March 31, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Kaukauna, WI

Mark & Renee Uitenbroek 920-851-3221. Dairy herd just sold. Clean farm equipment line, 1350 gal. Cooler, milking, feeding equipment and more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – 25th annual spring equipment live & online auction. Rausch farm retirement, Gumz Farms, general consignments. Wausau Auctioneers 4510 County Road L, Merrill, WI 715-536-1955 www.wausauauctioneers.com

Thorp, WI

10:00 AM – Tools, household, collectibles auction. Oberholtzer Auctions 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Barron, WI

12:00PM ‒ Farm Equipment and machinery, Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. (715) 837-1015/ www.hansenandyoung.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Deerfield, WI

9:00AM – Annual Nora’s Community Consigment Auction, 1843 Hwys 12&18, Deerfield, WI. Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

**Mineral Point, WI

11:00AM – Livestock auction, B & M Auctions of WI, LLC 608-328-4878/ www.bm-auctions.com

Mineral Point, WI

2-day auction, April 1 and April 4, dairy cow and heifer auction at Won-Bell Dairy Farm, 15139 Olson La., Mineral Point, WI. Bill Stade Auction LLC, Browntown, WI. 608-558-4924.

Suring, WI

12:00PM – On the farm herd reduction auction for Al & Dawn Reigert, 9095 Hickory Cemetery Rd., Suring WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction and Real Estate, 920-604-1704. yoapandyoap.com

Darien, WI

Lowell and Judy Gause, W9550 Creek Rd., Darien, WI. Lowell has sold the farm and retired. Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI. 262-736-4141.

Berlin, WI

Consign now for the 18th annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. North of Berlin on Hwy 49 to Rural St, then west one mile. 920-295-2975. Wagner’s Auction & Action Real Estate www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com

Lonsdale, MN

Large farm estate auction for the Otto Homburg Estate, 8640 80th St. W, Lonsdale, MN. Maring Auction Co., maringauction.com

Zumbrota, MN and online

9:00 AM – Houghton’s Auction Service, live and online auction. To bid online www.proxibid.com/houghton. Live location Houghton’s Auction Lot, 505 N. Main St., Zumbrota, MN. For more information visit houghtonauctions.com

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Eau Claire, WI

Huntsinger Farm Excess Equipment auction. Open house, 10AM-1PM, Mon, April 3, Eau Claire, WI. For more information visit Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. 715-837-1015 or www.hansenandyoung.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM – Livestock auction, Richland Cattle Center , LLC (608) 585-3700/ www.stadeauction.com/auctions/richland_cattle_center

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – April 6 & June 15. 2023 Special spring sheep and goat auction dates. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online, 715-229-2500.

Manitowoc, WI

A spring special. Selling late model hay & forage line, JD tractors, full line of manure equipment, semi tractors, trailers, JD gators, service trucks, parts, bonus neighboring diversified equipment line. Mike Kaufman Custom Services LLC. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.

Wonewoc, WI

1:00 PM – 165 +/- acre farm, buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location: 32924 Hwy I, Cazenovia, WI. Auction location: Chapparal Restaurant 316 Dreamland Dr Wonewoc WI. Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4411 hansenauctiongroup.com

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special dairy and heifer sale, Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Service, For more information visit oberholtzerauctions.com 715-219-2781.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 46th annual consignment auction. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds 8847 Il. Rt. 76 Belvidere IL. Check-in time: Thurs April 6 from 8-6, Fri April 7 from 8-4. Sale Manager: Lyle Lee 815-988-0249 Prairie Grange Sponsor.

**Thorp, WI

Lawn & Garden auction. We are looking for consignments of lawn mowers, tillers, ATVs and small engine items in working condition. To consign call Phillip at 715-937-5106 Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co W1641 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

Loyal, WI

8:00 AM – Lawn & garden auction. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-937-5106 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Edgerton, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual consignment auction. 9:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape & construction equipment, trailers & more. Rock River Threshermans Park 332 East County M, Edgerton, WI To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

Online

Online real estate auction, 31.15 acres, town of Westfield, Sauk Co. Ends April 12 at 11AM. Open house March 29, 11AM to 1PM or by appt. at 608-524-6416. Gavin Bros. gavinbros.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Manitowoc, WI

Farm Equip. Estate Auction Estate of Harold Ney, selling for Jean Ney. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. 17th annual consignment auction. Accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting goods and more. Don Epping 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co 262-736-4141

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

**Waupun, WI

9th annual online equipment consignment auction in Waupun, WI. This sale includes farm machinery, construction equipment, trucks, UTVs, trailers, skid steer attachments, lawn & garden, livestock equipment, shop tools & more. Visit https://jonesauctionservice.hibid.com/

**Iron Ridge, WI

Online auction. 154+ acre farm. Jones Auction Service. www.jonesauctionservice.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Marion, WI

Spring machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales 715-754-5292 www.carleysales.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Online

10:00AM – Timed, online no-reserve Ag-Pro Turf & Commercial Auction. Largest selection of lawn and turf equipment. Merit Auction, 833-273-9300 meritauctions.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 & FRIDAY, APRIL 28

**Mosinee, WI

8:30AM ‒ Online and live spring Nitke Contractor Auction. Location: 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, Wis. Hansenauctiongroup.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.