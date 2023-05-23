May 26, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Browntown, WI & Online

9:00AM ‒ Contractor, lawn & garden, golf and turf consignment auction. 110 E. Murray, St., Browntown, WI. Powers Auction Service, www.powersauction.com/608-214-5761

MONDAY, MAY 29

Loyal, WI

11:00AM – Special notice: Upcoming Anniversary Sale, runs from 11AM-5PM,Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

TUESDAY, MAY 30

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30AM – May Production Sale: Fresh cows & springing heifers. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. N4226 Northway Dr., Fond du Lac (west of County UU). 920-960-0655/ www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com

**Online

9:00AM – Online Farm machinery and equipment. Hansen & Young, Inc. (715) 837-1015/ www.hansenandyoung.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Online & LaValle, WI

11:00AM – Estate auction in Ironton, WI in Sauk County. Live and onsite, E3448 Frank Rd., LaValle, WI. Open House 11AM-1PM May 10. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com/608-524-6416.

**Loyal, WI

11:30AM – 115 head of dairy cattle. Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI www.stadeauction.com/ 608-585-3700

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Online

10:00AM – Virtual auction of the Colfax Livestock Sales LTD facility, 335 N. Walnut St., Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

Online

12:00PM – Shawn Cogley Estate. Country home and 3.27 acres. Open House 4-5:30PM May 22 at 3611 West 112 St. M, Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special Dairy and Heifer Sale. Hay auction at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600/www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Monroe, WI

10:00AM – Ted Knight Estate Auction, W4997 Round Grove Rd, Monroe, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123/www.georgeauction.com

***Milan, IL

9:00AM – Industrial trucks and tractors. US Auctioneers (563)-332-5444/www.usauctioneers.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Waterford, WI

10:00AM – Consignment Auction: farm & industrial machinery & equipment, lawn & garden, and more. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty. www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com/262-492-5125

**Evansville, WI

10:00AM ‒ Kevin Legler Estate Auction, 450 South First St., Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC . 608-882-6123/www.georgeauction.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

**Rockford, IL

10:30AM ‒ Francis 'Frank' & Jeanne Vipond farm equipment and machinery auction, 5522 Melba La., Rockford, IL. Hacks Auction. 815-238-5517/ http://hacksauction.com/

MONDAY, JUNE 5

**Online Auction

Online June Arcadia Farm & Heavy Equipment Consignment Auction closes at 6PM, June 4. Open House at N31874 Hwy 93, Arcadia by appointment only. Hansen Auction Group. 715-985-3191/ hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online Auction

Accepting donations for the fundraiser auction for the late Deputy Katie Leising. Open House Mon.-Fri. from 8:00am- 4:00pm June 7-9 by appointment only. Hansen Auction Group. 715-265-4656/hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

**Monroe, WI

10:00AM ‒ Ted Knight Estate Auction, W4997 Round Grove Rd., Monroe, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123/www.georgeauction.com

**Online Auction

10:00AM ‒ Two estates with farm equipment. Hamilton Auction Co., Dexter, MN. www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com

**Online Auction

Online auction of loader, skid steers, attachments, tools, lawn care & more. Bidding ends June 6 at 6PM. Open House from 10AM-3PM, June 5 at 10014 N. Baehr Rd., Mequon, WI. Hansen Auction Group. 920-383-1012/Hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online Auction

Online auction ending June 6 for Ron Schmeling Living Estate Online Auction Farm Equipment, Tools & More ending at 6PM June 6. This is the first of two online auctions for the Ron Schmeling Farm in Juneau. Jones Auction & Realty Service. jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

**Watertown, WI

Farm tractors, implements, hydraulic lift table, gantry crane, lawnmowers & more. Open House Tues., June 6, 10AM-3PM at 414 Water Tower Ct., Watertown, WI. Hansen Auction Group. 920-383-1012/hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online and Loyal, WI

11:00AM ‒ Special dairy, feeder and breeding bull sale. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Brillion, WI & Online

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery. Auction will include retirement farm items and individual local farm consignments. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. www.catesch.net or 608-739-4404.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

**Online and Withee, WI

9:00AM Machinery auction. Accepting machinery until June 3. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, Withee, WI. 715-308-9408. www.premierlivestockandacutions.com

Allenton, WI

11:00AM – Richard Amerling Estate, farm equipment and machinery auction. 6101 Hwy 28, Allenton. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Online & Marytown, WI

Dave’s Equipment annual farm equipment and more auction. Visit Miller N Co. Auctions and Appraisals at www.millernco.com/ 920-980-4999 for details.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com