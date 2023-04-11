April 14, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Waupun, WI

10:30AM ‒ Farm Equipment & Machinery auction, Bill Stade Auctions, 920-674-5500. www.stadeauction.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Seymour, WI

11:00AM ‒ Auction: real estate, household goods, tools, garden tools. Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221. https://nolansales.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. 17th annual consignment auction. Accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting goods and more. Don Epping 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co 262-736-4141.

Wilmot, WI

9:30AM ‒ Consignment auctions. Bill Stade Auctions, 535 920-674-5500. www.stadeauction.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

Online Only

April Arcadia Farm and heavy equipment consignment auction. N31874 Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Open house by appt. only. Call 715-797-0802 or 608-863-3928 to schedule an appt. Hansen Auction Group, hansenauctiongroup.com. 715-985-3191.

**Online Only

10:00AM ‒ Vegetable & Produce equip. auction. Open house from 10AM-2PM April 15. Ag and heavy equipment at multiple locations. Hansen and Young Auction Inc., visit www.hansenandyoung.com for more info. 715-418-1200.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

**Online Only

Online Only Farm Equipment Auction. Closing begins 5 p.m. April 18. Tim Clark, Clark Companies, 709 Walker Way. Edgerton, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC (608)774-3101 or visit www.georgeauction.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Waupun, WI

9th annual online equipment consignment auction in Waupun, WI. This sale includes farm machinery, construction equipment, trucks, UTVs, trailers, skid steer attachments, lawn & garden, livestock equipment, shop tools & more. Jones Auction Service, https://jonesauctionservice.hibid.com/

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM ‒ Dairy Cattle, Richland Cattle Center (608) 585-3700 www.stadeauction.com

Iron Ridge, WI

Online auction. 154+ acre farm. Jones Auction Service. www.jonesauctionservice.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Online

David Bollman retirement farm auction. Online auction starts at 3PM and ends at 6PM April 20. Open house at 2217 27th Ave., Rice Lake, WI from 10AM-2PM April 17. Hansen Auction Group, 715-265-4656. hansenauctiongroup.com

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Hay auction followed by cattle at 11AM. Cows and heifers from aAa mated herds. Call 715-219-2781 to consign. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

**Stetsonville, WI

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery and antiques auction, N246 Oriole Dr., Stetsonville, WI. Christensen Sales Corp., 715-223-6345. www.christensensales.com

**Stoughton, WI

10:00AM ‒ Paul N. Nelson Auction, 2355 Leslie Rd., Stoughton, WI. Vehicles, farm equip., antiques and other consignment items. Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, www.ritgerdrendel.com

**Brillion

9:00AM ‒ 2023 Forest Junction Spring Consignment Auction, live onsite and online bidding. Location: CA Tesch Equip., Hwy 10, Billion, WI. 920-989-4000.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Marion, WI

Spring machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales 715-754-5292 www.carleysales.com

Neenah, WI

10:00AM ‒ Donald Zeinert Estate auction: farm equipment, machinery and antiques. 6271 Hwy 76, Neenah, WI. Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc., 920-373-2928 or http://bahrkeauctions.com/

**Seymour, WI

11:00AM ‒ Timza Holsteins & North-Fashion Holsteins complete dispersal, N5930 French Rd., Seymour, WI, Visit online catalog at bit.ly/3GzrYO8. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc 920-960-0655. For more information visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com

**South Beloit, IL

10:00AM ‒ Steve Cavitt Sr. estate auction, 1296 Middle Rd., South Beloit, IL. George Auction Service & Real Estate. For more info visit www.georgeauction.com

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 22 & 23

**Lomira, WI

9:00AM ‒ Huge 2-day gun action. Opens 9AM Saturday and 10AM Sunday. Midwestern Shooter Supply/Auction Specialists, 191 Church St., Lomira, WI. Inspection 10AM-5PM April 20 and 21. 920-921-2901.

**Cherry Valley, IL

Thomas 'Pat' Dolan trust 2-day auction featuring tractors, tools, equipment, collector's items and more. 7464 Blomberg Rd., Cherry Valley, IL. For more info visit Hack's Auction & Realty Service website at hacksauction.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

**Lena, WI

10:00AM ‒ Large estate toy collection auction at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 634 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, 920-604-1704.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Reedsburg, WI

Online only Estate sale/farm and acreage. Open house April 15, 10AM-12PM N3940 Klipstein Rd., Elroy, WI. Gavin Bros. Auction, www.gavinbros.com 608-524-6416.

**Online

10:00AM – Timed, online no-reserve Ag-Pro Turf & Commercial Auction. Largest selection of lawn and turf equipment. Merit Auction, 833-273-9300 meritauctions.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 & FRIDAY, APRIL 28

**Mosinee, WI

8:30AM ‒ Online and live spring Nitke Contractor Auction. Location: 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, Wis. Hansenauctiongroup.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

**Lena, WI

10:00AM ‒ 300 guns and ammo auction at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 634 Duame Rd., Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, 920-604-1704.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.