Weekly Market Report: June 6, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of June 6, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: June 01, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 170.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 165.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 163.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 151.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 144.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 104.00 to 126.00.

60% sold for: 66.00 to 103.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:100.00 to 120.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 200.00 to 375.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 200.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 290.00-590.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 125.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: June 05, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 173.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 116.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 120.50.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 375.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 585.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 5/18/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-210.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 185.00-213.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 05, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-169.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 92.00 to 101.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 108.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 300.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 05, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 166.00 to 173.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 153.00 to 165.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 156.00 to 170.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 156.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 155.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-145.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 104.00 to 115.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 103.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (05/23/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-115 lbs: 260.00 to 340.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 320.00-500.00; Bulls 390.00-570.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 120.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: June 05, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 181.50-194.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 165.00-180.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 186.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 153.00-162.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-152.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 129.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/31/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 140.00-154.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 1325.00& down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 123.00.

Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 104.50.

Canners & Shells: 79.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 122.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 103.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 230.00 to 300.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 175.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 110.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 480.00 & down; heifers 400.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: June 01, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 165.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 120.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 95.00-130.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 220.00-300.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 450.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 05/25/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-167.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 153.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-163.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 92.00 to 124.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 91.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 146.00-161.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-395.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 175.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 to 600.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 160.00-225.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-167.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-167.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 110.00-140.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 25, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 100.00 to 112.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 82.00 to 95.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 165.00 to 170.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 225.00 to 285.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 200.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 350.00 to 550.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 500.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 18, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 128.00.

Most Market Cows: 87.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 86.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 160.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 137.00-144.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 136.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 124.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-320.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 540.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 30.00-145.00.

Light and off quality calves: 70.00 & down.

Fennimore: **May 31, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 95.00-110.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 225.00-320.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 80.00-150.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-130.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 350.00-550.00.

National Cattle Summary: June 06, 2023

On Monday trade was limited on light to moderate demand in the Western Cornbelt. A few early live purchases were reported at 190.00, however not enough for an adequate market test. Trade was mostly inactive on light demand in all other regions. The latest established market in all regions was last week. In the Texas Panhandle last week, live purchases traded from 175.00- 180.00. In Kansas live purchases traded from 178.00-180.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 183.00- 189.00 and from 285.00-292.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 185.00-187.00 and from 288.00-292.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: June 01, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock,Zumbrota, MN: June 06, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 177.00-190.00; Mixed Grading: 115.00-176.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 178.00-193.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 114.00-176.75.

Finished Dairy Steers: 150.00-164.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 106.00-149.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 85.00-109.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 84.00 & down; Market Bulls: 93.00-126.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1100.00-1925.00; cow/calf pairs: 1825.00-2550.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 200.00-260.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 210.00; Beef Calves: 250.00-350.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 195.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 235.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 197.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 192.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 235.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 198.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 189.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary (IL, IN, MI, MN, OH and KY): June 02, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Steers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: May 31, 2023

Bucks: N/A.; Ewes: 40.00-87.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.45/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.85-2.25/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 05, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-240.00; Ewes: 40.00-80.00; Bucks: 40.00-80.00.

Lomira Equity Market: June 05, 2023

As of 05/20/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.70; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.60-1.90; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: June 05, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.20-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.30-1.90/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.75; Cull Rams: .55-.75/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2023

As of 05/24/23: Feeder Lambs: 85.00-90.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 45.00-50.00; Cull Rams: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 30, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 100.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs: 75.00-205.00; Over 90 lbs: 130.00-235.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 55.00-85.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 25.00-55.00; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-120.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: May 31, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.20/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-1.90/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.80-2.10/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.00-3.60/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 05, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: June 05, 2023

As of 05/20/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 130.00.

Monroe Equity Market: June 05, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .85-1.00

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.15-1.80

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.40 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.35 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: June 02, 2023

Compared to last week: : Early weaned pigs are steady, and feeder pigs are 3.00 per head lower. Demand is steady to weak for moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: June 05, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 12.00-14.00; Light Sows: 9.00-11.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 55.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: June 05, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: June 06, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-60.00; Sows: 23.00-25.00; Boars: 10.00 & down; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 30, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: N/A; 50-60 lbs:N/A; 60-80 lbs:96.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 30, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 6.0925/13.5375

Sept: 5.3525/11.9500

Dec: 5.4200/-------

Mar.’24: 5.3400/11.9475

May: 5.5150/11.9800

July: 5.5825/12.0225

Sept: 5.1775/11.5475

Jan’25: 4.8250/11.4400

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: June 06, 2023

Prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand into retail and food service channels is moderate to fairly good. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 8.4% compared to last week. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.04-1.06

Hay

Fennimore: May 29, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: N/A; Sm. Square Hay: 4.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay:40.00-120.00/ton; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: 42.50/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: June 02, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 3.00-6.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 30, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 31, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 210.00/ton; Good: 160.00-185.00/ton; Sm. Square: Good, 5.00/bale. Hay, Lg. Round: Fair: 110.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 40.00-54.00/bale; 3x4: 90.00-100.00/bale; Sm. square: 4.25/bale.

Grass, lg. square: N/A; Lg. Round, Good: 90.00-110.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 24, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-60.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: June 01, 2023

Despite an uptick on the low end of the range, most dry whey and animal feed grade whey prices slipped lower this week. Market tones remain bearish, but the relatively low price points do not offer a lot of wiggle room for further drops. There is clearly a lot of inventory available. A number of domestic end users say they are interested in current bids, but they are cautious about adding to their respective inventories. Milk is, according to contacts, more than plentiful for Class III processing and prices reflect this sentiment, as they reached $12 under Class III again this week.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2300 - .2500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2500 - .3800; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2700 - .3500.

Dairy Market Review: June 02, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4450. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4488 (+0.0143).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5125 and 40# blocks at $1.4300. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5038 (-0.0032) and blocks, $1.4456 (-0.1199).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for cheesemaking throughout the country. Contacts in the Midwest report spot loads of milk moving from $12 to $4 under Class III. In the Northeast and West, cheesemakers report scheduled downtime for the recent holiday weekend. In the Midwest, cheese production is strong as some manufacturers in the region worked through the holiday weekend. Demand for cheese varies throughout the regions. Northeast stakeholders relay strong retail demand and moderate food service sales, while demand is mixed in the Midwest, and softening in the West.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available throughout the country. Some contacts in the West say plant downtime has contributed to more cream loads available on the spot market this week. In the Central region, butter contacts say warmer temperatures and increased Class II processing are expected to contribute to lighter cream availability as summer nears. Demand for butter is steady in the Central region.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Throughout the country milk output is steady. Contacts in the East and Midwest note that milk volumes are ample in the regions, though contacts in the Northeast note that spring flush has passed its peak. In the Midwest contacts note temperatures in the region are reaching into the 80s and 90s, and this heat has started to have a negative impact on component levels. Contacts in the Midwest report spot prices range from $12 to $4 under Class III pricing.