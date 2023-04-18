Weekly Market Report: April 18, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of April 18, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Apr. 13, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 163.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 160.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 147.00 to 157.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 146.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 93.00 to 109.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 92.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 170.00 to 285.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00-430.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 170.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 163.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 159.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 108.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 360.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 4/14/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: 162.00-190.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 180.00-205.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 181.00-205.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 152.00-170.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 173.00-192.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 165.00-187.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 173.00-187.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: 134.00-166.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: 130.00-143.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 142.00-160.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 102.00-120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 115.00-128.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-162.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 82.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 17 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 169.00 to 174.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00 to 168.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 149.00 to 164.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 148.00 to 153.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 141.00 to 147.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 92.00 to 110.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 91.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-57.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (04/11/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 280.00 to 360.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 275.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 140.00-200.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 380.00-485.00; Bulls 390.00-540.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 120.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 174.00-184.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00-173.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 150.00-177.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 148.00-158.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-147.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 134.00 and down.

Wednesday 04/12/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 136.00-145.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 98.00 to 116.00.

Cutters & Utility: 77.00 to 97.50.

Canners & Shells: 76.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 107.00 to 117.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 89.00-105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 285.00 to 395.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 180.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 155.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 460.00 & down; heifers 440.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 13, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00 to 175.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 110.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00-112.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 160.00-270.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 380.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 03/23/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 160.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 18, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-158.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-145.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 104.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 150.00-168.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00-400.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 550.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-205.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-192.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-182.50; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-151.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-195.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-195.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-195.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-171.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Apr. 17, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 90.00 to 105.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 90.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 145.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 145.00.

Select Steers: 120.00 to 135.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 165.00 to 170.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 350.00 to 400.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 350.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 585.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 500.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 125.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Apr. 13, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 88.00 to 108.00.

Most Market Cows: 72.00 to 87.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 71.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 157.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 127.00-137.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 126.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 120.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-350.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00 to 555.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-80.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Apr. 12, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-101.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 280.00-350.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 100.00-175.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: N/A; Beef X-Bred Calves: 270.00-560.00.

National Cattle Summary: Apr. 18, 2023

On Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. The latest established market was last week in all regions. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 175.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 182.00-184.00 and at 290.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 180.00-184.00 and at 290.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 13, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 800.00 to 1600.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 750.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN Apr. 17, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 173.00-186.50; Mixed Grading: 140.00-172.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 172.00-184.50; Mixed Grading:144.00-171.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 136.00-149.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 92.00-135.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 80.00-98.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 79.00 & down; Market Bulls: 91.00-115.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 875.00-1525.00; cow/calf pairs: 1800.00-2525.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 245.00-310.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 135.00; Beef Calves: 300.00-440.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 220.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 205.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 177.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 194.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 177.50/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 162.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 142.50/cwtwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 142.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 138.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Apr. 14, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades of feeder steers and heifers last week for a trend. Demand good to very good. Some producers are either preparing for planting or already in the field. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (12% Steers, 88% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Apr. 12, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 60.00-87.50; Choice Lambs: 125.00-175.00.; Feeding Lambs: 230.00-300.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Bucks: 60.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

As of 03/25/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 130.00-160.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-80.00; Rams: 70.00-90.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 18, 2023

As of 04/12/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.45/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-.75; Cull Rams: .60-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 18, 2023

As of 04/12/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-69.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 18, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 230.00-285.00; 70-90 lbs: 175.00-265.00; Over 90 lbs: 130.00-240.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 85.00-110.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 80.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 70.00-165.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Apr. 12, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 0.85-1.20/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.85/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.20-3.70/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): N/A

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 260.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 260.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

As of 03/25/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 250.00.

Dairy Kids: 190.00 to 275.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 390.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

As of 04/15/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 200.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Apr. 14, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 5.00 per head lower and feeder pigs are 1.00 per head lower. Demand is weak on heavy offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 32.00-35.00; Light Sows: 29.00-31.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00-80.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 17, 2023

Butchers hogs: 60.00-95.00; Light Sows: 10.00-30.00; Heavy Sows: 20.00-32.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 18, 2023

Butchers: 68.00-72.00; Sows: 45.00-47.00; Boars: 20.00-23.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 18, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs:N/A; 60-80 lbs:N/A; 80-100 lbs:N/A; 100-120 lbs: 100.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Apr. 18, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

May ‘23: 6.7750/15.1925

Sept: 5.7725/13.5125

Dec: 5.7100/-------

Mar.’24: 5.7900/13.1975

May: 5.8375/13.2050

July: 5.8525/13.2200

Sept: 5.5750/12.7200

Dec: 5.4775/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Apr. 18, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is barely steady to weak. Retail and food service demand ranges light to moderate. Offerings are mostly moderate. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 13.9% compared to a week ago. Market activity is slow to moderate.

Extra Large: 1.72-1.74; Large: 1.70-1.72; Medium: 1.45-1.47

Hay

Fennimore: Apr. 10, 2023

Large Square Hay: 130.00-150.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 110.00-125.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.50-5.25/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 30.00-85.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 25.00-30.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 14, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-65.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 11, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.75-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Apr. 12, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 170.00/ton; Good: 115.00-165.00/bale; Fair: 80.00/ton; Sm. Square:Good: N/A. Hay, lg. Round: Wrapped: 40.00-80.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good: 44.00-50.00/bale; Sm. square: Good, 3.50/bale.

Grass, lg. square: 90.00-165.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 42.50-100.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 12, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-155.00/ton; Low Quality: 90.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 125.00-185.00/ton; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-145.00; Low Quality Straw: 100.00/ton; Baleage: 30.00-60.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Apr. 13, 2023

Dry whey prices moved lower on the bottom of the range, while the mostly held steady. CME market prices slipped nearly a dime last week, on a shortened trading week. Contacts suggest Western suppliers have been more active in offering on the CME, whereas regional processors say they are not experiencing the same levels of availability. Some say they will not have extra loads to move on the spot market until the final week(s) of the month. Midwestern trading has held somewhat steady in the low to middle $.40s, despite some loads being traded in the upper $.30s. All said, though, despite steadiness this week on a number of trades, near-term market trends are harder to gauge.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3100 - .4000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3700 - .4000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4200 - .4600.

Dairy Market Review: Apr. 14, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3275. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3495 (+0.0214).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5125 and 40# blocks at $1.7750. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5715 (-0.1941) and blocks, $1.7990 (-0.0154).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for cheesemaking in the Midwest, and contacts relay volumes of milk continue to trade for as little as $11 under Class III. In the West, cheesemakers are operating strong production schedules as they work through ample supplies of milk. Milk volumes are trending higher in the Northeast, and cheesemakers are operating stronger production schedules. Some plant managers in the region report having to operate below capacity due to labor shortages. Retail demand has softened a bit in the Northeast, while food service demand is strengthening. Stakeholders in the Midwest relay health demand, and some say orders are outpacing production.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream volumes are available throughout all regions, and contacts in the West say supplies are outpacing butter production needs. Some butter makers in the East are churning seven days a week, and others in the Central region report operating throughout the recent holiday weekend.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: The Dairy Market News staff and their myriad contacts are saddened to hear of the fire that occurred at a dairy operation in Texas, where an employee was injured, and thousands of dairy cattle were lost. Farm level milk output is steady to growing across most of the country. In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states spring flush conditions are progressing. There is ample fluid milk, condensed skim, and cream available. Field work is beginning in several regions. Some bottling orders have been affected by school closures for spring break. In the Midwest, milk supplies are very strong. The spot milk price range continues to be as low as $11 to $4 under Class III.