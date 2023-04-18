Auction Calendar: April 21, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

**Stetsonville, WI

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery and antiques auction, N246 Oriole Dr., Stetsonville, WI. Christensen Sales Corp., 715-223-6345. www.christensensales.com

**Stoughton, WI

10:00AM ‒ Paul N. Nelson Auction, 2355 Leslie Rd., Stoughton, WI. Vehicles, farm equip., antiques and other consignment items. Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, www.ritgerdrendel.com

**Brillion

9:00AM ‒ 2023 Forest Junction Spring Consignment Auction, live onsite and online bidding. Location: CA Tesch Equip., Hwy 10, Billion, WI. 920-989-4000.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Marion, WI

Spring machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales 715-754-5292 www.carleysales.com

Neenah, WI

10:00AM ‒ Donald Zeinert Estate auction: farm equipment, machinery and antiques. 6271 Hwy 76, Neenah, WI. Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc., 920-373-2928 or http://bahrkeauctions.com/

**Seymour, WI

11:00AM ‒ Timza Holsteins & North-Fashion Holsteins complete dispersal, N5930 French Rd., Seymour, WI, Visit online catalog at bit.ly/3GzrYO8. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc 920-960-0655. For more information visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com

**South Beloit, IL

10:00AM ‒ Steve Cavitt Sr. estate auction, 1296 Middle Rd., South Beloit, IL. George Auction Service & Real Estate. For more info visit www.georgeauction.com

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 22 & 23

**Lomira, WI

9:00AM ‒ Huge 2-day gun action. Opens 9AM Saturday and 10AM Sunday. Midwestern Shooter Supply/Auction Specialists, 191 Church St., Lomira, WI. Inspection 10AM-5PM April 20 and 21. 920-921-2901.

**Cherry Valley, IL

Thomas 'Pat' Dolan trust 2-day auction featuring tractors, tools, equipment, collector's items and more. 7464 Blomberg Rd., Cherry Valley, IL. For more info visit Hack's Auction & Realty Service website at hacksauction.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

**Lena, WI

10:00AM ‒ Large estate toy collection auction at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 634 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, 920-604-1704.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Reedsburg, WI

Online only Estate sale/farm and acreage. Open house April 15, 10AM-12PM N3940 Klipstein Rd., Elroy, WI. Gavin Bros. Auction, www.gavinbros.com 608-524-6416.

**Online

10:00AM – Timed, online no-reserve Ag-Pro Turf & Commercial Auction. Largest selection of lawn and turf equipment. Merit Auction, 833-273-9300 meritauctions.com

**Grand Marsh, WI

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM– Dairy cattle auction. Richland Cattle Center, LLC. www.stadeauction.com or 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

**Clear Lake, WI

11:00AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery auction. Hansen & Young. www.hansenandyoung.co or 717-837-1015.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 & FRIDAY, APRIL 28

**Mosinee, WI

8:30AM ‒ Online and live spring Nitke Contractor Auction. Location: 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, Wis. Hansenauctiongroup.com. or nitkeauctions.com 715-539-6265

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

**Watertown, WI

10:00AM – WI 25th Annual Lawn & Garden consignment. Auction runs from 10AM to 4PM. Jones Auction & Realty, www.jonesauctionservice.com

**Jefferson, WI

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery auction. www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

**Lena, WI

10:00AM ‒ 300 guns and ammo auction at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 634 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, 920-604-1704.

**Dousman, WI

10:00AM ‒ Estate auction, farm equipment and machinery. Bill Stade Auction. www.stadeauction.com or 920-674-5500.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

**Online

Estate of David Buerger, N4650 Lilac Rd., Iron Ridge, WI. Online auction of farm, tools and primitives. Online bidding open from 4/12 to 5/2. Jones Auction & Realty, www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove, WI

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

**Kenyon, MN

10:00AM – Farm equipment and machinery. Maring Auction, 507-789-5421 or www.maringauction.com

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.