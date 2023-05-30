Weekly Market Report: May 30, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of May 30, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: May 25, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 172.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 168.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 151.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 144.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 123.00.

60% sold for: 67.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 66.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:100.00 to 120.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 180.00 to 280.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 180.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 270.00-535.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 125.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: May 25, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 166.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 165.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 116.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 126.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 255.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 480.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 5/18/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-210.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 185.00-213.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 25, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-169.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 92.00 to 112.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 108.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 300.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 25, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 166.00 to 173.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 153.00 to 165.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 155.00 to 166.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 156.00 to 166.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 155.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-145.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 101.00 to 120.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 100.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (05/23/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 230.00 to 310.00.

Light Weight Calves: 100.00 to 210.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 320.00-450.00; Bulls 390.00-520.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: May 22, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 173.50-184.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-173.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00-177.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 153.00-162.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-152.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/17/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 127.00-148.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00& down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

High Yielding Cows: 104.00 to 120.00.

Cutters & Utility: 79.00 to 103.50.

Canners & Shells: 78.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 118.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 103.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 250.00 to 300.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 185.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 470.00 & down; heifers 420.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 25, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 144.00 to 160.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 143.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Very Strong

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 126.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Stronger

Most Bulls: 95.00-130.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 180.00-270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 500.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 05/25/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 30, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-164.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 153.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-163.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 92.00 to 120.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 91.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 146.00-159.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 125.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-375.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 160.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 560.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 160.00-225.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-170.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-167.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-167.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 110.00-140.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 25, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 100.00 to 112.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 82.00 to 95.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 165.00 to 170.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 225.00 to 285.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 200.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 350.00 to 550.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 500.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 18, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 128.00.

Most Market Cows: 87.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 86.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 160.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 137.00-144.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 136.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 124.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-320.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 540.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 30.00-145.00.

Light and off quality calves: 70.00 & down.

Fennimore: **May 24, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 95.00-110.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 225.00-310.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 70.00-125.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 75.00-140.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 350.00-525.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 29, 2023

On Friday negotiated cash trading was slow on light demand in Nebraska. A few live purchases traded at 182.00. In Kansas and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand. In the Texas Panhandle negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. Not enough purchases in any region for a market trend. Wednesday was the last reported market in these regions. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 171.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 180.00-182.00 and from 285.00-286.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded at 182.00 and at 285.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 25, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 24, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 165.00-175.50; Mixed Grading: 116.00-164.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 165.00-180.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 110-164.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 146.00-161.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 91.00-145.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 84.00-99.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 83.00 & down; Market Bulls: 95.50-116.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: Up to 1425.00; cow/calf pairs: Up to 1500.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-230.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 195.00; Beef Calves: 175.00-400.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 220.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 191.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 183.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 214.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 186.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 167.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 152.50/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: May 26, 2023

Compared to last week: No Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand good. Planting is all but over few bottom ground fields are being replanted however. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (24.4% Steers, 75.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: May 24, 2023

Bucks: 0.60-0.90/lb.; Ewes: 0.50-0.90/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.67/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.80-2.35/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 25, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-240.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 25, 2023

As of 05/20/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.70; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.60-1.90; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: May 22, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.20-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.30-1.90/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.75; Cull Rams: .55-.75/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: May 30, 2023

As of 05/24/23: Feeder Lambs: 85.00-90.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 45.00-50.00; Cull Rams: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 30, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 100.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs: 75.00-205.00; Over 90 lbs: 130.00-235.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 55.00-85.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 25.00-55.00; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-120.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: May 24, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.90-1.25/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.45-1.90/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.00-2.85/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.00-3.60/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 25, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 25, 2023

As of 05/20/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 130.00.

Monroe Equity Market: May 22, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .85-1.00

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.15-1.80

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.40 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.35 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: May 26, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are steady, and feeder pigs are 2.00 per head higher. Demand is steady to weak for moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: May 20, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 12.00-14.00; Light Sows: 9.00-11.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 55.00-85.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 25, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 30, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-60.00; Sows: 23.00-24.00; Boars: 18.00-20.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 30, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: N/A; 50-60 lbs:N/A; 60-80 lbs:96.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 30, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 5.9350/12.9650

Sept: 5.1925/11.5975

Dec: 5.2450/-------

Mar.’24: 5.3400/11.6575

May: 5.3950/11.7050

July: 5.4100/11.7500

Sept: 5.1000/11.4925

Dec: 5.0525/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: May 30, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are 23 cents higher for Extra Large, Large and Medium. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady. Demand is moderate to fairly good on light to moderate offerings. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 1.16-1.18; Large: 1.14-1.16; Medium: 1.04-1.06

Hay

Fennimore: May 24, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 135.00-155.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 4.50/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 90.00-120.00/ton; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: 45.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: May 26, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-5.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 30, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 24, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 180.00/ton; Good: 120.00-165.00/ton; Fair: 85.00/ton: Sm. Square: N/A. Hay, Lg. Round: N/A.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 50.00-54.00/bale; 3x4: 90.00-100.00/bale; Sm. square: 4.50/bale.

Grass, lg. square: N/A; Lg. Round, Good: 110.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 24, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-60.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 25, 2023

Dry whey prices moved lower on the bottom of the range and both ends of the mostly series this week. Increasingly, relayed contacts' viewpoints are that the market timbre is separating from interchangeable loads, priced in the low $.20s and brand-preferred loads, which are moving from the mid-$.30s to low-$.40s. Traders buying off the spot call say those loads are bound for international markets. Domestic interests remain somewhat quiet, but prices are at a point that some say they cannot ignore. Feed end users say they are busy with the current price points of edible dry whey and higher protein concentration prices. Animal feed whey prices continue to slip.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2375 - .2800.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2375 - .4050; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2900 - .3600.

Dairy Market Review: May 26, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4300. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4345 (-0.0165).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4900 and 40# blocks at $1.4775. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5070 (+0.0490) and blocks, $1.5655 (+0.0555).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese inventories are mixed, but blocks are reportedly tighter than barrels in the Western region. Milk remains widely available. Spot milk loads were priced from $11 to $4 under Class III in the Midwest this week. Comparatively, spot milk prices during the same week last year were $2.75 under to $.75 over Class. Cheese production is trying to match milk availability, as more plants are back online following updates/maintenance. As market prices shift lower, some customers are adding to orders. Some cheesemakers reported being nearly oversold.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Plenty of cream is widely available. A few manufacturers report lowering the amount of outside cream brought in due to planned maintenance in the coming month. Although some downtime for churn repairs was reported, butter production is strong overall.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production volumes are steady to higher across the country as mild weather conditions, suitable for cow comfort, linger. The Nass Milk Production report noted that April 2023 milk production in 24 major states totaled 18.4 billion pounds, 0.5 percent above a year ago. Bottling demand is steady in the eastern region, but Class I sales are starting to feel the impact of schools preparing to let out for the summer. Class I demand is mostly steady in western states. Balancing plant managers are anticipating heavier milk intakes during the Memorial Day holiday period, with the closing of some Class II and III plants.