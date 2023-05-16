May 19, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Withee, WI & Online

11:00AM ‒ 28 Holstein dairy cows, all milking 2-3 year olds, majority fresh but many bred back. Over 40 years AI. Full vaccination program. Housed in sand bedded freestalls, milked in rotary parlor. Very nice uddered cows. Owner selling better 2-3 year olds out of 200-head herd in Fond du Lac, WI. Premier Livestock & Auction, N13438 Hwy73, Withee, WI. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special dairy sale. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, MAY 20

***Weyauwega, WI

10:30AM – Estate auction, home and machinery. Real estate located at: Located at N3074 Alfreds Rd., Weyauwega, WI. while auction is 1 mi. east of Weyauwega on County X. Carlly Sales Inc., www.carleysales.com or 715-754-5292.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

**Watertown, WI

10:00AM – Jerry and Janet Foust Estate, W993 Gopher Hill Rd., Watertown, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-882-6123/www.georgeauction.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

***Online

Jefferson Co. 59-acre farm. Online bidding ends May 24. Open House, 10-11:30AM May 13, N7254 County F, Oconomowoc, WI. Jones Auction & Realty, jonesauctionservice.com

THURSDAY, MAY 25

**Seymour, WI

12:00PM ‒ Complete dairy herd dispersal, 70 cows. Shane Van De Hei, N7840 Smith Rd., Seymour, WI. Miller 'n Co. www.millernco.com or 920-980-4999.

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special dairy sale. Hay sells at 10AM followed by cattle at 11AM. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, MAY 26

**Browntown, WI & Online

9:00AM ‒ Contractor, lawn & garden, golf and turf consignment auction. 110 E. Murray, St., Browntown, WI. Powers Auction Service, www.powersauction.com or 608-214-5761

MONDAY, MAY 29

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM – Special notice: Upcoming Anniversary Sale, runs from 11AM-5PM,Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com

TUESDAY, MAY 30

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30AM – May Production Sale: Fresh cows & springing heifers. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. N4226 Northway Dr., Fond du Lac (west of County UU). 920-960-0655/ www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Online & LaValle, WI

11:00AM – Estate auction in Ironton, WI in Sauk County. Live and onsite, E3448 Frank Rd., LaValle, WI. Open House 11AM-1PM May 10. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Online

10:00AM – Virtual auction of the Colfax Livestock Sales LTD facility, 335 N. Walnut St., Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

Online

12:00PM – Shawn Cogley Estate. Country home and 3.27 acres. Open House 4-5:30PM May 22 at 3611 West 112 St. M, Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

**Milan, IL

9:00AM – Industrial trucks and tractors. US Auctioneers (563)-332-5444/www.usauctioneers.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

**Waterford, WI

10:00AM – Consignment Auction: farm & industrial machinery & equipment, lawn & garden, ATVs, snowmobiles, campers, trees & nursery building materials, livestock & barn equipment, grain- semi- and dump-trucks, farm toys, antiques and more. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty. www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com/262-492-5125

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

***Brillion, WI & Online

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery. Auction will include retirement farm items and individual local farm consignments. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. www.catesch.net or 608-739-4404.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Loyal, WI

8:00AM – Consignment and machinery auction. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, 715-255-9600/ www.oberholtzerauctions.com