Weekly Market Report: Mar. 28, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Mar. 28, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Mar. 23, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 159.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 157.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 140.00 to 150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 139.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 124.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 87.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 86.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 100.00 to 230.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00-310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 158.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 152.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 108.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Softer

Most Bulls: 96.00 to 107.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Stronger

Holstein Bull Calves: 200.00 to 340.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 525.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 3/16/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No Test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 145.00-167.50.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 126.00-175.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No Test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No Test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 132.00-147.50.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 130.00-142.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No Test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-162.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 155.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 77.00 to 94.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 270.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 90.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 420.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Mar. 27 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 156.00 to 160.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00 to 155.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 141.00 to 152.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 145.00 to 148.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-133.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 84.00 to 92.00.

Cutters & Utility: 53.00 to 83.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-52.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (03/21/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 240.00 to 300.00.

Light Weight Calves: 150.00 to 240.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00-100.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 300.00-420.00; Bulls 340.00-450.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 120.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 163.00-171.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 150.00-162.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00-162.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 140.00-150.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-139.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 123.00 and down.

Wednesday 03/22/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-138.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 90.00 to 104.00.

Cutters & Utility: 70.00 to 89.50.

Canners & Shells: 69.50 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 105.00 to 116.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 104.50 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 215.00 to 265.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 145.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 145.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 405.00 & down; heifers 350.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Mar. 23, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 155.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 148.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Stronger

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 100.00

60% sold for: 65.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00-100.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 160.00-250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 420.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Results 03/23/2023

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 135.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 125.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Mar. 28, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-154.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-148.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 125.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 84.00 to 105.50.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 83.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 135.00-165.50.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 107.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-345.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 115.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 230.00 to 550.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-210.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-180.00; Over 800 lbs: 125.00-163.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-195.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 130.00-170.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-161.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 100.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 95.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 85.00-122.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Mar. 27, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 90.00 to 97.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 75.00 to 85.00.

Cutters: 65.00 to 75.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 142.00 to 145.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 142.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 155.00 to 162.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 80.00 to 90.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 70.00 to 80.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 250.00 to 300.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 100.00 to 250.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 350.00 to 500.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 250.00 to 450.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 135.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Mar. 23, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady to lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 87.00 to 102.00.

Most Market Cows: 68.00 to 86.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 67.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady to lower

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 148.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 125.00-137.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 124.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady to lower

High Yielding Bulls: 98.00 to 110.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 97.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00-390.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 490.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-40.00.

Light and off quality calves: 100.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Mar. 15, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-85.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 190.00-265.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-110.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00-85.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 275.00-415.00.

National Cattle Summary: Mar. 27, 2023

On Friday negotiated cash trade was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand. A few dressed purchases traded at 265.00. Not enough purchase in any feeding region for an adequate market test. The latest established market in the Southern Plains was on Wednesday with live purchases at 163.00. In Nebraska on Wednesday, live purchases traded from 164.00- 165.00 with dressed purchases at 265.00. The latest established market in the Western Cornbelt was on Wednesday with live purchases from 164.00-166.00, mostly at 165.00 with dressed purchases from 264.00-265.00, mostly at 265.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Mar. 23, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 800.00 to 1600.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 750.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 90.00 to 130.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Mar. 27, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 158.00-168.50; Mixed Grading: 126.00-158.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 159.50-170.50; Mixed Grading:110.00-159.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 134.50-146.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 105.00-133.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 70.00-86.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 69.00 & down; Market Bulls: 81.00-113.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 110.00-180.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 160.00; Beef Calves: 200.00-370.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 105.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 210.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 148.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 140.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 171.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: UP to 153.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 129.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 126.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 158.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 129.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: UP to 140.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Mar. 24, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (43.9% Steers, 56.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Mar. 15, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: .70.00-1.20/lb.; Choice Lambs: N/A.; Feeding Lambs: 2.35-3.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 140.00-220.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-260.00; Ewes: 60.00-150.00; Bucks: 60.00-140.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

As of 03/25/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 130.00-160.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 60.00-80.00; Rams: 70.00-90.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

As of 03/18/23: Finished Market Lambs: No test; Feeder Lambs: 2.10-2.25/lb.; Cull Ewes: No test; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.45/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Mar. 28, 2023

As of 03/15/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00-69.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Mar. 28, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 125.00-270.00; 70-90 lbs: 75.00-242.50; Over 90 lbs: 70.00-255.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Selects: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 135.00-150.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 60.00-75.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 55.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 72.50-125.00/cwt.

Goats

**Fennimore: Mar. 15, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.30-1.70/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.60-2.25/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.50-3.40/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 4.00-5.00/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 260.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 260.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 165.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

As of 03/25/2023:

Fed Goats: 190.00 to 275.00.

Dairy Kids: 190.00 to 275.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 390.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

As of 03/18/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 75.00-150.00

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 290.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Mar. 24, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 7.00 per head lower, and feeder pigs are 3.00 per head lower. Demand started the week steady and then fell on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 44.00-48.00; Light Sows: 41.00-43.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00-80.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Mar. 27, 2023

Butchers over 250 lbs: 45.00-80.00; Light Sows: 35.00-50.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-50.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Mar. 28, 2023

Butchers: 58.00-61.00; Sows: 55.00-60.00; Boars: 20.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Mar. 28, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 100.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: 130.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Mar. 28, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

May ‘23: 6.4875/14.6850

Sept: 6.3025/13.3300

Dec: 5.7325/-------

Mar.’24: 5.8150/13.0850

May: 5.8600/13.0975

July: 5.8650/13.1300

Sept: 5.4525/12.5700

Dec: 5.4400/--------

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Mar. 28, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices 5 cents lower for Large and Medium. The undertone is steady to weak. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 0.9% compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 3.42-3.44; Large: 3.40-3.42; Medium: 2.97-2.99

Hay

Fennimore: Mar. 13, 2023

Large Square Hay: 135.00-180.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 100.00-115.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.00-4.50/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-95.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 42.50-47.50/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Mar. 24, 2023

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-90.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.00-2.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Mar. 21, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 50.00-59.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Mar. 22, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 190.00/ton; Good: 145.00-175.00/bale; Fair: 80.00/ton; Sm. Square:Good: 2.50/bale. Hay, lg. Round: Good: 65.00-130.00/ton; Fair: 55.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good: 40.00-53.00/bale; Sm. square: Good, 3.75/bale.

Grass, lg. square: 145.00/ton; lg. Round, Good: 80.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Mar. 23, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 125.00-185.00/ton; Low Quality: 132.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 125.00-145.00; Low Quality Straw: 115.00/ton; Baleage: 30.00-50.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Mar. 23, 2023

The dry whey price range expanded, while the mostly contracted. Dry whey trading activity was moderately quiet this week, as Midwestern plant contacts continue to report their supplies are accounted for. Contacts say end users are willing to pay a little extra for dry whey because of the affordability of higher protein concentrates, which leaves them room in their budgets for $.40/lb dry whey loads when needed. That said, dry whey production has increased due to the noticeably bearish whey protein concentrate markets and widely available fluid milk for Class III use.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3100 - .4000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4000 - .4600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4100 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Mar. 24, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3450. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3780 (-0.0100).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.9625 and 40# blocks at $2.1000. The weekly average for barrels is $1.9535 (+0.0795) and blocks, $2.0290 (+0.1000).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for processing throughout the country. Contacts in the Northeast say regional dryer challenges have freed some milk volumes intended for nonfat dry milk production. In the Midwest, loads of milk continue to move as low as $11 under Class III, but some cheesemakers say they are not receiving offers quite as low this week. Cheesemakers in the Northeast and West are operating strong production schedules. In the Midwest, some cheesemakers say their output is lagging demand, despite strong regional milk availability.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Central region stakeholders say cream offers are quieter this week, and some butter makers are sourcing loads from the West to meet their current churning needs. Eastern butter contacts note steady to higher demand, while contacts in the Central region say sales are on par to busy.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk output is strong to steady, aside from areas of California having regionally steady to lighter milk production. Flooding and overflowing rivers are creating differences regionally in California. Industry sources report some relocating of cows to drier dairies, causing decreased milkings per day. Across the country, available milk volumes are heavier to balanced compared to current production needs. Class I demand is lighter in some areas as educational facilities cycle through spring break schedules. Spot load sales and purchases of Class III milk in the Midwest ranged from $11 to $4 below Class III.