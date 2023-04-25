Auction Calendar: April 28, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Mosinee, WI

8:30AM – Online and live spring Nitke Contractor Auction. Location: 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, Wis. Hansenauctiongroup.com. or nitkeauctions.com 715-539-6265

**Watertown, WI

10:00AM – WI 25th Annual Lawn & Garden consignment. Auction runs from 10AM to 4PM. Jones Auction & Realty, www.jonesauctionservice.com

**Jefferson, WI

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery auction. www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Lena, WI

10:00AM ‒ 300 guns and ammo auction at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 634 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, 920-604-1704.

Dousman, WI

10:00AM ‒ Estate auction, farm equipment and machinery. Bill Stade Auction. www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

**Belleville, WI

10:00AM – Fritz Treuhardt Estate Auction, N8061 County CC, Belleville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, www.georgeauction.com or 608-882-6123

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

**Online

Estate of David Buerger, N4650 Lilac Rd., Iron Ridge, WI. Online auction of farm, tools and primitives. Online bidding open from 4/12 to 5/2. Jones Auction & Realty, www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

**Portage, WI

10:00AM – Farm machinery & equipment auction. Gavin Bros., www.gavinbros.com or 608-697-3057.

**Suring, WI

11:00AM – Complete herd dispersal of Al and Dawn Riegert, 9095 Hickory Cemetery Rd., Suring, WI. Yoap & Yoap. 920-604-1704.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – Dairy Cattle auction, Richland Cattle Center, Richland, WI. www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM – Special dairy cattle and heifer auction starts at 11AM following hay auction. Oberholtzer Auctions, www.oberholtzerauctions.com or 715-255-9600.

**DePere, WI

10:30AM – Estate of Loren R. Vander Kinter, 5777 Ridgeview Rd., DePere. Miller ‘N Auctions, 920-980-4995.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

**Marshall, WI

10:00AM – Farm machinery and equipment auction. Bill Stade Auctions, www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove, WI

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

Kenyon, MN

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Maring Auction, 507-789-5421 or www.maringauction.com

Cannon Falls, MN

9:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery, Maring Auction LLC, www.maringauction.com or 507-789-5421.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00AM – Annual spring construction consignment auction, W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists, www.auctionsp.com or 920-921-2901.

**Lena, WI

11:00AM – Estate Auction, 6234 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap. 920-604-1704.

**Baraboo, WI

10:00AM – Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club’s 25th annual Gas Engine Auction, S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo, WI. Ritger and Drendel. www.ritgeranddrendel.com

SUNDAY, MAY 7

**Fort Atkinson, WI

9:00AM – Allen Creek Community Consignment Auction, N1547 Hwy 26, Fort Atkinson, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Ron Klement, 920-723-2100.

**Stephenson, MI

12:00PM – 25th consignment auction Carney-Nadeau FFA Alumni, Stephenson Sports Complex, N8544 Walnut St., Stephenson, MN. Farm equipment and machiner. Yoap & Yoap. www.yoapandyoap.com or 920-604-1704.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

**Chilton, WI

Dennis Diedrick Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

**Medford, WI

9:00AM – Farm Equipment and Machinery Auction, Wausau Auctioneers, www.wausauactioneers.com or 715-536-1955