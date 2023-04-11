Weekly Market Report: April 11, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of April 11, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Apr. 06, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 166.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 160.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 152.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 139.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 129.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 95.00 to 107.00.

60% sold for: 68.00 to 94.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 67.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 150.00 to 250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00-355.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 150.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 158.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 152.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 105.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 385.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 540.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 3/16/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No Test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 145.00-167.50.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 126.00-175.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No Test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No Test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-147.50.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 130.00-142.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No Test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-162.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 82.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 170.00 to 320.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 470.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 10 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 156.00 to 162.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00 to 155.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 142.00 to 158.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 147.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 146.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 92.00 to 105.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 91.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-57.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (03/28/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 250.00 to 300.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 245.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00-100.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 380.00-485.00; Bulls 380.00-500.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 120.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 170.00-180.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00-169.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 150.00-174.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 146.00-156.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-145.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 130.00 and down.

Wednesday 04/05/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: No test.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 95.00 to 116.00.

Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 94.00.

Canners & Shells: 74.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 112.00 to 121.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 91.00-108.00.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Stronger

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 255.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 180.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 165.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 450.00 & down; heifers 460.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 06, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 157.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 145.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 110.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00-100.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 160.00-250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 400.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 03/23/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 135.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 11, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-157.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-147.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 102.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 150.00-168.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-370.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 180.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 560.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-205.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-185.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-175.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-151.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-195.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-195.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-195.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-171.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Apr. 10, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 90.00 to 100.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 80.00 to 90.00.

Cutters: 70.00 to 80.00.

Canners & Shells: 65.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 145.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 145.00.

Select Steers: 120.00 to 135.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1250-1600 lbs: 165.00 to 170.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 105.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 300.00 to 360.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 300.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 400.00 to 565.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 300.00 to 410.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 125.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Apr. 06, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 95.00 to 109.00.

Most Market Cows: 78.00 to 94.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 77.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 154.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 127.00-137.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 126.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 125.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 104.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 175.00-390.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00 to 555.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 50.00-185.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Apr. 05, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 90.00-98.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 275.00-340.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 105.00-180.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 85.00-135.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 300.00-520.00.

National Cattle Summary: Apr. 10, 2023

On Monday negotiated cash trading at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough trades for a market trend. The latest established market was last week in all regions. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 170.00. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 174.00-177.00 and from 275.00-280.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 06, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 800.00 to 1600.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 750.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 10, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 172.00-182.25; Mixed Grading: 155.00-170.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 172.00-180.00; Mixed Grading:116.00-170.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 141.00-153.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 110.00-138.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 70.00-93.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 69.00 & down; Market Bulls: 84.00-115.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1225.00-1500.00; cow/calf pairs: 1450.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 175.00-300.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 175.00; Beef Calves: 250.00-375.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 170.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 175.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 165.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 159.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 167.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 154.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 154.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 133.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Apr. 07, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Heavy supply of dairy cross cattle traded this week. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (20.9% Dairy Steers, 61.7% Heifers, 17.5% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Apr. 05, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 65.00-92.50; Choice Lambs: 110.00-140.00.; Feeding Lambs: 120.00-250.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Bucks: 60.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

As of 03/25/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 130.00-160.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-80.00; Rams: 70.00-90.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

As of 03/18/23: Finished Market Lambs: No test; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.25/lb.; Cull Ewes: No test; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.45/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 11, 2023

As of 04/05/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-69.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 11, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 150.00-260.00; 70-90 lbs: 180.00-250.00; Over 90 lbs: 170.00-205.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn: 140.00-150.00; Unshorn Lambs: 145.00-170.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-105.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 35.00-75.00; Yearling Ewes: N/A.

Goats

**Fennimore: Apr. 05, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.10-1.35/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-1.90/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.00-3.15/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.70-4.30/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

Young Goats 80 lbs & up: 260.00 & down

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 260.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

As of 03/25/2023:

Fed Goats: 150.00 to 250.00.

Dairy Kids: 190.00 to 275.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 390.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

As of 03/18/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 75.00-150.00

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 290.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Apr. 07, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 6.00 per head lower and feeder pigs are 8.00 per head lower. Demand is steady to weak on moderate offerings

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 44.00-46.00; Light Sows: 41.00-43.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00-80.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Apr. 10, 2023

Butchers hogs: 60.00-80.00; Light Sows: 41.00-43.00; Heavy Sows: 44.00-46.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: N/A.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 11, 2023

Butchers: 68.00-71.00; Sows: 45.00-47.00; Boars: 20.00-23.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Apr. 10, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 35.00-65.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 35.00-80.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 65.00-95.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 25.00-65.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Apr. 11, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

May ‘23: 6.5100/14.9725

Sept: 5.6725/13.4375

Dec: 5.5925/-------

Mar.’24: 5.6700/13.1450

May: 5.7000/13.1625

July: 5.7350/13.1900

Sept: 5.4650/12.6775

Dec: 5.3675/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Apr. 11, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 10 cents lower for Large, 7 cents lower for Medium, and 5 cents lower for Small. The undertone remains weak. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings and supplies are moderate to available. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 10.0% compared to a week ago. Market activity is slow.

Extra Large: 2.27-2.29; Large: 2.25-2.27; Medium: 1.82-1.84

Hay

Fennimore: Apr. 03, 2023

Large Square Hay: 140.00-175.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-150.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.75-4.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-120.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-40.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 20.00-30.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Apr. 07, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Apr. 04, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 60.00-80.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-100.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: 4.75-5.00.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Apr. 03, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 205.00/ton; Good: 130.00-175.00/bale; Fair: N/A; Sm. Square:Good: 4.25/bale. Hay, lg. Round: Good: 60.00-140.00/ton; Fair: 40.00-55.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good: 43.00-51.00/bale; Sm. square: Good, 4.00/bale.

Grass, lg. square: 160.00-165.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 40.00-60.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Apr. 05, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 125.00-180.00/ton; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-140.00; Low Quality Straw: 100.00/ton; Baleage: 30.00-60.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Apr. 06, 2023

Dry whey prices held steady on the range and mostly series. Despite some market pressure, Midwestern suppliers continue to report somewhat slim availability in the region. End users relay there were some loads produced in late 2022 that are still getting customer traction at $.40+, while more recently produced loads are moving at the upper ends of the range/mostly series. Milk remains widely available for Class III production, which is somewhat busy despite some regional plant downtime. The high protein complex continues to come under some pressure, which is expected to put more dry whey on the market in the near to mid term.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3100 - .4000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4000 - .4700; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4200 - .4600.

Dairy Market Review: Apr. 07, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3175. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3281 (-0.0534).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.7200 and 40# blocks at $1.8300. The weekly average for barrels is $1.7656 (-0.1344) and blocks, $1.8144 (-0.1541).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk volumes are available and growing for cheesemakers in the Northeast and West. In the Midwest, cheese producers continue to relay spot sales as low as $11 under Class III. Some contacts in the Midwest had anticipated slimmer milk volumes this week, though contacts relay plant downtime has left milk handlers to offer aggressive pricing for the coming weeks. In the Midwest, cheese demand is holding its own, as customers are not buying on a necessity basis.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream supplies have become more available in the East and Central region this week. Central region butter demand is mixed from retail customers. Some purchasers have slowed their orders, but others suggest seasonal ordering expectations are being met.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Despite some heavy late seasonal snowfall in areas, Midwest and Eastern states are reporting ticks up on milk production week to week. Western states are reporting mixed milk output due to hotter temperatures and/or flood recovery efforts in California. The mountain states of Colorado, New Mexico and Idaho are reporting steady to stronger farm milk yields. All said, though, milk supplies are noted as generally available. Bottlers in areas are slowing down orders for spring break, while others have steadied following their respective school downtime. Cheesemakers continue to report widely available milk supplies in the upper Midwest, as spot prices reached $11 under Class III on the low end of the spot milk price range, whereas $4 under Class is the high.