May 12, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Stoughton, WI

10:00AM – Hay equip. & machinery, crawler, trucks, skidloaders, blacktop equip., recreation vehicles, lawn equipment and more. Dana Sperloen, 1867 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI. George Auction Service and Real Estate, www.georgeauction.com, 608-882-6123.

MONDAY, MAY 15

Online

May Downing Consignment auction. Online timed auction ends 6PM May 15. E1026 CHwy 170, Downing, WI. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656

**Trempealeau, WI

9:00AM – Farm equipment auction. Hansen & Young, www.hansenandyoung.com or 715-837-1015.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

Online

Late model semi-tractors, baby dump truck, telehandler and more. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Online

Tractors, food plat equipment, pontoon boat, tools, Miller welder, SeaDoo watercraft and more. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction at Richland Cattle Center, LLC. www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Medford, WI

9:00AM – Farm Equipment and Machinery Auction, Wausau Auctioneers, www.wausauactioneers.com or 715-536-1955.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

**Weyauwega, WI

10:30AM – Estate auction, home and machinery. Real estate located at: Located at N3074 Alfreds Rd., Weyauwega, WI. while auction is 1 mi. east of Weyauwega on County X. Carlly Sales Inc., www.carleysales.com or 715-754-5292

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

**Online

Jefferson Co. 59-acre farm. Online bidding ends May 24. Open House, 10-11:30AM May 13, N7254 County F, Oconomowoc, WI. Jones Auction & Realty, jonesauctionservice.com

THURSDAY, MAY 25

**Seymour, WI

12:00PM ‒ Complete dairy herd dispersal, 70 cows. Shane Van De Hei, N7840 Smith Rd., Seymour, WI. Miller 'n Co. www.millernco.com or 920-980-4999.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

**Browntown, WI & Online

9:00AM ‒ Contractor, lawn & garden, golf and turf consignment auction. 110 E. Murray, St., Browntown, WI. Powers Auction Service, www.powersauction.com or 608-214-5761

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Online & LaValle, WI

11:00AM – Estate auction in Ironton, WI in Sauk County. Live and onsite, E3448 Frank Rd., LaValle, WI. Open House 11AM-1PM May 10. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Online

10:00AM – Virtual auction of the Colfax Livestock Sales LTD facility, 335 N. Walnut St., Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

Online

12:00PM – Shawn Cogley Estate. Country home and 3.27 acres. Open House 4-5:30PM May 22 at 3611 West 112 St. M, Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

**Brillion, WI & Online

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery. Auction will include retirement farm items and individual local farm consignments. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. www.catesch.net or 608-739-4404.