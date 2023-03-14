March 17, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Blair, WI

10:00 AM — March hay consignment – hay, baleage, straw, bedding, firewood & misc items. In person bidding only. N32868 Schansberg Rd. Blair WI Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

**Denmark, WI

11:00 AM — Retirement farm auction. Miller N Co 920-980-4999 www.millernco.com

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM — Farm Machinery. St. Anne Consignment Auction 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 office. 815-791-0723 Jim. Visit us at www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Clinton, WI

9:00 AM — Clinton FFA alumni consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, antiques, livestock equipment, hay & straw. To consign call Loren Bobolz 608-449-4021 Bill Kutz 608-207-0151 Gary Sommers 608-289-0835. 125 Industrial Drive, Clinton WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Sullivan, WI

10:00 AM – Wallace sawmill inventory reduction auction – rough sawn, live edge, green & kiln dried & large quantity of hardwoods. For more information call 920-383-1012 Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

**Maiden Rock, WI

11:00 AM – Farm equipment. Hansen & Young 715-837-1015. www.hansenandyoung.com

**Loyal, WI

5:00 PM – Oberholtzer Auctions – Formerly Turenne Livestock. Oberholtzer Auctions 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Ladysmith, WI

1:00 PM – Live/Online Auction - 230+/- acre farm 8 parcels – buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location W7522 Larson Rd., Ladysmith, WI. Location: JS Supper Club, W94594 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. For more information Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4111.

East Moline, IL

Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

Algoma, WI

11:00 AM – Wallace Dairy Farm LLC Complete dairy cattle auction. 87 registered and grade Holstein & beef dairy cross cows, heifers, bulls, calves. E5153 State Hwy 54, Algoma, WI. For auction information phone 920-255-1808. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC 608-328-4878 www.bm-auctions.com

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, loader backhoe, combine & heads, machinery, trailers & more. Robert A. Fenrich 2436 North Roherty Rd Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

Racine, WI

10:00 AM – Machine shop excess equipment auction – mills, lathes, grinders, tooling & more. 1935 Roosevelt Ave, Racine, WI. For more information call 920-383-1012 Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

**Reedsburg, WI

11:00 AM – Real estate auction. Gavin Bros 608-524-6416 www.gavinbros.com

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Equipment auction. Wausau Auctioneers 715-581-1915 john@wausauauctioneers.com

**Reedsburg, WI

11:00 AM – Farm land, real estate. Gavin Bros 608-524-6416 www.gavinbros.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy cattle. Richland Cattle Center LLC 608-585-3700

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Denmark, WI

Marlin & Rosemary Martin & Family 920-445-4840. Farm equipment line featuring JD tractors & much more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC

Boscobel, WI

150 tie stall cows complete dispersal. Glasbrenner Farms, Boscobel. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Cattle Sale. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

East Moline, IL

No Start Time Specified. March 24 and 25. Mecum Auctions. Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

Withee, WI

Annual Spring Machinery Auction. Onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. See www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for early consignments.

Withee, WI

Annual spring farm machinery auction. Now accepting your consignments. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online. 715-229-2500

Coleman, WI

11:00 AM — Spring equipment auction at the Pound auction lot. Call now if you have items to sell 920-304-1704. 11149 Ledge Lane, Coleman WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate www.yoapandyoap.com

East Moline, IL

Spring Classic. Tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Bend XPO 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline IL. Register to bid. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 mecum.com

**East Moline, IL

7:00 AM – Farm equipment and trucks. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 mecum.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. We are accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, collectible farm equipment. Auction Specialists sale site W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com

**Fort Atkinson, WI

9:30 AM – Farm inventory reduction. The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co. 262-736-4141 www.carleysales.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 38th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction, located at N1782 County Hwy. R Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction. For more information or to consign, call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879.

**Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – Farm equipment and livestock. The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co. 262-736-4141 bstade@sharontelephone.com

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Waupun, WI

Online Consignment Auction – Looking for tractors, ag machinery, farm equipment & supplies, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks, sports & rec items, vehicles, trailers and more. Call to consign. Sale conducted by Jake Vande Zande Phone 920-219-0650.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign Now. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com

**Brooklyn, WI

8:00 AM – Online Only Auction. Farm machinery and farm miscellaneous. George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC. 605-576-6776 geogeauction.com

**Milladore, WI

9:30 AM – Eli & Rosemary Hochstetler on Farm Auction. Oberholzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

**Marengo, WI

8:00 AM – Lender owned farm equipment auction. Hansen Auction Group 920-383-1012 www.hansengroup.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Kaukauna, WI

Mark & Renee Uitenbroek 920-851-3221. Dairy herd just sold. Clean farm equipment line, 1350 gal. Cooler, milking, feeding equipment and more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – 25th annual spring equipment live & online auction. Rausch farm retirement, Gumz Farms, general consignments. Wausau Auctioneers 4510 County Road L, Merrill, WI 715-536-1955 www.wausauauctioneers.com

**Thorp, WI

10:00 AM – Tools, household, collectibles auction. Oberholtzer Auctions 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – April 6 & June 15. 2023 Special spring sheep and goat auction dates. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online, 715-229-2500.

Manitowoc, WI

A spring special. Selling late model hay & forage line, JD tractors, full line of manure equipment, semi tractors, trailers, JD gators, service trucks, parts, bonus neighboring diversified equipment line. Mike Kaufman Custom Services LLC. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

Wonewoc, WI

1:00 PM - 165 +/- acre farm, buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location: 32924 Hwy I, Cazenovia, WI. Auction location: Chapparal Restaurant 316 Dreamland Dr Wonewoc WI. Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4411 hansenauctiongroup.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 46th annual consignment auction. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds 8847 Il. Rt. 76 Belvidere IL. Check-in time: Thurs April 6 from 8-6, Fri April 7 from 8-4. Sale Manager: Lyle Lee 815-988-0249 Prairie Grange Sponsor

Thorp, WI

Lawn & Garden auction. We are looking for consignments of lawn mowers, tillers, ATVs and small engine items in working condition. To consign call Phillip at 715-937-5106 Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co W1641 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Loyal, WI

8:00 AM – Lawn & garden auction. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-937-5106 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Edgerton, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual consignment auction. 9:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape & construction equipment, trailers & more. Rock River Threshermans Park 332 East County Rd M Edgerton, WI To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Manitowoc, WI

Farm Equip. Estate Auction Estate of Harold Ney, selling for Jean Ney. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. 17th annual consignment auction. Accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting goods and more. Don Epping 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co 262-736-4141

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

**Marion, WI

Spring machinery consignment auction. Carley Sales 715-754-5292 www.carleysales.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999.