Auction Calendar: May 5, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Marshall, WI

10:00AM – Farm machinery and equipment auction. Bill Stade Auctions, www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove, WI

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

Kenyon, MN

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Maring Auction, 507-789-5421 or www.maringauction.com

Cannon Falls, MN

9:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery, Maring Auction LLC, www.maringauction.com or 507-789-5421.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00AM – Annual spring construction consignment auction, W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists, www.auctionsp.com or 920-921-2901.

Lena, WI

11:00AM – Estate Auction, 6234 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap. 920-604-1704.

Baraboo, WI

10:00AM – Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club’s 25th annual Gas Engine Auction, S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo, WI. Ritger and Drendel. www.ritgeranddrendel.com

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Fort Atkinson, WI

9:00AM – Allen Creek Community Consignment Auction, N1547 Hwy 26, Fort Atkinson, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Ron Klement, 920-723-2100.

Stephenson, MI

12:00PM – 25th consignment auction Carney-Nadeau FFA Alumni, Stephenson Sports Complex, N8544 Walnut St., Stephenson, MN. Farm equipment and machiner. Yoap & Yoap. www.yoapandyoap.com or 920-604-1704.

MONDAY, MAY 8

**Online

Farm equipment and machinery, Hansen & Young Auction, www.hansenandyoung.com or 715-837-1015.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

**Online

Ted Knight toy collection, 277 lots. Viewing at 8106 North Cemetery Rd., Evansville, WI by appointment only by calling 608-751-5703 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. Auction closes at 5 p.m. May 9. George Auction Service and Real Estate, www.georgeauction.com

THURSDAY, MAY 11

**Chilton, WI

Dennis Diedrick Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

**Stoughton, WI

10:00AM – Hay equip. & machinery, crawler, trucks, skidloaders, blacktop equip., recreation vehicles, lawn equipment and more. Dana Sperloen, 1867 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI. George Auction Service and Real Estate, www.georgeauction.com, 608-882-6123.

MONDAY, MAY 15

**Online

May Downing Consignment auction. Online timed auction ends 6PM May 15. E1026 CHwy 170, Downing, WI. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656

TUESDAY, MAY 16

**Online

Late model semi-tractors, baby dump truck, telehandler and more. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

**Online

Tractors, food plat equipment, pontoon boat, tools, Miller welder, SeaDoo watercraft and more. Hansen Auction Group, www.hansenauctiongroup.com 715-265-4656.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Medford, WI

9:00AM – Farm Equipment and Machinery Auction, Wausau Auctioneers, www.wausauactioneers.com or 715-536-1955.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

**Online

Jefferson Co. 59-acre farm. Online bidding ends May 24. Open House, 10-11:30AM May 13, N7254 County F, Oconomowoc, WI. Jones Auction & Realty, jonesauctionservice.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

**Online & LaValle, WI

11:00AM – Estate auction in Ironton, WI in Sauk County. Live and onsite, E3448 Frank Rd., LaValle, WI. Open House 11AM-1PM May 10. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

**Online

10:00AM – Virtual auction of the Colfax Livestock Sales LTD facility, 335 N. Walnut St., Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.

**Online

12:00PM – Shawn Cogley Estate. Country home and 3.27 acres. Open House 4-5:30PM May 22 at 3611 West 112 St. M, Colfax, IA. Merit Auctions, www.meritauctions.com or 833-273-9300.