arts equipment, forklift, pallet equipment, scaffolding and more. McGinn Bindery LLC, George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-469-7375 or www.georgeauction.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

**Sparta, WI

9:30AM – Mike & Ann Linnehan Retirement Auction, 20389 Hwy 27, Sparta, WI. Wilkinson Auction & Realty, www.WilkinsonAuctions.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

**Online and Wonewoc, WI

11:00AM – 102.39 acres offered in 3 parcels. Estate with home, farm buildings and good pasture. N1948 Brockman Rd., Wonewoc, WI. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

**Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com