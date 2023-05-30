June 02, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

**Waterford, WI

10:00AM – Consignment Auction: farm & industrial machinery & equipment, lawn & garden, and more. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty. www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com/262-492-5125

Evansville, WI

10:00AM ‒ Kevin Legler Estate Auction, 450 South First St., Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC . 608-882-6123/www.georgeauction.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Rockford, IL

10:30AM ‒ Francis 'Frank' & Jeanne Vipond farm equipment and machinery auction, 5522 Melba La., Rockford, IL. Hacks Auction. 815-238-5517/ http://hacksauction.com/

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Online Auction

Online June Arcadia Farm & Heavy Equipment Consignment Auction closes at 6PM, June 4. Open House at N31874 Hwy 93, Arcadia by appointment only. Hansen Auction Group. 715-985-3191/ hansenauctiongroup.com

**Clear Lake, WI

9:00AM ‒ Farm machinery and equipment. 116 Hwy 63, Clear Lake, WI. Hansen & Young hansenandyoung.com/ (715) 837-1016.

Online Auction

Accepting donations for the fundraiser auction for the late Deputy Katie Leising. Open House Mon.-Fri. from 8:00am- 4:00pm June 7-9 by appointment only. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656/hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Monroe, WI

10:00AM ‒ Ted Knight Estate Auction, W4997 Round Grove Rd., Monroe, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123/www.georgeauction.com

**Online Auction

10:00AM ‒ Two estates with farm equipment. Hamilton Auction Co., Dexter, MN. www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com

Online Auction

Online auction of loader, skid steers, attachments, tools, lawn care & more. Bidding ends June 6 at 6PM. Open House from 10AM-3PM, June 5 at 10014 N. Baehr Rd., Mequon, WI. Hansen Auction Group. 920-383-1012/Hansenauctiongroup.com

Online Auction

Online auction ending June 6 for Ron Schmeling Living Estate Online Auction Farm Equipment, Tools & More ending at 6PM June 6. This is the first of two online auctions for the Ron Schmeling Farm in Juneau. Jones Auction & Realty Service. jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM ‒ 115 head of Holstein dairy cattle. Richland Cattle Center LLC, 24321 Hwy 58m Richland Center, WI. www.stadeauction.com/ 608-585-3700

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Watertown, WI

Farm tractors, implements, hydraulic lift table, gantry crane, lawnmowers & more. Open House Tues., June 6, 10AM-3PM at 414 Water Tower Ct., Watertown, WI. Hansen Auction Group. 920-383-1012/hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online and Loyal, WI

11:00AM ‒ Special dairy, feeder and breeding bull sale. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

**Jefferson, WI

11:00AM ‒ 132 head of dairy cows, including a herd dispersal. N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Bill Stade Auctioneer 920-674-5500/ www.stadeauction.com.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00AM ‒ 50 guns and ammo auction. Viking Lanes, 1410 Hwy 51/138 Stoughton, WI. Ritger&Drendel Auction Specialists, www.ritgerdrendel.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

**Brodhead, WI

10:00AM ‒ Markus and Elizabeth Borntragger auction: Loader tractor, enclosed trailer, scissor lift, boat, portable buildings, shop tools & equipment, metal roof sheeting, sporting goods, lawn & garden, Xmas tree farm items and more. Location: 6711 South County T, Brodhead, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. (608) 882-6123/georgeauction.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Brillion, WI & Online

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery. Auction will include retirement farm items and individual local farm consignments. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. www.catesch.net or 608-739-4404.

**Forest Junction, WI

9:30AM ‒ Farm machinery and equipment. Tesch Equipment LLC, CA. catesch.net/ (920) 989-4000.

**Online Auction

June monthly construction, heavy trucks & government consignment online auction. Hansen Auction Group. 715-607-4088/ hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online Auction

Summer Recreational, ATV, UTV, motorcycles, campers & more. Hansen Auction Group. 715-607-4088/ hansenauctiongroup.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

**Ripon , WI

10:00AM – Farm Equipment & machinery, Gavin Bros www.gavinbros.com / 608-524-6416

**Fennimore, WI

9:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery, Jeffs Tractor LLC (608) 988-6182/ jeffstractorsandmachinery.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Online and Withee, WI

9:00AM – Machinery auction. Accepting machinery until June 3. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, Withee, WI. 715-308-9408. www.premierlivestockandacutions.com

**Allenton, WI

11:00AM – Richard Amerling Estate, farm equipment and machinery auction. 6101 Hwy 28, Allenton. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

**Brandon, WI

10:00AM – Harlan & Judy Bossenbroek antique tractors & farm equipment auction. N4582 Hwy 49, Brandon, WI. VZ Real Estate & Jones Auction & Realty. www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Online & Marytown, WI

Dave’s Equipment annual farm equipment and more auction. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

**Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com