Weekly Market Report: May 2, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of May 2, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Apr. 27, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 177.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 163.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 142.00 to 149.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 141.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 124.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 101.00.

60% sold for: 59.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 57.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 170.00 to 270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00-440.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 170.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: May 01, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 160.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 105.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 335.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 520.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 4/28/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 162.00-190.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-205.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 173.00-192.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 165.00-187.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 173.00-187.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 102.00-120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 115.00-128.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 01, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 82.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 270.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 01, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00 to 170.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 162.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 142.00 to 158.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 146.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 141.00 to 145.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 92.00 to 102.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 91.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-57.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (04/25/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 210.00 to 270.00.

Light Weight Calves: 130.00 to 200.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 130.00-220.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 280.00-470.00; Bulls 380.00-550.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 120.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: May 01, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 170.00-178.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00-169.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 140.00-177.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 147.00-156.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 137.00-146.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 135.00 and down.

Wednesday 04/26/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: No test.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 90.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 89.00.

Canners & Shells: 69.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 102.00 to 116.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 100.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 250.00 to 315.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 190.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 150.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 470.00 & down; heifers 400.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 27, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 170.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 106.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00-112.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 180.00-265.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 400.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 04/27/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 02, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-169.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 153.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-147.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 109.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 150.00-162.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-345.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 150.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 570.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 170.00-240.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-240.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-150.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-210.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-175.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-175.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: May 01, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 90.00 to 105.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 140.00 to 145.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Select Steers: 120.00 to 130.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 166.00 to 172.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 310.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 590.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 490.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 150.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: May 01, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 88.00 to 108.00.

Most Market Cows: 73.00 to 87.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 72.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 150.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 120.00-137.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 119.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 112.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 96.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-400.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00 to 535.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 50.00-180.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Apr. 26, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-99.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 200.00-300.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-150.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-130.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 300.00-500.00.

National Cattle Summary: May 02, 2023

On Monday in the Texas Panhandle negotiated cash trading was slow on light demand. Compared to last week live purchases traded 1.00 lower at 172.00, a light test was noted. In Kansas negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive with light demand. Not enough purchases in these regions for a market trend. The latest established market in these regions was last week. In Kansas live purchases traded at 173.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 178.00-180.00 and from 283.00-286.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded at 180.00 and at 285.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 27, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: May 01, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 168.00-184.00; Mixed Grading: 112.00-167.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 169.50-179.00; Mixed Grading:119.00-169.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 140.00-148.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 87.00-139.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-94.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 84.00-111.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1750.00-1825.00; cow/calf pairs: 21.00.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 240.00-310.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 135.00; Beef Calves: 250.00-360.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 220.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 210.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 179.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 189.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 172.50/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct: Feeder Cattle Summary: Apr. 28, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (73% Steers, 27% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IA, IL, KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Apr. 26, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 50.00-135.00; Choice Lambs: 140.00-170.00.; Feeding Lambs: 170.00-240.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 01, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Bucks: 60.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: May 01, 2023

As of 04/29/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.30-1.80; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 1.90-2.30; Ewes: .50-.70; Rams: .50-.80.

Monroe Equity Market: May 01, 2023

As of 04/12/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.40/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-.75; Cull Rams: .60-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: May 02, 2023

As of 04/26/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-69.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 25, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 125.00-260.00; 70-90 lbs: 125.00-235.00; Over 90 lbs: 100.00-250.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn: 150.00-185.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 47.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 55.00-155.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Apr. 26, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.90-1.40/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-2.00/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.00-3.10/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.80-4.35/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 01, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 220.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: May 01, 2023

As of 03/28/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 250.00.

Dairy Kids: 150.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 280.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 70.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: May 01, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 200.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Apr. 28, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 5.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 11.00 per head lower. Demand light for heavy offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: May 01, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 24.00-26.00; Light Sows: 20.00-23.00; Boars: 5.00-8.00; Butcher Hogs: 45.00-70.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: May 01, 2023

Butchers hogs 250# up: 45.00-80.00; Light Sows: 10.00-20.00; Heavy Sows: 10.00-20.00; Boars: 5.00-10.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: May 02, 2023

Butchers: 58.00-61.00; Sows: 40.00-46.00; Boars: 20.00-22.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 25, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs:N/A; 60-80 lbs: Up to 100.00; 80-100 lbs: Up to 100.00; 100-120 lbs: 92.50-115.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: May 02, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

May ‘23: 6.3950/14.4450

Sept: 5.2025/12.9050

Dec: 5.1950/-------

Mar.’24: 5.3000/12.7900

May: 5.3625/12.8400

July: 5.4050/12.8800

Sept: 5.2000/12.5500

Dec: 5.1450/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: May 02, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 6 cents lower for Large and Medium, 3 cents lower for Small. The undertone is weak. Retail and food service movement is light to moderate. Supplies and offerings are in a range of moderate to heavy. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 0.6% compared to a week ago. Market activity is slow.

Extra Large: 1.050-1.052; Large: 0.98-1.00; Medium: 0.86-0.88

Hay

Fennimore: Apr. 24, 2023

Large Square Hay: 100.00-145.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 125.00-190.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.25-4.25/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: N/A; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: 20.00-40.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 28, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-65.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 25, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Apr. 26, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 180.00/ton; Good: 140.00-165.00/bale; Sm. Square: N/A. Hay, lg. Round: Wrapped: 70.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 40.00-56.00/bale; Sm. square: N/A.

Grass, lg. square: 90.00-160.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 50.00-145.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 26 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-130.00/ton; Low Quality: 85.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-45.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Apr. 27, 2023

Dry whey prices slipped lower in all facets this week. More trading is taking place in the $.30s than in previous weeks. As processing moves away from higher protein complexes, such as WPC 80%, and into more whey powder, market tones are expected to run into further bearish pressure. There is plenty of milk available for Class III processing, but some plant managers say they have downtime scheduled at multiple plants this week and next. Demand is mixed, and broker contacts continue to say brand preferred loads are still getting traction in the low- to mid-$.40s. Animal feed whey prices were lower this week, on steadily slow trading activity.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3000 - .3400.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3400 - .4500; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3850 - .4250.

Dairy Market Review: Apr. 28, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3525. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3930 (+0.0090).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5900 and 40# blocks at $1.6875. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5350 (+0.0040) and blocks, $1.6705 (-0.0865).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk volumes are plentiful throughout the country, and cheesemakers in the Northeast and West are running strong production schedules to utilize available supplies. In the Midwest, some cheesemakers are reporting scheduled downtime this week, and milk volumes are available for spot purchasing at prices ranging from $4 to $10 under Class III. Contacts in the Midwest report some varieties of cheese are moving well, including retail and cut/wrap options. Meanwhile, inflation is said to be affecting some pizza/Italian restaurants who have cut back on their cheese purchasing.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Butter makers in the Central region are operating strong production schedules, and some plant managers report they are churning and micro-fixing. Bulk butter availability is limited in the Central region as butter makers are focusing on fulfilling contracts and on the upcoming early fall demand.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Butter makers in the Central region are operating strong production schedules, and some plant managers report they are churning and micro-fixing. Butter makers in the East say they are churning seven days a week in areas where cream is available. In the East, retail demand is steady, though contacts report softening food service butter sales. Bulk butter availability is limited in the Central region as butter makers are focusing on fulfilling contracts and on the upcoming early fall demand.