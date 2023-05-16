Weekly Market Report: May 16, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of May 15, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: May 11, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 171.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 166.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 147.00 to 156.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 146.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 99.00 to 124.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 98.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls:100.00 to 117.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 170.00 to 290.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 170.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00-445.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 125.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: May 15, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 115.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 113.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 305.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 555.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 4/28/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 162.00-190.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-205.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 173.00-192.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 165.00-187.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 173.00-187.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 102.00-120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 115.00-128.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 15, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 82.00 to 106.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 97.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 270.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 15, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 170.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 162.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 147.00 to 165.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 151.00 to 157.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 143.00 to 150.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 96.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 95.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-57.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (04/29/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 270.00 to 350.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 275.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 120.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 320.00-440.00; Bulls 400.00-550.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 140.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: May 15, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 170.00-180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 159.00-169.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 142.00-177.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00-160.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-147.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 128.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/10/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 140.00-146.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: No test.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 96.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 95.00.

Canners & Shells: 74.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 118.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 102.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 250.00 to 325.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 190.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 190.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 530.00 & down; heifers 450.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 11, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 166.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 156.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 137.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 100.00 to 118.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 99.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00-112.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-320.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 490.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 05/11/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-165.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 153.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 150.00-163.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 132.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 92.00 to 113.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 91.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 145.00-158.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-345.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 135.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 550.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 160.00-225.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-185.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-150.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-195.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-150.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 100.00-142.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-142.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-148.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-135.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 15, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 100.00 to 110.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 82.00 to 95.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 150.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 150.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 168.00 to 172.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 100.00 to 110.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 300.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 350.00 to 550.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 200.00 to 475.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 11, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 95.00 to 116.00.

Most Market Cows: 80.00 to 94.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 79.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 139.00 to 158.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 128.00-138.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 127.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 102.00 to 120.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 101.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-300.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 598.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 25.00-140.00.

Light and off quality calves: 75.00 & down.

Fennimore: **May 10, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 74.00-82.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 240.00-295.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 80.00-150.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 80.00-115.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 350.00-550.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 15, 2023

On Monday negotiated cash trade was inactive on light demand in all feeding regions. Not enough purchases in any feeding region for an adequate market test. The latest established market was last week with live purchases in the Southern Plains at 170.00. Last week in Nebraska, live purchases traded mostly at 176.00 with dressed purchases at 280.00. For the prior week in the Western Cornbelt, live purchases traded from 175.00- 177.00 with dressed purchases at 280.00 on a light test.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 11, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 15, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 167.00-178.00; Mixed Grading: Up to 166.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 168.00-182.00; Mixed Grading:Up to 167.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 143.00-159.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 120.00-142.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-99.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 91.00-122.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1175.00-2275.00; cow/calf pairs: 1875.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-235.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 150.00-340.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 220.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: 147.00-228.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 141.00-184.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: 162.50-215.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 127.50-182.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 134.00-173.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 174.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: 146.00-180.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: May 12, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable cattle to test the market. Planting continues in many areas and this keeping both buyers and sellers busy. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (74.8% Dairy Steers, 25.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 25%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. and 8-12 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: May 10, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 40.00-90.00; Choice Lambs: 1.30-1.65/lb; Feeding Lambs: 1.80-2.50/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 15, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 15, 2023

As of 04/29/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.80; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.90-2.30; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: May 15, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.40/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-.75; Cull Rams: .60-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2023

As of 05/10/23: Feeder Lambs: 85.00-90.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 45.00-50.00; Cull Rams: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 16, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 135.00-225.00; 70-90 lbs: 130.00-200.00; Over 90 lbs: No Test.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 160.00-185.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 45.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-85.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: May 10, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.90-1.45/lb.

Slaughter Billies: N/A.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.05-2.55/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.50-3.90/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 15, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 125.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 15, 2023

As of 03/28/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 250.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: May 15, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 200.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: May 12, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 4.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 12.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for large offering.

Lomira Equity Market: May 15, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 24.00-26.00; Light Sows: 20.00-23.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 45.00-70.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 15, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-70.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2023

Butchers: 58.00-61.00; Sows: 40.00-46.00; Boars: 18.00-20.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: No test.; 45-55 lbs: No test; 60-70 lbs: No test.; 70-80 lbs: No test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 16, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: Up to 130.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:Up to 115.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: Up to 145.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 130.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: Up to 130.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 09, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

July‘23: 5.7925/13.6125

Sept: 5.0475/12.2050

Dec: 5.0225/-------

Mar.’24: 5.1275/12.1600

May: 5.1925/12.2225

July: 5.2275/12.2800

Sept: 5.0125/12.1625

Dec: 4.9950/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: May 16, 2023

Midwest delivered and producer prices are unchanged. The undertone remains steady. Demand ranges light to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are tightly balanced to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 1.1% compared to a week ago. Market activity is slow to moderate.

Extra Large: 0.82-0.84; Large: 0.80-0.82; Medium: 0.70-0.72

Hay

Fennimore: May 05, 2023

Large Square Hay: 120.00-125.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-150.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 4.00-5.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 90.00-125.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-47.50/bale; Corn Fodder: 50.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: May 12, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-5.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 16, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 10, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 175.00-180.00/ton; Good: 130.00-170.00/ton; Fair: 115.00/ton; Sm. Square: N/A. Hay, lg. Round: Good: 90.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 49.00-56.00/bale; Sm. square: 2.50-3.75/bale.

Grass, lg. square: 110.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 140.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 09, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-195.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-130.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-50.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 11, 2023

Dry whey prices continued to slip in most facets this week. There are some brand preferred loads trading hands at and around $.40, but most trading is now taking place throughout the $.30s. Traders are reportedly actively buying loads at current rates on the CME spot call. Specifically branded loads are still being offered in the low/mid $.40s in the region. There is plenty of milk for processing. Still, a number of Class III plants are reportedly on downtime due to various reasons. Animal feed whey trading is moderately active as prices moved lower, mirroring those of edible grade whey. End users are reportedly taking a sideline role to wait out further price pressure. Clearly, bears are overshadowing bulls on dry whey market tones.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2700 - .3000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .2800 - .4300; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3500 - .4050.

Dairy Market Review: May 12, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4000. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4055 (-0.0155).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4900 and 40# blocks at $1.5300. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5115 (-0.0455) and blocks, $1.6085 (-0.0540).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk remains widely available for cheesemakers throughout the country. Spot milk prices reached $12 under Class III for Midwestern cheesemakers. Last year, during week 19, the spot milk load price low was $2.50 under Class. Some milk sellers say processors will not take on spot milk offers unless the price is below $7 under Class. Cheese demand is variable. Food service ordering is expected to slow down later this spring, as school districts begin their hiatuses. Grilling season is coming on soon, though, which is expected to benefit some retail focused cheese processors.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Butter manufacturers have plenty of cream available to keep butter churns busy, with some manufacturers operating seven days a week. Inventories reportedly continue to grow in the East. However, a few contacts report production is being limited due to personnel shortages in the West. Retail and food service demand is firm overall, with steady draws on inventories from contract sales. That said, some central stakeholders report demand as lackluster.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production throughout the country is strong to steady. That said, warmer temperatures in the southern Central region have contacts expecting a slip lower on overall milk output in areas that are reaching 90+ degree days. Milk supplies are available throughout the country for all Class needs. Due to labor shortages, trucking and freight shortages, as well as equipment hinderances, Federal Milk Marketing Order 1 has authorized the discarding of surplus milk supplies from May 10, 2023, to July 17, 2023.