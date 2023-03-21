March 24, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

East Moline, IL

No Start Time Specified. March 24 and 25. Mecum Auctions. Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

Withee, WI

Annual Spring Machinery Auction. Onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. See www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for early consignments.

Withee, WI

Coleman, WI

11:00 AM – Spring equipment auction at the Pound auction lot. Call now if you have items to sell 920-304-1704. 11149 Ledge Lane, Coleman WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate www.yoapandyoap.com

East Moline, IL

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. We are accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, collectible farm equipment. Auction Specialists sale site W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com

**Fort Atkinson, WI

9:30 AM – Farm inventory reduction. The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co. 262-736-4141 www.carleysales.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 38th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction, located at N1782 County Hwy. R Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction. For more information or to consign, call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879.

**Lebanon, WI

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Waupun, WI

Online Consignment Auction – Looking for tractors, ag machinery, farm equipment & supplies, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks, sports & rec items, vehicles, trailers and more. Call to consign. Sale conducted by Jake Vande Zande Phone 920-219-0650.

**Online Only

Ag & Heavy Equipment Auction. Multiple locations. Online auction ending March 27. For more information visit Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. 715-837-1015 or www.hansenandyoung.com/

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign Now. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com

**Brooklyn, WI

8:00 AM – Online Only Auction. Farm machinery and farm miscellaneous. George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC. 605-576-6776 georgeauction.com

**Milladore, WI

9:30 AM – Eli & Rosemary Hochstetler on Farm Auction. Oberholzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Marengo, WI

8:00 AM – Lender owned farm equipment auction. Hansen Auction Group 920-383-1012 www.hansengroup.com

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Holstein Dairy Cattle Auction, Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI. Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co., stadeauction.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM – Hay sale at 10AM followed be special dairy cattle auction. Southwood Dairy Farm, New Holstein, WI, complete herd dispersal. View auction live on cattleusa.com or in person at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Service, oberholtzerauctions.com

**New Glarus, WI

11:00AM – Dennis Said complete farm machinery dispersal, W7611 County H, New Glarus, WI. B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

**Kaukauna, WI

Mark & Renee Uitenbroek 920-851-3221. Dairy herd just sold. Clean farm equipment line, 1350 gal. Cooler, milking, feeding equipment and more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – 25th annual spring equipment live & online auction. Rausch farm retirement, Gumz Farms, general consignments. Wausau Auctioneers 4510 County Road L, Merrill, WI 715-536-1955 www.wausauauctioneers.com

**Thorp, WI

10:00 AM – Tools, household, collectibles auction. Oberholtzer Auctions 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

**Deerfield, WI

9:00AM – Annual Nora’s Community Consigment Auction, 1843 Hwys 12&18, Deerfield, WI. Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

**Suring, WI

12:00PM – On the farm herd reduction auction for Al & Dawn Reigert, 9095 Hickory Cemetery Rd., Suring WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction and Real Estate, 920-604-1704. yoapandyoap.com

**Darien, WI

Lowell and Judy Gause, W9550 Creek Rd., Darien, WI. Lowell has sold the farm and retired. Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI. 262-736-4141.

**Berlin, WI

Consign now for the 18th annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. North of Berlin on Hwy 49 to Rural St, then west one mile. 920-295-2975. Wagner’s Auction & Action Real Estate www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com

**Lonsdale, MN

Large farm estate auction for the Otto Homburg Estate, 8640 80th St. W, Lonsdale, MN. Maring Auction Co., maringauction.com

**Zumbrota, MN and online

9:00 AM – Houghton’s Auction Service, live and online auction. To bid online www.proxibid.com/houghton. Live location Houghton’s Auction Lot, 505 N. Main St., Zumbrota, MN. For more information visit houghtonauctions.com

**Mineral Point, WI

2-day auction, April 1 and April 4, dairy cow and heifer auction at Won-Bell Dairy Farm, 15139 Olson La., Mineral Point, WI. Bill Stade Auction LLC, Browntown, WI. 608-558-4924.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

**Eau Claire, WI

Huntsinger Farm Excess Equipment auction. Open house, 10AM-1PM, Mon, April 3, Eau Claire, WI. For more information visit Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. 715-837-1015 or www.hansenandyoung.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – April 6 & June 15. 2023 Special spring sheep and goat auction dates. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online, 715-229-2500.

Manitowoc, WI

A spring special. Selling late model hay & forage line, JD tractors, full line of manure equipment, semi tractors, trailers, JD gators, service trucks, parts, bonus neighboring diversified equipment line. Mike Kaufman Custom Services LLC. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.

Wonewoc, WI

1:00 PM – 165 +/- acre farm, buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location: 32924 Hwy I, Cazenovia, WI. Auction location: Chapparal Restaurant 316 Dreamland Dr Wonewoc WI. Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4411 hansenauctiongroup.com

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy and heifer sale, Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Service, For more information visit oberholtzerauctions.com 715-219-2781.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 46th annual consignment auction. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds 8847 Il. Rt. 76 Belvidere IL. Check-in time: Thurs April 6 from 8-6, Fri April 7 from 8-4. Sale Manager: Lyle Lee 815-988-0249 Prairie Grange Sponsor.

Thorp, WI

Lawn & Garden auction. We are looking for consignments of lawn mowers, tillers, ATVs and small engine items in working condition. To consign call Phillip at 715-937-5106 Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co W1641 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Loyal, WI

8:00 AM – Lawn & garden auction. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-937-5106 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Edgerton, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual consignment auction. 9:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape & construction equipment, trailers & more. Rock River Threshermans Park 332 East County Rd M Edgerton, WI To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

Online

Online real estate auction, 31.15 acres, town of Westfield, Sauk Co. Ends April 12 at 11AM. Open house March 29, 11AM to 1PM or by appt. at 608-524-6416. Gavin Bros. gavinbros.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Manitowoc, WI

Farm Equip. Estate Auction Estate of Harold Ney, selling for Jean Ney. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. 17th annual consignment auction. Accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting goods and more. Don Epping 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co 262-736-4141

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Marion, WI

Spring machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales 715-754-5292 www.carleysales.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

**Online

10:00AM – Timed, online no-reserve Ag-Pro Turf & Commercial Auction. Largest selection of lawn and turf equipment. Merit Auction, 833-273-9300 meritauctions.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.