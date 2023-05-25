Weekly Market Report: May 23, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of May 22, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: May 18, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 170.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 165.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 149.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 139.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 105.00 to 120.00.

60% sold for: 76.00 to 104.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:100.00 to 117.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 170.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00-540.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 125.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: May 22, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 167.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 144.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 115.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 320.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 490.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 5/18/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 204.00-220.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-210.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 216.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 185.00-213.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: Up to 180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 22, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-169.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 152.00 to 161.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 92.00 to 112.00.

60% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 75.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 97.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 300.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 22, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 166.00 to 173.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 153.00 to 165.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 153.00 to 168.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 158.00 to 163.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 157.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-145.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 100.00 to 115.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 99.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-70.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (05/16/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 250.00 to 320.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 120.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 320.00-440.00; Bulls 390.00-530.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 140.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: May 22, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 173.50-184.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-173.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 145.00-177.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 153.00-162.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-152.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/17/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 127.00-148.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00& down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

High Yielding Cows: 104.00 to 120.00.

Cutters & Utility: 79.00 to 103.50.

Canners & Shells: 78.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 118.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 103.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 250.00 to 300.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 185.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 470.00 & down; heifers 420.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 16, 2023

FED CATTLE: Stronger

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 168.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 158.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 137.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 100.00 to 118.50.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 99.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00-112.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-260.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 580.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 05/11/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 23, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-162.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 153.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-160.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 92.00 to 118.50.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 91.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 146.00-159.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-375.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 160.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 560.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 160.00-240.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-200.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-150.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-185.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-185.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-150.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-145.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-145.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-161.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 23, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 100.00 to 112.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 82.00 to 95.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 155.00 to 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 155.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 165.00 to 170.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 115.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 200.00 to 225.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 200.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 300.00 to 400.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 350.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 18, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 105.00 to 128.00.

Most Market Cows: 87.00 to 104.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 86.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 160.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 137.00-144.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 136.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 124.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00-320.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 540.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 30.00-145.00.

Light and off quality calves: 70.00 & down.

Fennimore: May 24, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 95.00-110.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 225.00-310.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 70.00-125.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 75.00-140.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 350.00-525.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 23, 2023

On Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was inactive with very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. The latest established market was last week in all regions. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 170.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded at 178.00 and from 280.00- 282.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 177.00-180.00 and from 280.00-282.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 16, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 22, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 165.00-175.50; Mixed Grading: 116.00-164.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 165.00-180.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 110-164.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 146.00-161.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 91.00-145.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 84.00-99.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 83.00 & down; Market Bulls: 95.50-116.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: Up to 1425.00; cow/calf pairs: Up to 1500.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-230.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 195.00; Beef Calves: 175.00-400.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 220.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 191.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 183.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 214.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 186.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 167.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 152.50/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: May 19, 2023

Compared to last week: : No Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate to good. Most producers are finishing up planting. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (4.8% Steers, 95.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: May 24, 2023

Bucks: 0.60-0.90/lb.; Ewes: 0.50-0.90/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.67/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.80-2.35/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 22, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-240.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 22, 2023

As of 05/20/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.70; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.60-1.90; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: May 22, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.20-1.90; Feeder Lambs: 1.30-1.90/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.75; Cull Rams: .55-.75/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: May 23, 2023

As of 05/17/23: Feeder Lambs: 85.00-90.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 45.00-50.00; Cull Rams: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 23, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 100.00-225.00; 70-90 lbs: 135.00-210.00; Over 90 lbs: 182.00-210.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 155.00-192.50.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-65.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 47.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 85.00-135.00.

Goats

Fennimore: May 24, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.90-1.25/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.45-1.90/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.00-2.85/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.00-3.60/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 22, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 240.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 300.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 22, 2023

As of 05/20/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 180.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 130.00.

Monroe Equity Market: May 22, 2023

As of 05/20/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: .85-1.00

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 1.15-1.80

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 2.40 & down

Cull Nannies & Billies: 1.35 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: May 19, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs and feeder pigs are steady. Demand is moderate to weak for large offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: May 22, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 24.00-26.00; Light Sows: 20.00-23.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 45.00-70.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 22, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 23, 2023

Butchers: 55.00-60.00; Sows: 23.00-24.00; Boars: 18.00-20.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 23, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: 40.00-80.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:35.00-70.00/hd; 60-80 lbs:50.00-90.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 65.00-90.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 90.00-125.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, May 23, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 5.7750/13.2250

Sept: 5.1200/11.9825

Dec: 5.0225/-------

Mar.’24: 5.2625/12.0025

May: 5.3200/12.0500

July: 5.3400/12.0875

Sept: 5.0925/12.7525

Dec: 5.0450/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: May 23, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 5 cents higher for Large and Medium, 2 cents higher for Small. The undertone is firm. Retail and food service demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. The Midwest shell egg Inventory declined 7.6% when compared to last week. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 0.93-0.95; Large: 0.91-0.93; Medium: 0.81-0.83

Hay

Fennimore: May 24, 2023

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 135.00-155.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 4.50/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 90.00-120.00/ton; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: 45.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: May 19, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-5.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 24, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 180.00/ton; Good: 120.00-165.00/ton; Fair: 85.00/ton: Sm. Square: N/A. Hay, Lg. Round: N/A.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 50.00-54.00/bale; 3x4: 90.00-100.00/bale; Sm. square: 4.50/bale.

Grass, lg. square: N/A; Lg. Round, Good: 110.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 24, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-60.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 18, 2023

Dry whey prices slipped in most facets again this week. There is a current fissure in the dry whey market between interchangeable volumes, which have been notably ample, and brand or specifically sought after volumes, which are not widely available. Processors at facilities where sought after dry whey is produced say market pricing, in general, has pressured them to offer loads at prices closer to, but not as low as, CME cash call prices. Milk availability has been and is remaining seasonally hearty. Spot milk loads in the upper Midwest have been priced below Class III, as low as $12 under Class in a number of weeks, for the entirety of 2023.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2500 - .2900.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2800 - .4050; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3200 - .3800.

Dairy Market Review: May 19, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4600. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4510 (+0.0455).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4700 and 40# blocks at $1.5350. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4580 (-0.0535) and blocks, $1.5100 (-0.0985). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1525. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1600 (-0.0195).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese demand is mixed by region and by cheese variety, but more contacts are suggesting improvements in demand, particularly from the retail sector. Grilling season is noted as being a catalyst for improved retail sales. Midwestern cheesemakers say curd sales have yet to lift much, but processors are expecting some seasonal upticks to come near term. Milk remains widely available in all regions, particularly the upper Midwest, where spot milk prices ranged from $11 to $4 under Class III, compared to 2022 during week 20, when prices ranged from $2.50 under to $.75 over Class.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream supplies are heavy and readily available for production needs in butter making facilities across the regions. Manufacturers' in-house cream supplies are prompting seven-day production schedules in some instances, but personnel shortages constrain plant production capacity in the West region. With the heavy availability of cream supplies, manufacturers are taking advantage of the opportunity to produce and store bulk butter.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Farm level milk volumes are steady to stronger across the nation. Cream and condensed skim are readily available in the East, and there is steady demand for all Classes. Across the region, many meal programs that include milk as a beverage will remain operational throughout the summer. In the Midwest, weather conditions have remained optimal for cow comfort, and milk output volumes are strong. Some stakeholders have expressed concerns about school breaks aligning with consistently strong milk outputs.