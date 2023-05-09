May 12, 2023: Auction Calendar
** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Stoughton, WI
10:00AM – Hay equip. & machinery, crawler, trucks, skidloaders, blacktop equip., recreation vehicles, lawn equipment and more. Dana Sperloen, 1867 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI. George Auction Service and Real Estate, www.georgeauction.com, 608-882-6123.
MONDAY, MAY 15
Online
May Downing Consignment auction. Online timed auction ends 6PM May 15. E1026 CHwy 170, Downing, WI. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656
**Trempealeau, WI
9:00AM – Farm equipment auction. Hansen & Young, www.hansenandyoung.com or 715-837-1015.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
Online
Late model semi-tractors, baby dump truck, telehandler and more. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Online
Tractors, food plat equipment, pontoon boat, tools, Miller welder, SeaDoo watercraft and more. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656.
**Richland Center, WI
11:30AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction at Richland Cattle Center, LLC. www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
Medford, WI
9:00AM – Farm Equipment and Machinery Auction, Wausau Auctioneers, www.wausauactioneers.com or 715-536-1955.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
**Weyauwega, WI
10:30AM – Estate auction, home and machinery. Real estate located at: Located at N3074 Alfreds Rd., Weyauwega, WI. while auction is 1 mi. east of Weyauwega on County X. Carlly Sales Inc., www.carleysales.com or 715-754-5292
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
**Online
Jefferson Co. 59-acre farm. Online bidding ends May 24. Open House, 10-11:30AM May 13, N7254 County F, Oconomowoc, WI. Jones Auction & Realty, jonesauctionservice.com
THURSDAY, MAY 25
**Seymour, WI
12:00PM ‒ Complete dairy herd dispersal, 70 cows. Shane Van De Hei, N7840 Smith Rd., Seymour, WI. Miller 'n Co. www.millernco.com or 920-980-4999.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
**Browntown, WI & Online
9:00AM ‒ Contractor, lawn & garden, golf and turf consignment auction. 110 E. Murray, St., Browntown, WI. Powers Auction Service, www.powersauction.com or 608-214-5761
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Online & LaValle, WI
11:00AM – Estate auction in Ironton, WI in Sauk County. Live and onsite, E3448 Frank Rd., LaValle, WI. Open House 11AM-1PM May 10. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Online
10:00AM – Virtual auction of the Colfax Livestock Sales LTD facility, 335 N. Walnut St., Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.
Online
12:00PM – Shawn Cogley Estate. Country home and 3.27 acres. Open House 4-5:30PM May 22 at 3611 West 112 St. M, Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
**Brillion, WI & Online
9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery. Auction will include retirement farm items and individual local farm consignments. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. www.catesch.net or 608-739-4404.