April 7, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 46th annual consignment auction. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds 8847 Il. Rt. 76 Belvidere IL. Check-in time: Thurs April 6 from 8-6, Fri April 7 from 8-4. Sale Manager: Lyle Lee 815-988-0249 Prairie Grange Sponsor.

Thorp, WI

Lawn & Garden auction. We are looking for consignments of lawn mowers, tillers, ATVs and small engine items in working condition. To consign call Phillip at 715-937-5106 Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co W1641 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

Loyal, WI

8:00 AM – Lawn & garden auction. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-937-5106 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

Thorp, WI

Lawn & Garden Auction will be held indoors at the Thorp location. We are looking for consignments of Lawn mowers, Tillers, ATV’s, small engine items in working condition. Auction will be broadcast live on HiBid and Equipment Facts . Call Philip @ (715) 937-5106 to consign.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Edgerton, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual consignment auction. 9:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape & construction equipment, trailers & more. Rock River Threshermans Park 332 East County M, Edgerton, WI To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

Online

Online real estate auction, 31.15 acres, town of Westfield, Sauk Co. Ends April 12 at 11AM. Open house March 29, 11AM to 1PM or by appt. at 608-524-6416. Gavin Bros. gavinbros.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Manitowoc, WI

Farm Equip. Estate Auction Estate of Harold Ney, selling for Jean Ney. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.

**Manitowoc, WI

11:00AM ‒ Farm Equipment/Estate auction. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., 920-980-4999. www.millernco.com

**Loyal, WI

10:00AM ‒ Special dairy and feeder sale. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98 Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600, www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

**Waupun, WI

10:30AM ‒ Farm Equipment & Machinery auction, Bill Stade Auctions, 920-674-5500. www.stadeauction.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

**Seymour, WI

11:00AM ‒ Auction: real estate, household goods, tools, garden tools. Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221. https://nolansales.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. 17th annual consignment auction. Accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting goods and more. Don Epping 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co 262-736-4141.

**Wilmot, WI

9:30AM ‒ Consignment auctions. Bill Stade Auctions, 535 920-674-5500. www.stadeauction.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

**Online Only

April Arcadia Farm and heavy equipment consignment auction. N31874 Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Open house by appt. only. Call 715-797-0802 or 608-863-3928 to schedule an appt. Hansen Auction Group, hansenauctiongroup.com. 715-985-3191.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Waupun, WI

9th annual online equipment consignment auction in Waupun, WI. This sale includes farm machinery, construction equipment, trucks, UTVs, trailers, skid steer attachments, lawn & garden, livestock equipment, shop tools & more. Visit https://jonesauctionservice.hibid.com/

Iron Ridge, WI

Online auction. 154+ acre farm. Jones Auction Service. www.jonesauctionservice.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

**Online

David Bollman retirement farm auction. Online auction starts at 3PM and ends at 6PM April 20. Open house at 2217 27th Ave., Rice Lake, WI from 10AM-2PM April 17. Hansen Auction Group, 715-265-4656. hansenauctiongroup.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

**Stetsonville, WI

9:30AM ‒ Farm equipment and machinery and antiques auction, N246 Oriole Dr., Stetsonville, WI. Christensen Sales Corp., 715-223-6345. www.christensensales.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Marion, WI

Spring machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales 715-754-5292 www.carleysales.com

**Neenah, WI

10:00AM ‒ Donald Zeinert Estate auction: farm equipment, machinery and antiques. 6271 Hwy 76, Neenah, WI. Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc., 920-373-2928 or http://bahrkeauctions.com/

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

**Reedsburg, WI

Online only Estate sale/farm and acreage. Open house April 15, 10AM-12PM N3940 Klipstein Rd., Elroy, WI. Gavin Bros. Auction, www.gavinbros.com 608-524-6416.

Online

10:00AM – Timed, online no-reserve Ag-Pro Turf & Commercial Auction. Largest selection of lawn and turf equipment. Merit Auction, 833-273-9300 meritauctions.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 & FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Mosinee, WI

8:30AM ‒ Online and live spring Nitke Contractor Auction. Location: 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, Wis. Hansenauctiongroup.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.