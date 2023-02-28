March 3, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

**Hastings, MN

Timed online Sorg Acres equipment auction. Closes Wed., March 8 1:00PM. Loadout March 10 9AM-4PM. 13569 Mississippi Trail, Hastings, MN 55033. Steffes Group, 320-693-9371 SteffesGroup.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle bred beef cow auction. Expecting 700-800 head. Online bidders register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online 715-229-2500

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete retirement herd dispersal coming from Robert Bork. Complete retirement herd dispersal coming from Jack & Rosann Dax. 10 Holstein dairy cows coming from Sponenburg Dairy. Springing heifers coming from Norton Dairy. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee WI 715-229-2500

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 175 head of Holstein & R&W Holstein dairy cattle (9 registered). Herman Neuheisel, Spring Green, WI is retiring from dairying and selling his entire milking herd at this auction (110 head). From Rock County: 10 head of just fresh 2 & 3 yr old registered Holstein & R&W Holsteins. Our weekly run of fresh cows & 2 yr olds. Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58 Richland Center WI 608-585-3700

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

**Prairie Du Sac, WI

9:00 AM – Preview March 4 and 5 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM or March 8 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Sauk Prairie area farm consignment auction. Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club. Featuring over 1,200 lots. Contact Brad Anderson 608-445-6057 banderson@mcfarlanemfg.com or Greg Sprecher 608-393-2504. Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM — Pieper Family Farm retirement auction. Tractors, hay equipment, tillage implements, skidsteers and more. Open house March 9 from 10AM-3PM. Online bidding ends March 15. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com Hansen Auction Group

**Thorp, WI

11:00 AM — Special beef & dairy cattle auction. Early consignments dairy cattle, beef cows, and feeder cattle. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co www.oberholzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Goodhue, MN

9:00 AM – Live auction with live online bidding. Large no reserve auction for TCPC Inc. Toby Curtis, 21869 370th St. Goodhue, MN. Visit www.houghtonauctions.com for more info, full listings and pictures. Houghton’s Auction Service Red Wing, MN. 651-764-4285

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

**Online Only

9:00 AM — Live online only auction. Milan, IL. Check out usauctioneers.com for list, descriptions, and pictures. US Auctioneers Inc. 800-992-2893

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

**Blair, WI

10:00 AM — March hay consignment – hay, baleage, straw, bedding, firewood & misc items. In person bidding only. N32868 Schansberg Rd. Blair WI Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

**Clinton, WI

9:00 AM — Consignments wanted. Clinton FFA alumni consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATVs, shop tools, antiques, livestock equipment, hay & straw. To consign call George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC (608) 882-6123 125 Industrial Drive, Clinton WI

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Ladysmith, WI

1:00 PM – Live/Online Auction - 230+/- acre farm 8 parcels – buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location W7522 Larson Rd., Ladysmith, WI. Location: JS Supper Club, W94594 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. For more information Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4111.

East Moline, IL

Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

**Denmark, WI

Marlin & Rosemary Martin & Family 920-445-4840. Farm equipment line featuring JD tractors & much more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

East Moline, IL

No Start Time Specified. March 24 and 25. Mecum Auctions. Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

Withee, WI

Annual Spring Machinery Auction. Onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. See www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for early consignments.

**Coleman, WI

11:00 AM — Spring equipment auction at the Pound auction lot. Call now if you have items to sell 920-304-1704. 11149 Ledge Lane, Coleman WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate www.yoapandyoap.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. We are accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, collectible farm equipment. Auction Specialists sale site W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 38th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction, located at N1782 County Hwy. R Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction. For more information or to consign, call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Waupun, WI

Online Consignment Auction – Looking for tractors, ag machinery, farm equipment & supplies, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks, sports & rec items, vehicles, trailers and more. Call to consign. Sale conducted by Jake Vande Zande Phone 920-219-0650.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

**Kaukauna, WI

Mark & Renee Uitenbroek 920-851-3221. Dairy herd just sold. Clean farm equipment line, 1350 gal. Cooler, milking, feeding equipment and more. Visit millernco.com for complete listings, pics, updates, and new dates. Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – April 6 & June 15. 2023 Special spring sheep and goat auction dates. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online, 715-229-2500.

**Manitowoc, WI

A spring special. Selling late model hay & forage line, JD tractors, full line of manure equipment, semi tractors, trailers, JD gators, service trucks, parts, bonus neighboring diversified equipment line. Mike Kaufman Custom Services LLC. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

**Manitowoc, WI

Farm Equip. Estate Auction Estate of Harold Ney, selling for Jean Ney. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 25th Annual Live Sale. Consignments wanted for upcoming 25th annual spring lawn & garden live auction in Watertown. Badgerland Park W6950 Silver Creek Rd. Watertown. Jones Auction & Realty Call 920-261-6820 or email info@JonesAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

**Chilton, WI

Dairy Retirement Dispersal. Visit millernco.com for pics and listings. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC 920-980-4999