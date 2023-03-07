March 10, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Ads appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – March Dairy Production Sale. Outstanding line up of fresh, young cows & springers – Holsteins & Jerseys. Online bidding at: Cowbuyer.com. Check our website for complete details. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc W4226 Northway Dr. Fond du Lac, WI www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com 920-960-0655

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Goodhue, MN

9:00 AM – Live auction with live online bidding. Large no reserve auction for TCPC Inc. Toby Curtis, 21869 370th St. Goodhue, MN. Visit www.houghtonauctions.com for more info, full listings and pictures. Houghton’s Auction Service Red Wing, MN. 651-764-4285

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy cattle auction. 127 head of dairy cattle. Holstein, Guernsey, Jersey & Aryshire. Richland Cattle Center 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI. 608-585-3700 www.stadeauction.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Online Only

9:00 AM — Live online only auction. Milan, IL. Check out usauctioneers.com for list, descriptions, and pictures. US Auctioneers Inc. 800-992-2893

**Ashippun, WI

2:00 PM — Professional cabinet maker’s woodworking shop online auction. Inspection date: March 15 from 2:00-4:00PM at N518 Highland Ave. Ashippun, WI. Bidding ends March 21. Jones Auction & Realty 920-261-6820 www. JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com

**Thorp, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. Early consignments. Fresh 3 yr old cows, Holstein tie stall cows, springing Holstein heifers. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Princeton, MN

8:30 AM – March Pike construction equipment, truck & trailer consignment auction. 2001 15th Street N, Princeton, MN. Hansen Auction Group 763-389-5700 hansenauctiongroup.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Blair, WI

10:00 AM — March hay consignment – hay, baleage, straw, bedding, firewood & misc items. In person bidding only. N32868 Schansberg Rd. Blair WI Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

**Clinton, WI

9:00 AM — Clinton FFA alumni consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, antiques, livestock equipment, hay & straw. To consign call Loren Bobolz 608-449-4021 Bill Kutz 608-207-0151 Gary Sommers 608-289-0835. 125 Industrial Drive, Clinton WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC

MONDAY, MARCH 20

**Sullivan, WI

10:00 AM – Wallace sawmill inventory reduction auction – rough sawn, live edge, green & kiln dried & large quantity of hardwoods. For more information call 920-383-1012 Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Ladysmith, WI

1:00 PM – Live/Online Auction - 230+/- acre farm 8 parcels – buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location W7522 Larson Rd., Ladysmith, WI. Location: JS Supper Club, W94594 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. For more information Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4111.

East Moline, IL

Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

**Algoma, WI

11:00 AM – Wallace Dairy Farm LLC Complete dairy cattle auction. 87 registered and grade Holstein & beef dairy cross cows, heifers, bulls, calves. E5153 State Hwy 54, Algoma, WI. For auction information phone 920-255-1808. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC 608-328-4878 www.bm-auctions.com

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, loader backhoe, combine & heads, machinery, trailers & more. Robert A. Fenrich 2436 North Roherty Rd Evansville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

**Racine, WI

10:00 AM – Machine shop excess equipment auction – mills, lathes, grinders, tooling & more. 1935 Roosevelt Ave, Racine, WI. For more information call 920-383-1012 Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Denmark, WI

Marlin & Rosemary Martin & Family 920-445-4840. Farm equipment line featuring JD tractors & much more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC

**Boscobel, WI

150 tie stall cows complete dispersal. Glasbrenner Farms, Boscobel. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

East Moline, IL

No Start Time Specified. March 24 and 25. Mecum Auctions. Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

Withee, WI

Annual Spring Machinery Auction. Onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. See www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for early consignments.

Withee, WI

Annual spring farm machinery auction. Now accepting your consignments. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online. 715-229-2500

Coleman, WI

11:00 AM — Spring equipment auction at the Pound auction lot. Call now if you have items to sell 920-304-1704. 11149 Ledge Lane, Coleman WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate www.yoapandyoap.com

**East Moline, IL

Spring Classic. Tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Bend XPO 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline IL. Register to bid. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 mecum.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. We are accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, collectible farm equipment. Auction Specialists sale site W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 38th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction, located at N1782 County Hwy. R Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction. For more information or to consign, call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Waupun, WI

Online Consignment Auction – Looking for tractors, ag machinery, farm equipment & supplies, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks, sports & rec items, vehicles, trailers and more. Call to consign. Sale conducted by Jake Vande Zande Phone 920-219-0650.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign Now. St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales. 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Kaukauna, WI

Mark & Renee Uitenbroek 920-851-3221. Dairy herd just sold. Clean farm equipment line, 1350 gal. Cooler, milking, feeding equipment and more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – 25th annual spring equipment live & online auction. Rausch farm retirement, Gumz Farms, general consignments. Wausau Auctioneers 4510 County Road L, Merrill, WI 715-536-1955 www.wausauauctioneers.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – April 6 & June 15. 2023 Special spring sheep and goat auction dates. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online, 715-229-2500.

Manitowoc, WI

A spring special. Selling late model hay & forage line, JD tractors, full line of manure equipment, semi tractors, trailers, JD gators, service trucks, parts, bonus neighboring diversified equipment line. Mike Kaufman Custom Services LLC. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

**Wonewoc, WI

1:00 PM - 165 +/- acre farm, buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location: 32924 Hwy I, Cazenovia, WI. Auction location: Chapparal Restaurant 316 Dreamland Dr Wonewoc WI. Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4411 hansenauctiongroup.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

**Belvidere, IL

9:30 AM – Prairie Grange 46th annual consignment auction. Location: Boone County Fairgrounds 8847 Il. Rt. 76 Belvidere IL. Check-in time: Thurs April 6 from 8-6, Fri April 7 from 8-4. Sale Manager: Lyle Lee 815-988-0249 Prairie Grange Sponsor

**Thorp, WI

Lawn & Garden auction. We are looking for consignments of lawn mowers, tillers, ATVs and small engine items in working condition. To consign call Phillip at 715-937-5106 Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co W1641 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

**Edgerton, WI

Consignments wanted. Annual consignment auction. 9:00 AM – Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape & construction equipment, trailers & more. Rock River Threshermans Park 332 East County Rd M Edgerton, WI To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC www.georgeauction.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Manitowoc, WI

Farm Equip. Estate Auction Estate of Harold Ney, selling for Jean Ney. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

**Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. 17th annual consignment auction. Accepting consignments for annual spring auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting goods and more. Don Epping 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co 262-736-4141

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999