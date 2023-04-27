Weekly Market Report: April 25, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of April 25, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Apr. 18, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 172.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 165.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 144.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 100.00 to 114.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 99.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 71.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 170.00 to 285.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00-435.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 170.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 164.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 152.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 110.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 109.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 295.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 520.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 4/14/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 162.00-190.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-205.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 173.00-192.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 165.00-187.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 173.00-187.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 102.00-120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 115.00-128.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 82.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 24 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 166.00 to 170.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00 to 168.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 165.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 149.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 141.00 to 144.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 92.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 91.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-57.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (04/18/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 270.00 to 360.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 265.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 140.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 480.00-485.00; Bulls 390.00-525.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 120.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 170.00-180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-169.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 134.00-173.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 145.00-155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-144.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 128.00 and down.

Wednesday 04/19/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 96.50 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 77.00 to 96.00.

Canners & Shells: 76.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 107.00 to 116.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 106.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 285.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 190.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 170.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 500.00 & down; heifers 420.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 20, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 170.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 151.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 112.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00-112.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 160.00-270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 470.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 04/13/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 25, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-157.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-145.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 109.50.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 150.00-162.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-330.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 120.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 590.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-195.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-192.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-182.50; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-147.50.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-185.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-175.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-160.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-165.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Apr. 24, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 90.00 to 105.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 90.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 145.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 145.00.

Select Steers: 120.00 to 135.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 165.00 to 175.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 200.00 to 295.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 200.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 300.00 to 575.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 485.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 125.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Apr. 24, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 88.00 to 115.00.

Most Market Cows: 78.00 to 86.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 77.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 139.00 to 156.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 131.00-138.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 129.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 102.00 to 116.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 101.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-310.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00 to 595.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-80.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: Apr. 26, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-99.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 200.00-300.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-150.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-130.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 300.00-500.00.

National Cattle Summary: Apr. 24, 2023

On Friday negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was slow on light to moderate demand. Not enough purchases in any region for a full market trend. In the Southern Plains Wednesday was the last reported market with live purchases at 175.00. In Nebraska Thursday was the last reported live purchase market from 180.00-185.00, and Wednesday was the last reported dressed purchase market at 288.00. In the Western Cornbelt Thursday was the last reported live and dressed purchase market at 182.00 and at 288.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 20, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1200.00 to 1700.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 1150.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 1100.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 1050.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 24, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 168.00-177.00; Mixed Grading: 118.00-167.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 169.00-180.00; Mixed Grading:124.00-168.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 140.00-155.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 87.00-139.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 78.00-91.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 77.50 & down; Market Bulls: 102.00-117.50.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 125.00-270.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 125.00; Beef Calves: 175.00-400.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 120.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 217.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 200.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 171.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 237.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 167.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 161.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 122.50/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 160.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 143.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Apr. 21, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades from last week for a trend. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47.6% Dairy Steers, 52.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, MI.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Apr. 26, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 50.00-135.00; Choice Lambs: 140.00-170.00.; Feeding Lambs: 170.00-240.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Bucks: 60.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

As of 04/15/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20; Feeder Lambs: Under 100# & down: 2.10-2.40; Cull Ewes: .60-.90; Cull Rams: .60-.90.

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

As of 04/12/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.45/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-.75; Cull Rams: .60-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 25, 2023

As of 04/19/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-69.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 18, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 125.00-260.00; 70-90 lbs: 125.00-235.00; Over 90 lbs: 100.00-250.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn: 150.00-185.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 50.00-75.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 47.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 55.00-155.00.

Goats

Fennimore: Apr. 26, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.90-1.40/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-2.00/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.00-3.10/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.80-4.35/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 260.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 260.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

As of 03/25/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 250.00.

Dairy Kids: 190.00 to 275.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 390.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 200.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Apr. 21, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 5.00 per head lower and feeder pigs are 11.00 per head lower. Demand is weak on moderate offerings

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 28.00-30.00; Light Sows: 26.00-27.00; Boars: 8.00-10.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00-80.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 24, 2023

Butchers hogs: 45.00-80.00; Light Sows: 10.00-30.00; Heavy Sows: 20.00-30.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 25, 2023

Butchers: 58.00-61.00; Sows: 40.00-46.00; Boars: 20.00-22.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 25, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs:N/A; 60-80 lbs: Up to 100.00; 80-100 lbs: Up to 100.00; 100-120 lbs: 92.50-115.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Apr. 25, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

May ‘23: 6.4650/14.4525

Sept: 5.5175/12.8750

Dec: 5.4825/-------

Mar.’24: 5.5800/12.7075

May: 5.6450/12.7350

July: 5.6750/12.7625

Sept: 5.4325/12.2800

Dec: 5.3400/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Apr. 25, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are 10 cents lower for Large, 9 cents lower for Medium, unchanged on Small. The undertone is weak. Demand is light to moderate. Supplies and offerings are moderate to available. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 7.2% compared to a week ago. Market activity is slow.

Extra Large: 1.50-1.52; Large: 1.48-1.50; Medium: 1.30-1.32

Hay

Fennimore: Apr. 24, 2023

Large Square Hay: 100.00-145.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 125.00-190.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.25-4.25/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: N/A; Large Square Straw: N/A; Corn Fodder: 20.00-40.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 21, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-65.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 25, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.50-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 3.25-3.75/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Apr. 26, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 180.00/ton; Good: 140.00-165.00/bale; Sm. Square: N/A. Hay, lg. Round: Wrapped: 70.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good, 3x3. 40.00-56.00/bale; Sm. square: N/A.

Grass, lg. square: 90.00-160.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 50.00-145.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 26 , 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-130.00/ton; Low Quality: 85.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 105.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-135.00; Low Quality Straw: 90.00/ton; Baleage: 20.00-45.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Apr. 20, 2023

The price range shifted lower on the top and the mostly series also moved lower at the top end. There is a clear difference in regional availability between the Midwest and the West regions, but some contacts say there is a growth of recent availability from the Northern Plains, as well. Some market participants suggest there is hesitancy on the buyer side, as a large annual dairy industry event during week 17 is expected to shed more light on potential market direction. Spot milk moving through Class III channels remains active and it is widely available.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2100 - .3800.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3700 - .4600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4250 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Apr. 21, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4000. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3840 (+0.0345).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5525 and 40# blocks at $1.7500. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5310 (-0.0405) and blocks, $1.7570 (-0.0420).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk supplies continue to grow in many areas of the U.S., as bottling demand has begun to ebb ahead of school breaks. This factor has cheesemakers suggesting milk supplies are widely accessible. Spot milk prices in the Midwest ranged from $11 to $4 under Class III, but cheesemakers reported more toward the low end of that range than they have in recent weeks. Cheese production is naturally busy, despite a little more irregular downtime reported this spring. Cheese demand is mixed, but process/barrel cheese is viewed as more available than a number of cheddar and/or Italian varieties.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream volumes are available in the East and West, and some contacts in the West report volumes are outpacing current butter production needs. Cream availability is tightening in the Central region. Cream multiples are trending higher across all regions, and some stakeholders in the Central region anticipate multiples to further increase in the coming weeks.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk output is strong to steady throughout the country. Parts of the Northeast got frost and freezing overnight, and Arizona had temperatures into the lower 90s, but impacts to milk production were minimal. Transportation is problematic for parts of California, with some areas transporting heavy volumes. Overall demand levels from plants have improved with previously shut plants in the Central Valley area of California up and running again. Class III spot load purchases and sales are reported at $11 to $4 below Class prices.