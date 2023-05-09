Weekly Market Report: May 8, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of May 8, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: May 04, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 168.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 165.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 147.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 155.00 to 146.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 93.00 to 109.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 92.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 58.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 150.00 to 310.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00-465.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 175.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: May 08, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 168.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 110.50.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 315.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 560.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 4/28/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 162.00-190.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-205.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 173.00-192.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 165.00-187.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 173.00-187.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 102.00-120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 115.00-128.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 08, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 82.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 97.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 270.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 08, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 170.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 162.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 142.00 to 160.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 150.00 to 156.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 141.00 to 147.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 92.00 to 105.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 91.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-57.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (04/25/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 250.00 to 310.00.

Light Weight Calves: 180.00 to 270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 140.00-220.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 320.00-475.00; Bulls 400.00-570.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 140.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: May 08, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 170.00-176.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 160.00-169.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-176.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 144.00-156.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00-143.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 128.00 and down.

Wednesday 05/03/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: No test.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 96.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 95.00.

Canners & Shells: 74.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 116.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 103.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 250.00 to 300.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 190.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 190.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 510.00 & down; heifers 440.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 04, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 165.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 151.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 107.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00-112.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 140.00-265.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 410.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 04/27/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 08, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-162.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 153.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 145.00-156.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 130.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 113.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 140.00-149.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-365.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 135.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 590.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 160.00-200.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-195.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-190.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-150.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-185.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-175.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 08, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 95.00 to 105.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 90.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 147.00 to 153.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 146.00.

Select Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 125.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 168.00 to 172.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 275.00 to 350.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 600.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 450.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 04, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 84.00 to 109.00.

Most Market Cows: 69.00 to 83.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 68.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 156.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 125.00-137.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 124.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 115.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 97.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00-300.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 598.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 25.00-125.00.

Light and off quality calves: 75.00 & down.

Fennimore: **May 03, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 85.00-98.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 240.00-290.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 100.00-200.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00-120.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 370.00-555.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 08, 2023

On Friday in Kansas and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand. In the Texas Panhandle and Nebraska negotiated cash trading mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases in any region for a market trend. In the Southern Plains the last reported market was on Tuesday with live purchases at 172.00. In Nebraska the last reported market was on Wednesday with live and dressed purchases at 176.00 and at 281.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt the last reported live purchase market was on Tuesday from 172.00-178.00. The most recent reported dressed purchase market was last week at 285.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: May 04, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 08, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 166.00-183.00; Mixed Grading: 108.00-165.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 165.50-181.50; Mixed Grading:106.00-164.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 140.00-156.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 93.00-139.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-94.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 78.00-118.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 925.00-1325.00; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-115.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 127.50; Beef Calves: 175.00-210.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 195.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 200.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 175.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 157.50/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 132.50; 600-800 lbs: Up to 90.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 121.00.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: May 05, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Planting season is in full swing and most producers are in the field. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (14.2% Dairy Steers, 85.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: May 03, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 30.00-82.50; Choice Lambs: N/A; Feeding Lambs: N/A.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 08, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 08, 2023

As of 04/29/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.80; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.90-2.30; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: May 08, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.40/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-.75; Cull Rams: .60-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: May 08, 2023

As of 05/03/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-69.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 09, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 180.00-215.00; 70-90 lbs: 110.00-195.00; Over 90 lbs: 110.00-235.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Unshorn: 135.00-160.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 45.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 42.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-115.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: May 03, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.70-1.15/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-1.80/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.45-2.90/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.60-4.10/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 08, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 200.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 125.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 08, 2023

As of 03/28/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 250.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: May 08, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 200.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: May 05, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady. All feeder pigs lower on light supplies. Demand moderate for moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: May 08, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 24.00-26.00; Light Sows: 20.00-23.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 45.00-70.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 08, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-80.00; Light Sows: 5.00-15.00; Heavy Sows: 5.00-15.00; Boars: 5.00-7.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 08, 2023

Butchers: 58.00-61.00; Sows: 40.00-46.00; Boars: 20.00-22.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 09, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 50 lbs and under: Up to 85.00/hd; 50-60 lbs:Up to 130.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: N/A; 80-100 lbs: Up to 140.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: Up to 137.50/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 09, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

May ‘23: 6.4600/14.5100

Sept: 5.2150/12.7600

Dec: 5.2000/-------

Mar.’24: 5.3000/12.7000

May: 5.3600/12.7525

July: 5.3925/12.7900

Sept: 5.1550/12.4725

Dec: 5.1000/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: May 08, 2023

Midwest delivered asking prices are 18 cents lower for Extra Large and Large, 16 cents lower for Medium. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is mostly steady. Demand is light to moderate with some noting improvement into both retail and food service channels. Offerings are moderate. Supplies are moderate to heavy. Market activity is slow to instances moderate.

Extra Large: 0.82-0.84; Large: 0.80-0.82; Medium: 0.70-0.72

Hay

Fennimore: May 01, 2023

Large Square Hay: 100.00-125.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-165.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.00-4.75/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 40.00-125.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-47.50/bale; Corn Fodder: 30.00-40.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: May 05, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-5.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: May 02, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: May 03, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 155.00-165.00/bale; Sm. Square: N/A. Hay, lg. Round: 110.00-120.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 35.00-56.00/bale; Sm. square: 2.50/bale.

Grass, lg. square: 110.00-160.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 45.00-100.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: May 03, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-165.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-130.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-50.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: May 04, 2023

Dry whey prices shifted lower at most facets this week. Trades in the low/mid $.40s are brand specific, while interchangeable loads are moving into the low/mid $.30s more commonly recently than in earlier weeks this spring. Speaking of spring, flush level milk is and has been readily available for Class III production in the region. Processors in the Midwest say more milk loads are being offered than in recent weeks, which were already notably active. There are growing concerns that production shifts from high protein blends to sweet whey drying are going to create an inundation of dry whey volumes on the market.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3000 - .3300.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3300 - .4400; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3700 - .4250.

Dairy Market Review: May 05, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4450. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4210 (+0.0280).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5300 and 40# blocks at $1.6125. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5570 (+0.0220) and blocks, $1.6625 (-0.0080).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese inventories range from tight to widely available in all regions, depending on cheese variety and end usage. Milk availability is not as variant. There are ample amounts of milk for Class III processing throughout the regions, as spot milk prices range from $11 to $4 under Class III in the upper Midwest. As inflation has affected restaurant patronage, some cheesemakers who supply that sector of food service say demand has been slower in recent weeks, namely pizza style cheesemakers. Generally, cheese market tones remain under some bearish pressure.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Plenty of cream is available for butter churning. Some eastern and western plants are running full production schedules to keep available cream volumes balanced. Butter manufacturing is busy overall, and inventories are growing in the East. Retail demand is firm throughout the country, and volumes are channeling steadily into contracted sales.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk output is mixed from region to region, and in some regions, it is mixed from one area to the next. Melting snowpacks and cresting rivers in parts of the West and Midwest have created concerns in areas for crop planting/harvest, transportation delays, and milk output. Bottling orders holding steady in areas where schools are in session through the month, but in areas where schools let out in the upcoming weeks, school milk orders have begun to ebb. Cheesemakers in the Midwest are busy taking on ample amounts of extra spot milk.